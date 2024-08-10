Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are those with a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, of less than $5 billion or otherwise within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. As of April 28 , 2023 , the date of the latest reconstitution of the Russell 2000® Index (implemented by the Index June 23 , 2023 ), the range of market capitalizations of the Russell 2000® Index was $ 159.5 million to $ 6 billion. As of February 29 , 2024 , the range of market capitalizations of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index was $ 262.97 million to $ 7.832 billion. As of February 29 , 2024 , the range of market capitalizations of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index was $ 1.43 million to $ 15.374 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently appreciates above the small-capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies at

any given time. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).