Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.3%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$25.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.0%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|*
|
The 80% is measured as of the time of investment and is applied to the value of the Fund’s net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. For purposes of this limit, investments include those made directly or through other investment companies that have substantially similar 80% policies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this policy.
|•
|
Fundamental analysis involves building a series of financial models. The goal is to find high quality, fundamentally sound issuers operating in an attractive industry.
|•
|
Valuation analysis focuses on identifying attractively valued securities given their growth potential over a one‑ to two‑year horizon.
|•
|
Timeliness analysis is used to help identify the “timeliness” of a purchase. In this step, relative price strength, trading volume characteristics and trend analysis are reviewed for signs of deterioration. If a security shows signs of deterioration, it will not be considered as a candidate for the portfolio.
|Period
|SKGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|40.07%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|73.11%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|SKGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SKGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.8 M
|183 K
|28 B
|93.65%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|6
|1336
|52.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.14 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|95.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.96%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|64.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SKGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.67%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|29.43%
|Cash
|1.33%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|65.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|6.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|23.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|2.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|2.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SKGAX % Rank
|Technology
|25.56%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|46.49%
|Healthcare
|25.37%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|29.10%
|Industrials
|11.00%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|89.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.76%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|76.42%
|Consumer Defense
|7.19%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|9.53%
|Communication Services
|5.96%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|4.01%
|Real Estate
|5.21%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|18.56%
|Financial Services
|4.47%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|75.08%
|Utilities
|2.99%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|3.85%
|Basic Materials
|2.50%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|48.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|73.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SKGAX % Rank
|US
|95.64%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|30.77%
|Non US
|3.03%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|58.70%
|SKGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.05%
|27.56%
|33.77%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|34.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|28.48%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|SKGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|1.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SKGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SKGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|N/A
|SKGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SKGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|7.86%
|SKGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SKGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SKGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|N/A
|SKGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Brent Lium joined Crossmark in November of 2019 as Managing Director with over 24 years of industry experience. His primary role is co-managing the Steward Enhanced Index Funds and the Large Cap Core Growth product. Brent started his investment career in 1995 with Dean Witter in Dallas. Following business school in 2001, he joined Invesco Ltd as an equity analyst on a growth mutual fund team. There he developed his extensive bottoms-up fundamental equity research abilities. He rounded out his top down strategy skills after being promoted to portfolio manager a few years later. Brent earned a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas - Austin. He is also a CFA Charterholder. He lives in West University Place, TX with his wife Carrie and three children. When he is not at one of his kid’s sporting events or activities, he loves to travel and do any outdoor activity.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
