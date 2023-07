Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments backed by a portfolio of fixed income instruments. The fund invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments (a contract whose value is based on a particular commodity), such as commodity-linked total return swap contracts, options and futures contracts, to gain exposure to the investment return of assets that trade in the commodity markets, without investing directly in physical commodities. Physical commodities are assets that have tangible properties such as gas, heating oil, industrial and other precious metals, livestock or agricultural products. The fund may gain exposure to the commodity markets by investing up to 25% of the fund's total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”), which shares the same portfolio management team as the fund and is expected to invest mainly in commodity-linked derivative instruments and fixed income instruments, some of which may serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivatives positions. The fund invests in fixed income securities, including inflation-indexed securities, of varying maturities issued by the US government, non-US governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and US and non-US corporations. The fund may invest in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, adjustable rate loans that have a senior right to payment (“senior loans”) and other floating rate debt securities, taxable municipal bonds and tax-exempt municipal bonds. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below investment grade fixed income securities (commonly referred to as junk bonds). The fund concentrates its investments in commodities-related industries. The Advisor considers a company to be in a commodity-related industry if, as determined by the Advisor, at least 50% of the company's assets, revenues or net income are derived from or related to a commodity-related industry. Currently, the fund considers commodities-related industries to include oil, natural gas, agricultural products and metals industries; however, these criteria are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not part of the fund's fundamental investment policy regarding the concentration of its investments in any particular industry or group of industries. Accordingly, the fund may change the criteria it uses from time to time without shareholder approval. Management process. Portfolio management generally will allocate the fund’s commodity-linked investments among a variety of different commodity sectors. Portfolio management employs three main strategies with respect to its commodity-linked investments: a relative value strategy, a tactical strategy, and a “roll enhancement” strategy. In implementing the relative value strategy, portfolio management will use a proprietary quantitative, rules-based methodology in determining the fund’s commodity sector weightings relative to the fund’s benchmark index, the Bloomberg Commodity Index. Portfolio management normally will rebalance commodity sector positions when a sector undergoes a “trigger event,” reducing the fund’s exposure to commodity sectors that are believed to be “expensive” and increasing its exposure to sectors that are believed to be “cheap.” To the extent environmental, social or governance (ESG) factors apply to the market supply and demand of a commodity sector, portfolio management will take such factors into account when analyzing the expected supply and demand for such sector. The tactical strategy focuses on the direction of commodity markets as a whole. Portfolio management will use a proprietary, momentum-driven, quantitative formula that seeks to anticipate the direction of the commodity markets. Portfolio management may reduce the fund’s exposure to all commodity sectors when commodities in general appear overvalued. In implementing the “roll enhancement” strategy, portfolio management seeks to invest in commodity contracts whose expiration is further out on the “commodity curve” than the subsequent month so as to avoid continually paying premiums to replace expiring contracts. With respect to the fund's fixed income investments, portfolio management uses a relative value style to seek to construct a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. When evaluating fixed income investments, portfolio management may consider a number of factors, including the security’s credit quality and terms; any underlying assets and their credit quality; interest rate sensitivity; the issuer’s management ability, capital structure, leverage, and ability to meet its current obligations; and spread relationships between individual bonds. Portfolio management may also consider financially material ESG factors. With respect to these investments, portfolio management normally targets a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less, and primarily invests in fixed income securities that are rated, at the time of purchase, within the top four credit rating categories as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, Fitch Ratings, or another Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization, or, if unrated, are determined by the Advisor to be of similar quality. Derivatives. In addition to commodity-linked derivative instruments, the fund may use other types of derivatives (a contract whose value is based on, for example, indices, currencies or securities) (i) for hedging purposes; (ii) for risk management; (iii) for non-hedging purposes to seek to enhance potential gains; or (iv) as a substitute for direct investment in a particular asset class or to keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions. Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles. Active trading. The fund may trade securities actively and this may lead to high portfolio turnover.