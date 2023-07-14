Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Guggenheim Core Bond Fund

mutual fund
SIUSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.22 -0.06 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (SIUSX) Primary C (SDICX) Inst (GIUSX) Other (SIUPX) (GICRX)
SIUSX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim Core Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.22 -0.06 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (SIUSX) Primary C (SDICX) Inst (GIUSX) Other (SIUPX) (GICRX)
SIUSX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim Core Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.22 -0.06 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (SIUSX) Primary C (SDICX) Inst (GIUSX) Other (SIUPX) (GICRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Core Bond Fund

SIUSX | Fund

$16.22

$1.38 B

4.27%

$0.69

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$1.38 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 103.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Core Bond Fund

SIUSX | Fund

$16.22

$1.38 B

4.27%

$0.69

0.85%

SIUSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Core Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 1985
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    B. Scott Minerd

Fund Description

In pursuit of its objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade fixed-income securities (i.e., rated in the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, determined by Security Investors, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”), to be of comparable quality). If nationally recognized statistical rating organizations assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security’s credit quality. Such fixed-income securities may include corporate bonds and other corporate debt securities, commercial paper, securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities (including those not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government), sovereign debt securities, Eurodollar bonds and obligations, agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities (such as corporate, consumer and commercial asset-backed securities) including collateralized debt, loan and mortgage obligations, participations in and assignments of loans (such as senior floating rate loans, syndicated bank loans, secured or unsecured loans, bridge loans and other loans), zero-coupon bonds, municipal bonds, payment-in-kind debt securities (such as payment-in-kind bonds), convertible fixed-income securities, non-registered or restricted securities (including securities originally issued in reliance on Rule 144A and Regulation S securities), certain preferred securities and step-up securities (such as step-up bonds). These securities may pay fixed or variable rates of interest. Although the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in investment grade fixed-income securities, such securities (especially those in the lowest of the top four long-term rating categories) may have speculative characteristics.The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests through a variety of investment vehicles, principally closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in preferred stock. While the Fund will principally invest in securities listed, traded or dealt in developed markets countries globally, it may also invest without limitation in securities listed, traded or dealt in other countries, including emerging markets countries. Such securities may be denominated in foreign currencies. The Investment Manager may attempt to reduce foreign currency exchange rate risk by entering into contracts with banks, brokers or dealers to purchase or sell securities or foreign currencies at a future date.Consistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategies, the Fund also may invest in debt securities or loans that are not investment grade (also known as “high yield/high risk securities” or “junk bonds”). The Fund also may seek exposures through derivative transactions, principally foreign exchange forward contracts, futures on securities, indices, currencies and other investments, Eurodollar futures, options, interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps, which may also create economic leverage in the Fund. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions for speculative purposes to enhance total return, to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency rates, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks, as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies and/or to obtain or replicate market exposure. The Fund may use leverage to the extent permitted by applicable law by entering into reverse repurchase agreements and transactions equivalent to a borrowing for investment purposes. The Fund also may engage, without limitation, in repurchase agreements. The Fund may also seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as “To Be Announced” (“TBA”) transactions and/or dollar rolls).The Fund employs a diversified, multi-sector strategy focused on under-researched areas of the fixed-income universe, including sectors not typically included in benchmark indices. Through its actively managed approach, the Fund seeks to potentially capitalize on changing relative values in fixed-income sectors. The Investment Manager selects securities and other investments for purchase and sale based on intensive credit research involving extensive due diligence on each issuer, region and sector. The Investment Manager also considers macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical issues. The Investment Manager may employ a tactical asset or sector allocation strategy to seek to capitalize on total return potential created by changing market and economic conditions.The Investment Manager may determine to sell a security for several reasons, including but not limited to the following: (1) to adjust the portfolio’s average maturity or duration, or to shift assets into or out of higher-yielding securities; (2) if a security’s credit rating has been changed, the Investment Manager's credit outlook has changed, or for other similar reasons; (3) to meet redemption requests; (4) to take gains; or (5) due to relative value. Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances (for example, in the event of credit events, where it is deemed opportune to preserve gains, or to preserve the relative value of investments or in the case of large cash inflows or anticipated large redemptions), the Fund can make temporary investments and may not be able to pursue or achieve its investment objective.
Read More

SIUSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -4.3% 4.5% 13.94%
1 Yr -3.9% -16.1% 162.7% 41.83%
3 Yr -7.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 79.81%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 70.48%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 6.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -34.7% 131.9% 91.31%
2021 -2.1% -6.0% 15.7% 82.39%
2020 3.1% -9.6% 118.7% 7.63%
2019 0.5% -0.4% 5.8% 95.97%
2018 -0.3% -2.2% 3.3% 8.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -15.5% 4.5% 13.66%
1 Yr -3.9% -16.1% 162.7% 38.11%
3 Yr -7.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 79.69%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 73.11%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 11.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -34.7% 131.9% 91.31%
2021 -2.1% -6.0% 15.7% 82.29%
2020 3.1% -9.6% 118.7% 7.63%
2019 0.5% -0.4% 5.8% 96.08%
2018 -0.3% -2.2% 3.3% 23.89%

