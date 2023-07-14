Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
1.1%
1 yr return
-8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
Net Assets
$1.43 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.0%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the High Yield Bond Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield fixed income securities. The Fund will invest primarily in fixed income securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds), including
corporate bonds and debentures, convertible and preferred securities, zero coupon obligations and tranches of collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. In managing the Fund's assets, the Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC, seek to select securities that offer a high current yield as well as total return potential. The Fund seeks to have a portfolio of securities that is diversified as to issuers and industries. The Fund's average weighted maturity may vary, but will generally not exceed ten years. There is no limit on the maturity or credit quality of any individual security in which the Fund may invest.
As noted above, the Fund will invest primarily in securities rated BB, B, CCC, CC, C and D. However, it may also invest in non-rated securities or securities rated investment grade (AAA, AA, A and BBB). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities directly. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade (junk bond) floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in bank loans in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.
The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, options and swaps for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures, options and swaps are used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives are also used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments. Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities.
|Period
|SIYYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|91.87%
|1 Yr
|-8.5%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|98.99%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|93.61%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|95.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|8.35%
* Annualized
|2022
|-23.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|97.66%
|2021
|1.8%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|11.23%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|87.81%
|2019
|1.6%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|70.85%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|80.68%
|YTD
|1.1%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|85.78%
|1 Yr
|-8.5%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|98.41%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|93.55%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|95.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|8.84%
* Annualized
|2022
|-23.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|97.66%
|2021
|1.8%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|11.38%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|87.81%
|2019
|1.6%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|73.27%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|84.44%
|SIYYX
|Net Assets
|1.43 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|30.16%
|Number of Holdings
|1318
|2
|2736
|3.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|128 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|30.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.97%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|70.66%
|Weighting
|Bonds
|91.25%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|72.74%
|Cash
|5.26%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|21.90%
|Stocks
|1.34%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|26.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.27%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|43.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.85%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|17.87%
|Other
|0.03%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|23.05%
|Weighting
|Energy
|57.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.08%
|Real Estate
|13.56%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|9.59%
|Communication Services
|12.77%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|24.09%
|Industrials
|10.85%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.84%
|Technology
|3.60%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|13.99%
|Healthcare
|1.33%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|13.73%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.20%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.97%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.05%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|85.75%
|Weighting
|US
|1.31%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|26.37%
|Non US
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|29.54%
|Weighting
|Corporate
|86.07%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|86.87%
|Securitized
|8.59%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|4.91%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.34%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|22.66%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|85.14%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|82.54%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|89.18%
|Weighting
|US
|79.34%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|60.09%
|Non US
|11.91%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|59.94%
|SIYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|73.29%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|30.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|84.08%
|SIYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SIYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SIYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|61.61%
|SIYYX
|Dividend Yield
|10.22%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|9.89%
|SIYYX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SIYYX
|Net Income Ratio
|6.03%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|5.87%
|SIYYX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 16, 2005
16.63
16.6%
Robert L. Cook, managing director, is the global head of the High Yield team in the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group.Based inIndianapolis, he is the lead portfolio manager and is responsible for overseeing high yield total return strategies, sub-advised mutual fund assets and absolute return credit products. Rob is also a member of the Global Fixed Income Macro Strategy Team. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Rob spent ten years at 40|86 Advisors, most recently as co-head of the Fixed Income investment process, responsible for managing high yield total return assets a
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Mr. Aniloff, CFA, joined SIMC in 2000 and currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Global High Yield Team. Mr. Aniloff was also a key developer of SIMC's structured credit solutions and currently serves as Co-Portfolio Manager with responsibility for security selection and portfolio construction. In addition, Mr. Aniloff has been integral in the development and implementation of SIMC's proprietary structured credit monitoring technology.
Mar 23, 2007
15.2
15.2%
Mr. Brufsky is a Partner in the Ares Credit Group, Co-Head and Portfolio Manager of Global Liquid Credit and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. Mr. Brufsky also serves as a Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC). Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee and the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee.
Apr 01, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Mr. Paasche has been a Senior Managing Director of Benefit Street and its affiliates since the firm's formation.
Apr 01, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Tom Gahan is chief executive officer of Benefit Street and is based in the firm’s New York office. Prior to joining Providence Equity Capital Markets LLC in 2008, a partner firm of Benefit Street, and launching Benefit Street in 2011, Mr. Gahan was global head of capital markets of Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and head of corporate and investment banking in the Americas. Before joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Gahan spent eleven years at Merrill Lynch, most recently as global head of credit trading within the fixed income division. Mr. Gahan received a BA degree from Brown University.
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Mr. Schafer serves as an Portfolio Manager for the SEI High Yield fixed income strategies within the Investment Management Unit. Prior to joining the Global Fixed Income Team, he was a member of the Portfolio Implementations Team and Liquidity Management Unit. Previously, he was a Supervisor in SEI's fund accounting department.
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Paul A. Karpers is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division for T. Rowe Price’s U.S. and Global High Yield Strategies. Mr. Karpers is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Karpers has 17 years of investment experience, all of which have been at T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 1994, Mr. Karpers was an analyst with the Vanguard Group in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Mr. Karpers earned a B.S. in finance from LaSalle University and an M.B.A. with concentrations in finance and information systems from the Stern School of Business at New York University. Mr. Karpers has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Baltimore CFA Society.
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Douglas C. Pardon joined Brigade in 2007and became involved with the investment decision made with respect to the High Yield Bond Fund in 2017.. Prior to joining Brigade Capital Management, LP. Mr. Pardon was a Vice President/Senior Analyst in the High Yield Group at Lehman Asset Management. Mr. Pardon also served as an Analyst in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group at Merrill Lynch & Co.
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Mr. Singh is a Partner and Portfolio Manager of U.S. Liquid Credit in the Ares Credit Group, where he is primarily responsible for managing Ares’ U.S. high yield credit strategies. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee and the Liquid Credit Allocation Committee. Prior to joining Ares in 2018, Mr. Singh was a Portfolio Manager in the Global Developed Credit Group at DoubleLine Capital, where he managed high yield bonds across strategies and portfolios in a variety of investment vehicles. Previously, Mr. Singh was a Senior Analyst at the Post Advisory Group, where he managed high yield bonds and leveraged loans within the energy sector. In addition, Mr. Singh was Co-Portfolio Manager and Senior Credit Analyst at Four Corners Capital, a subsidiary of Macquarie Funds Group. He also held positions at Bradford & Marzec, PPM America and Heller Financial. Mr. Singh holds a B.S. from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign College of Business in Finance and an M.B.A. from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management in Strategy and Finance. Additionally, Mr. Singh is a CFA® charterholder.
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Mr. Mathewson is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of U.S. Liquid Credit in the Ares Credit Group, where he is primarily responsible for managing Ares’ U.S. high yield credit strategies. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee. Prior to joining Ares in 2006, Mr. Mathewson was an Analyst in the Communications and Media Investment Banking Group at Lehman Brothers, where he focused on creating financial models, performing valuation analysis and conducting due diligence. Mr. Mathewson holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College in Economics.
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
