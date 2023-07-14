Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.7%

1 yr return

11.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$61.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SJVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Crossmark Steward Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Crossmark Steward Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Caylor

Fund Description

The Fund’s principal investment strategy is to invest in a portfolio of large‑cap value securities, subject to the limitations of the Fund’s values-based screening policies (see “Values-based Screens” below). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of large‑cap companies.* Large‑cap companies are defined by the market capitalization range of the Fund’s benchmark index from time to time. For the Fund’s current benchmark index, this market capitalization range, as of June 30, 2022, is $327.6 million to $1,437.6 billion. The Fund’s benchmark index is a widely recognized broad-based large‑cap value index and is the same index identified in the “Performance” section below. Substantially all of the equity securities in which the Fund invests will be included in the Fund’s benchmark index at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in small- and mid‑cap companies. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies and real estate investment trusts.
The Fund invests primarily in securities that are considered by portfolio management to be undervalued with good prospects for capital appreciation. Portfolio management will select securities using an investment process that 
*
The 80% is measured as of the time of investment and is applied to the value of the Fund’s net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. For purposes of this limit, investments include those made directly or through other investment companies that have substantially similar 80% policies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this policy. 
combines quantitative techniques, fundamental analysis and risk management. Securities generally are added to the portfolio based both on security rankings provided by multi-factor quantitative models and on fundamental analysis of the securities. In addition, portfolio management will utilize risk management techniques to establish constraints on the amounts invested in individual securities and sectors. Portfolio management will generally sell a security if its model ranking declines significantly or research reveals a significant deterioration of the company’s fundamentals. 
Portfolio management may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. With respect to the security rankings provided by the multi-factor quantitative models, the models include a component for ranking companies using values-based characteristics to seek to identify companies that through their activities, both externally and internally, support widely-held traditional values consistent with the values expressed in the values-based screens described below. Such values-based characteristics include, but are not limited to, companies that support respect for life, traditional family values, fair treatment of employees, respect for the environment, positive engagement with the communities in which they operate and the promotion of justice. 
Values-based Screens. As noted above, in implementing its investment strategies, the Fund applies a set of values-based screens to use its best efforts to avoid investing in companies that are determined by Crossmark, pursuant to screening guidelines approved by the Fund’s Board of Directors, to be: (1) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of alcohol or related products; (2) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of tobacco or related products (to include vaping and other alternative smoking products); (3) materially involved in gambling (to include the manufacture, distribution and operation of facilities and equipment whose intended use is gambling); (4) directly participating in providing abortions and/or the production of drugs that are used to terminate pregnancy; (5) leasing real estate to facilities providing abortions; (6) directly engaged in scientific research using stem cells derived from human embryos, fetal tissue or human embryo cloning techniques; (7) directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment; or (8) directly involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of psychoactive recreational cannabis or derivative products. Because the Fund uses its best efforts to avoid investments in companies that do not pass the values-based screening criteria, it will divest itself, in a timely manner, of securities of companies that are subsequently added to the list of prohibited companies, although the sale may be delayed if such securities are illiquid or if Crossmark determines that an immediate sale would have a negative tax or other effect on the Fund. However, the Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in certain collective investment vehicles or derivatives that may hold or derive value from securities issued by otherwise excluded companies. 
For purposes of the alcohol, tobacco and gambling screens, material involvement means that a company derives 10% or more of its revenues from the screened activities. For purposes of the adult entertainment screen, companies directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment (defined as media and materials intended to appeal exclusively to the prurient interest) and companies that derive 2% or more of their revenues from the screened activities are screened. For purposes of the abortion, abortion facilities, stem cell research and cannabis screens, there is no revenue threshold; any direct involvement in the screened activities will cause a company to be screened out of the investment universe. For purposes of the abortion and abortion facilities screens, a company that is not itself directly involved in the screened activities will be screened out of the investment universe if (a) it owns 20% or more of another company that is directly participating in the screened activities, or (b) it is 50% or more owned by another company that is directly participating in the screened activities. 
Read More

SJVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SJVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -13.6% 215.2% 45.41%
1 Yr 11.4% -58.6% 197.5% 12.94%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SJVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 22.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SJVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -13.6% 215.2% 43.13%
1 Yr 11.4% -58.6% 197.5% 11.16%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SJVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 22.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SJVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SJVAX Category Low Category High SJVAX % Rank
Net Assets 61.2 M 1 M 151 B 88.80%
Number of Holdings 95 2 1727 38.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.8 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 92.45%
Weighting of Top 10 17.61% 5.0% 99.2% 95.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.78%
  2. Bank of America Corp 2.28%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 2.01%
  4. Intel Corp 1.92%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 1.89%
  6. Verizon Communications Inc 1.89%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.73%
  8. ConocoPhillips 1.72%
  9. CVS Health Corp 1.64%
  10. International Business Machines Corp 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SJVAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.63% 28.02% 125.26% 20.28%
Cash 		0.38% -88.20% 71.98% 77.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 64.20%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 61.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 61.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 62.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SJVAX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.24% 0.00% 58.05% 4.37%
Healthcare 		18.13% 0.00% 30.08% 43.81%
Technology 		17.93% 0.00% 54.02% 9.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.74% 0.00% 22.74% 25.08%
Energy 		7.44% 0.00% 54.00% 55.61%
Real Estate 		6.90% 0.00% 90.54% 7.51%
Industrials 		5.88% 0.00% 42.76% 92.99%
Consumer Defense 		4.66% 0.00% 34.10% 85.31%
Communication Services 		1.84% 0.00% 26.58% 92.66%
Basic Materials 		1.25% 0.00% 21.69% 87.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 95.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SJVAX % Rank
US 		96.34% 24.51% 121.23% 31.53%
Non US 		3.29% 0.00% 41.42% 56.16%

SJVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SJVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.04% 45.41% 34.34%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 37.16%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 45.83%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SJVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 24.43%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SJVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SJVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

SJVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SJVAX Category Low Category High SJVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 9.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SJVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SJVAX Category Low Category High SJVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SJVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SJVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Caylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Ryan joined Crossmark in June of 2016 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager & Head of Research. He is responsible for generating independent and differentiated fundamental research on markets, sectors, and individual companies in support of Crossmark's Portfolio Managers and Investment Teams. Prior to joining Capstone, Ryan was a sell-side Equity Research Associate at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) covering competitive power and electric utility stocks. Prior to TPH, Ryan was an Associate in the Energy Valuation Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ryan graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with an undergraduate degree in Finance, as well as Masters degrees in Accounting and Finance. He currently holds his Series 7, 63, 86, and 87 securities licenses.

Robert Doll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Bob joined Crossmark in May 2021 as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), bringing his 41 years of industry experience to guide the investment process and serve as portfolio manager for multiple Crossmark largecap strategies. He also utilizes his investment expertise to provide weekly and quarterly investment commentaries, as well as annual market predictions. Bob is a regular guest and contributor to multiple media outlets such as CNBC, Bloomberg TV, Moneywise, and Fox Business News. Prior to arriving at Crossmark, he held the roles of Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Equity Strategist at Nuveen

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

