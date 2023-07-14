Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
25.6%
1 yr return
21.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$44.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.8%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The 80% is measured as of the time of investment and is applied to the value of the Fund’s net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. For purposes of this limit, investments include those made directly or through other investment companies that have substantially similar 80% policies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this policy.
|Period
|SJGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|62.32%
|1 Yr
|21.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|28.52%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SJGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|SJGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SJGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.6 M
|189 K
|222 B
|91.67%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|2
|3509
|44.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.9 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|93.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.83%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|50.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SJGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.61%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|20.16%
|Cash
|0.39%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|78.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|11.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|17.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|5.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|4.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SJGIX % Rank
|Technology
|46.21%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|6.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.47%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|27.95%
|Financial Services
|11.54%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|29.67%
|Industrials
|7.21%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|39.34%
|Real Estate
|6.61%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|2.79%
|Communication Services
|6.56%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|81.89%
|Healthcare
|2.79%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|98.11%
|Consumer Defense
|0.61%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|83.52%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|31.23%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|54.59%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|73.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SJGIX % Rank
|US
|98.61%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|16.15%
|Non US
|1.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|75.57%
|SJGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.29%
|61.79%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|22.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|SJGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SJGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SJGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|SJGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SJGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|8.08%
|SJGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SJGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SJGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|N/A
|SJGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Ryan joined Crossmark in June of 2016 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager & Head of Research. He is responsible for generating independent and differentiated fundamental research on markets, sectors, and individual companies in support of Crossmark's Portfolio Managers and Investment Teams. Prior to joining Capstone, Ryan was a sell-side Equity Research Associate at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) covering competitive power and electric utility stocks. Prior to TPH, Ryan was an Associate in the Energy Valuation Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ryan graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with an undergraduate degree in Finance, as well as Masters degrees in Accounting and Finance. He currently holds his Series 7, 63, 86, and 87 securities licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Bob joined Crossmark in May 2021 as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), bringing his 41 years of industry experience to guide the investment process and serve as portfolio manager for multiple Crossmark largecap strategies. He also utilizes his investment expertise to provide weekly and quarterly investment commentaries, as well as annual market predictions. Bob is a regular guest and contributor to multiple media outlets such as CNBC, Bloomberg TV, Moneywise, and Fox Business News. Prior to arriving at Crossmark, he held the roles of Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Equity Strategist at Nuveen
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