NAV & Total Return History

SIUSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SIUSX Category Low Category High SIUSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.38 B 2.88 M 287 B 45.20%
Number of Holdings 668 1 17234 51.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 192 M -106 M 27.6 B 54.67%
Weighting of Top 10 12.92% 3.7% 123.9% 90.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.31%
  2. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.31%
  3. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.31%
  4. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.31%
  5. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.31%
  6. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.31%
  7. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.31%
  8. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.31%
  9. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.31%
  10. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SIUSX % Rank
Bonds 		93.36% 3.97% 268.18% 68.60%
Preferred Stocks 		3.09% 0.00% 77.13% 0.86%
Stocks 		1.31% -0.55% 24.74% 1.52%
Convertible Bonds 		1.27% 0.00% 7.93% 57.05%
Cash 		1.22% -181.13% 95.99% 65.81%
Other 		-0.26% -13.23% 4.55% 94.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIUSX % Rank
Financial Services 		97.23% 0.00% 100.00% 11.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.40% 0.00% 100.00% 28.90%
Technology 		1.36% 0.00% 43.45% 16.76%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 47.40%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 47.40%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 55.49%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 42.77%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.90%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 52.02%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 41.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 49.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIUSX % Rank
US 		1.31% -0.52% 24.47% 0.76%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 32.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIUSX % Rank
Corporate 		52.17% 0.00% 100.00% 7.05%
Securitized 		35.56% 0.00% 98.40% 32.48%
Government 		10.59% 0.00% 86.23% 82.76%
Municipal 		1.28% 0.00% 100.00% 22.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.39% 0.00% 95.99% 96.86%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 50.86%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIUSX % Rank
US 		82.74% 3.63% 210.09% 68.48%
Non US 		10.62% -6.54% 58.09% 38.67%

SIUSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SIUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 20.64% 34.68%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.76% 57.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 60.00%

Sales Fees

SIUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.00% 2.00% 5.75% 38.10%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SIUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SIUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 103.00% 2.00% 493.39% 42.35%

SIUSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SIUSX Category Low Category High SIUSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.27% 0.00% 10.82% 28.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SIUSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SIUSX Category Low Category High SIUSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.20% -1.28% 8.97% 20.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SIUSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SIUSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

B. Scott Minerd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2012

9.78

9.8%

B. Scott Minerd, Chairman, Global Chief Investment Officer, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Minerd joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in May 1998. Mr. Minerd leads Guggenheim Partners' research on global macroeconomics and guides the firm’s investment strategies.Previously, Mr. Minerd was a Managing Director with Credit Suisse First Boston in charge of trading and risk management for the Fixed Income Credit Trading Group. In this position, he was responsible for the corporate bond, preferred stock, money markets, U.S. government agency and sovereign debt, derivatives securities, structured debt and interest rate swaps trading business units. Prior to that, Mr. Minerd was Morgan Stanley’s London based European Capital Markets Products Trading and Risk Manager responsible for Eurobonds, Euro-MTNs, domestic European Bonds, FRNs, derivative securities and money market products in 12 European currencies and Asian markets. Mr. Minerd has also held capital markets positions with Merrill Lynch and Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was a Certified Public Accountant and worked for the public accounting firm of Price Waterhouse. Mr. Minerd is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Investor Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, helping advise the NY Fed President and senior management at the bank about the current financial markets and ways the public and private sectors can better understand and mitigate systematic risks. Mr. Minerd also works with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), advising on research and analysis of private sector infrastructure investment, and is a contributing member of the World Economic Forum (WEF). He is a regularly featured guest and contributor to leading financial media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg, and CNBC, where he shares insights on today’s financial climate. Mr. Minerd holds a B.S. degree in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and has completed graduate work at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Anne Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2012

9.78

9.8%

Anne B. Walsh, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Ms. Walsh joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2007 is also the head of the Portfolio Construction Group and Portfolio Management. She oversees more than $185 billion in fixed-income investments including Agencies, Credit, Municipals, and Structured Securities. She is responsible for portfolio design, strategy, sector allocation and risk management, as well as conveying Guggenheim Partners' macroeconomic outlook to Portfolio Managers and fixed income Sector Specialists. Ms. Walsh specializes in liability-driven portfolio management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, she served as Chief Investment Officer at Reinsurance Group of America, and also held roles at Zurich Scudder Investments, Lincoln Investment Management and American Bankers Insurance Group. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Ms. Walsh received her BSBA and MBA from Auburn University and her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law.

Steven Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Steve Brown, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners and Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. He has co-managed Series E since 2016. Mr. Brown joined Guggenheim Investments in 2010 and is a Portfolio Manager for Guggenheim Partners' Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. He works with the Chief Investment Officers and other members of the Portfolio Management team to develop and execute portfolio strategy. Additionally, he works closely with the Sector Teams and Portfolio Construction Group. Prior to joining Portfolio Management in 2012, Brown worked in Guggenheim Partners' Asset Backed Securities group. His responsibilities on that team included trading and evaluating investment opportunities and monitoring credit performance. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners in 2010, Mr. Brown held roles within structured products at ABN AMRO and Bank of America in Chicago and London. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Adam Bloch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Adam Bloch, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Bloch joined Guggenheim Partners in 2012 and is a Portfolio Manager for the firm's Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. Mr. Bloch works with the Chief Investment Officers and other Portfolio Managers to develop portfolio strategy that is in line with the firm’s views. He oversees strategy implementation, working with research analysts and traders to generate trade ideas, hedge portfolios, and manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he worked in Leveraged Finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York where he structured high-yield bonds and leveraged loans for leveraged buyouts, restructurings, and corporate refinancings across multiple industries. Mr. Bloch graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×