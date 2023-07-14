Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Seafarer Overseas Value Fund

mutual fund
SIVLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.13 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (SFVLX) Primary Inst (SIVLX)
SIVLX (Mutual Fund)

Seafarer Overseas Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.13 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (SFVLX) Primary Inst (SIVLX)
SIVLX (Mutual Fund)

Seafarer Overseas Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.13 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (SFVLX) Primary Inst (SIVLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Seafarer Overseas Value Fund

SIVLX | Fund

$14.13

$43.5 M

1.52%

$0.22

1.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

Net Assets

$43.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Seafarer Overseas Value Fund

SIVLX | Fund

$14.13

$43.5 M

1.52%

$0.22

1.51%

SIVLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Seafarer Overseas Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Seafarer Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    3281514
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Espinosa

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks, preferred stocks, and debt obligations of foreign companies (which the Fund regards as companies located outside the U.S.).

The Fund’s portfolio is generally comprised of securities identified through a bottom-up security selection process based on thorough fundamental research. The Fund’s investment adviser, Seafarer, Capital Partners, LLC (“Seafarer” or the “Adviser”), intends to employ a “value” style of investing. A “value” style of investing emphasizes investing in companies that currently have low or depressed valuations, but which also have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future. The Fund seeks to produce a minimum long-term rate of return by investing in securities priced at a discount to their intrinsic value.

The Fund can invest without constraint in the securities of companies located in developing countries and territories. Seafarer considers that most nations in Africa, East and South Asia, Emerging Europe, Central and South America (“Latin America”), and the Middle East are developing countries. Currently, these nations and territories include, but are not limited to:

Africa: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe

East and South Asia: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam

Emerging Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago

Middle East: Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates

Seafarer identifies developing countries based on its own analysis and measure of industrialization, economic growth, per capita income, and other factors; it may also consider classifications produced by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, and private financial services firms such as FTSE, MSCI, and Morningstar.

The Fund may also invest in the securities of companies located in selected foreign developed nations and territories, which in the Adviser’s opinion have significant economic and financial linkages to developing countries. Currently, these nations and territories include, but are not limited to, Australia, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

The Adviser determines a company’s location based on a number of factors. A company is generally regarded by the Adviser as being located in a particular country if the company: (i) is organized under the laws of, maintains its principal place of business in, or has, as its principal trading market for the company’s securities, the particular country; or (ii) derives 50% or more of its total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced or sales made in the particular country; or (iii) has more than 50% of its assets in the particular country.

Exposure to foreign companies through the Fund’s investments in depositary receipts will be included in the Fund’s percentage of total assets invested in foreign securities.

The Fund may typically invest in debt obligations of any quality or duration. Such debt obligations may include, but are not limited to, investments in below investment grade debt, also known as “junk bonds.” The Fund may allocate among equity and debt investments without limitation.

The Fund may generally invest in companies of any size or capitalization, including smaller companies. The Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $250 million or more at the time of purchase. The securities of certain issuers may from time to time constitute more than five percent (5%) of the Fund’s net assets.

Read More

SIVLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -11.0% 30.2% 33.80%
1 Yr 15.0% -12.7% 29.2% 15.72%
3 Yr 12.4%* -17.0% 12.8% 0.84%
5 Yr 4.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 4.28%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.4% -50.1% 7.2% 0.26%
2021 3.1% -18.2% 13.6% 10.26%
2020 0.9% -7.2% 79.7% 92.04%
2019 4.3% -4.4% 9.2% 52.11%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 31.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -30.3% 30.2% 32.36%
1 Yr 15.0% -48.9% 29.2% 13.72%
3 Yr 12.4%* -16.3% 12.8% 0.84%
5 Yr 4.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 6.81%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.4% -50.1% 7.2% 0.26%
2021 3.1% -18.2% 13.6% 10.26%
2020 0.9% -7.2% 79.7% 92.04%
2019 4.3% -4.4% 9.2% 52.11%
2018 -3.6% -7.2% 7.0% 40.39%

NAV & Total Return History

SIVLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SIVLX Category Low Category High SIVLX % Rank
Net Assets 43.5 M 717 K 102 B 82.28%
Number of Holdings 37 10 6734 97.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.3 M 340 K 19.3 B 81.96%
Weighting of Top 10 36.68% 2.8% 71.7% 40.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tabreed PJSC 5.48%
  2. Tabreed PJSC 5.48%
  3. Tabreed PJSC 5.48%
  4. Tabreed PJSC 5.48%
  5. Tabreed PJSC 5.48%
  6. Tabreed PJSC 5.48%
  7. Tabreed PJSC 5.48%
  8. Tabreed PJSC 5.48%
  9. Tabreed PJSC 5.48%
  10. Tabreed PJSC 5.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SIVLX % Rank
Stocks 		91.09% 0.90% 110.97% 91.62%
Cash 		8.91% -23.67% 20.19% 2.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 30.24%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 23.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 12.99%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 25.13%

SIVLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SIVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.51% 0.03% 41.06% 36.02%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 2.00% 24.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SIVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SIVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 10.43%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SIVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 190.00% 18.84%

SIVLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SIVLX Category Low Category High SIVLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.52% 0.00% 12.61% 28.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SIVLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SIVLX Category Low Category High SIVLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.19% -1.98% 17.62% 13.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SIVLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SIVLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Espinosa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Before joining Seafarer Capital Partners in 2014, Mr. Espinosa was a London-based equity research analyst at Legg Mason, where he focused on global emerging markets. Prior to joining Legg Mason, Mr. Espinosa performed the same function with the same team at Citigroup Asset Management. His previous experience includes equity research at J.P. Morgan Investment Management. Mr. Espinosa holds an A.B. in Economics with Honors from Brown University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Andrew Foster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Andrew Foster is the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund, and has been so since its inception in February 2012. He is the Co-Portfolio Manager of the Seafarer Overseas Value Fund, and has been so since its inception in May 2016. He is also the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC, investment adviser to the Funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×