Under normal circumstances, the High Yield Bond Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield fixed income securities. The Fund will invest primarily in fixed income securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds), including

corporate bonds and debentures, convertible and preferred securities, zero coupon obligations and tranches of collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. In managing the Fund's assets, the Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC, seek to select securities that offer a high current yield as well as total return potential. The Fund seeks to have a portfolio of securities that is diversified as to issuers and industries. The Fund's average weighted maturity may vary, but will generally not exceed ten years. There is no limit on the maturity or credit quality of any individual security in which the Fund may invest.

As noted above, the Fund will invest primarily in securities rated BB, B, CCC, CC, C and D. However, it may also invest in non-rated securities or securities rated investment grade (AAA, AA, A and BBB). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities directly. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade (junk bond) floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in bank loans in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, options and swaps for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures, options and swaps are used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives are also used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments. Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities.