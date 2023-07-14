Home
Trending ETFs

SKGAX (Mutual Fund)

SKGAX (Mutual Fund)

Crossmark Steward Small Cap Growth Fund

SKGAX | Fund

$18.50

$25.8 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$25.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SKGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Crossmark Steward Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Crossmark Steward Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brent Lium

Fund Description

The Fund’s principal investment strategy is to invest in a portfolio of small‑cap growth securities, subject to the limitations of the Fund’s values-based screening policies (see “Values-based Screens” below). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of small‑cap companies.* Small‑cap companies are defined as those with market capitalizations no larger than the largest capitalized issuer included in the Fund’s benchmark index from time to time, which, as of June 30, 2022, had a market capitalization of $10.3 billion. The Fund’s benchmark index is a widely recognized broad-based small‑cap growth index and is the same index identified in the “Performance” section below.
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies and up to 15% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts. 
*
The 80% is measured as of the time of investment and is applied to the value of the Fund’s net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. For purposes of this limit, investments include those made directly or through other investment companies that have substantially similar 80% policies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this policy. 
The Fund invests primarily in securities that are considered by portfolio management to have potential for earnings or revenue growth. The security selection process is based on a three-step process that includes fundamental, valuation and timeliness analysis: 
Fundamental analysis involves building a series of financial models. The goal is to find high quality, fundamentally sound issuers operating in an attractive industry. 
Valuation analysis focuses on identifying attractively valued securities given their growth potential over a one‑ to two‑year horizon. 
Timeliness analysis is used to help identify the “timeliness” of a purchase. In this step, relative price strength, trading volume characteristics and trend analysis are reviewed for signs of deterioration. If a security shows signs of deterioration, it will not be considered as a candidate for the portfolio. 
Portfolio management considers selling a security if the investment thesis for owning the security is no longer valid, the stock reaches its price target or timeliness factors indicate that the risk/return characteristics of the stock are viewed in the market as no longer attractive. 
Portfolio management may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. In making investment decisions, portfolio management will also consider a company’s values-based characteristics (e.g., companies that through their activities, both externally and internally, support widely-held traditional values consistent with the values expressed in the values-based screens described below) as determined by portfolio management primarily based on data and rankings generated by third-party providers and supplemented with Crossmark’s own internal research on the values-based characteristics of certain companies. To the extent two or more securities eligible for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio have similar economic characteristics, portfolio management will typically favor the securities that have better values-based characteristics. 
Values-based Screens. As noted above, in implementing its investment strategies, the Fund applies a set of values-based screens to use its best efforts to avoid investing in companies that are determined by Crossmark, pursuant to screening guidelines approved by the Fund’s Board of Directors, to be: (1) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of alcohol or related products; (2) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of tobacco or related products (to include vaping and other alternative smoking products); (3) materially involved in gambling (to include the manufacture, distribution and operation of facilities and equipment whose intended use is gambling); (4) directly participating in providing abortions and/or the production of drugs that are used to terminate pregnancy; (5) leasing real estate to facilities providing abortions; (6) directly 
engaged in scientific research using stem cells derived from human embryos, fetal tissue or human embryo cloning techniques; (7) directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment; or (8) directly involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of psychoactive recreational cannabis or derivative products. Because the Fund uses its best efforts to avoid investments in companies that do not pass the values-based screening criteria, it will divest itself, in a timely manner, of securities of companies that are subsequently added to the list of prohibited companies, although the sale may be delayed if such securities are illiquid or if Crossmark determines that an immediate sale would have a negative tax or other effect on the Fund. However, the Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in certain collective investment vehicles or derivatives that may hold or derive value from securities issued by otherwise excluded companies. 
For purposes of the alcohol, tobacco and gambling screens, material involvement means that a company derives 10% or more of its revenues from the screened activities. For purposes of the adult entertainment screen, companies directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment (defined as media and materials intended to appeal exclusively to the prurient interest) and companies that derive 2% or more of their revenues from the screened activities are screened. For purposes of the abortion, abortion facilities, stem cell research and cannabis screens, there is no revenue threshold; any direct involvement in the screened activities will cause a company to be screened out of the investment universe. For purposes of the abortion and abortion facilities screens, a company that is not itself directly involved in the screened activities will be screened out of the investment universe if (a) it owns 20% or more of another company that is directly participating in the screened activities, or (b) it is 50% or more owned by another company that is directly participating in the screened activities. 
SKGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SKGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -21.9% 50.1% 40.07%
1 Yr 7.4% -72.8% 36.6% 73.11%
3 Yr N/A* -54.3% 47.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 12.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SKGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -82.1% 547.9% N/A
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% N/A
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SKGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -24.8% 50.1% 39.39%
1 Yr 7.4% -72.8% 36.6% 71.09%
3 Yr N/A* -54.3% 47.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 14.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SKGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -82.1% 547.9% N/A
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% N/A
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SKGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SKGAX Category Low Category High SKGAX % Rank
Net Assets 25.8 M 183 K 28 B 93.65%
Number of Holdings 90 6 1336 52.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.14 M 59 K 2.7 B 95.99%
Weighting of Top 10 19.96% 5.9% 100.0% 64.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. National Storage Affiliates Trust 2.43%
  2. Qualys Inc 2.20%
  3. HealthEquity Inc 2.14%
  4. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 2.04%
  5. ShockWave Medical Inc 2.02%
  6. Renewable Energy Group Inc 1.91%
  7. Box Inc Class A 1.89%
  8. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc Class A 1.88%
  9. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc 1.88%
  10. Varonis Systems Inc 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SKGAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.67% 77.52% 101.30% 29.43%
Cash 		1.33% -1.30% 22.49% 65.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 6.19%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 23.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 2.84%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 2.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SKGAX % Rank
Technology 		25.56% 2.91% 75.51% 46.49%
Healthcare 		25.37% 0.00% 47.90% 29.10%
Industrials 		11.00% 0.00% 36.64% 89.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.76% 0.00% 40.68% 76.42%
Consumer Defense 		7.19% 0.00% 13.56% 9.53%
Communication Services 		5.96% 0.00% 15.31% 4.01%
Real Estate 		5.21% 0.00% 15.31% 18.56%
Financial Services 		4.47% 0.00% 42.95% 75.08%
Utilities 		2.99% 0.00% 5.57% 3.85%
Basic Materials 		2.50% 0.00% 10.30% 48.16%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 73.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SKGAX % Rank
US 		95.64% 67.06% 99.56% 30.77%
Non US 		3.03% 0.00% 26.08% 58.70%

SKGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SKGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.05% 27.56% 33.77%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 34.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 28.48%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

SKGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 1.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SKGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SKGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% N/A

SKGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SKGAX Category Low Category High SKGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 7.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SKGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SKGAX Category Low Category High SKGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -4.08% 1.10% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SKGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SKGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brent Lium

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Brent Lium joined Crossmark in November of 2019 as Managing Director with over 24 years of industry experience. His primary role is co-managing the Steward Enhanced Index Funds and the Large Cap Core Growth product. Brent started his investment career in 1995 with Dean Witter in Dallas. Following business school in 2001, he joined Invesco Ltd as an equity analyst on a growth mutual fund team. There he developed his extensive bottoms-up fundamental equity research abilities. He rounded out his top down strategy skills after being promoted to portfolio manager a few years later. Brent earned a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas - Austin. He is also a CFA Charterholder. He lives in West University Place, TX with his wife Carrie and three children. When he is not at one of his kid’s sporting events or activities, he loves to travel and do any outdoor activity.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

