In pursuit of its objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade fixed-income securities (i.e., rated in the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, determined by Security Investors, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”), to be of comparable quality). If nationally recognized statistical rating organizations assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security’s credit quality. Such fixed-income securities may include corporate bonds and other corporate debt securities, commercial paper, securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities (including those not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government), sovereign debt securities, Eurodollar bonds and obligations, agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities (such as corporate, consumer and commercial asset-backed securities) including collateralized debt, loan and mortgage obligations, participations in and assignments of loans (such as senior floating rate loans, syndicated bank loans, secured or unsecured loans, bridge loans and other loans), zero-coupon bonds, municipal bonds, payment-in-kind debt securities (such as payment-in-kind bonds), convertible fixed-income securities, non-registered or restricted securities (including securities originally issued in reliance on Rule 144A and Regulation S securities), certain preferred securities and step-up securities (such as step-up bonds). These securities may pay fixed or variable rates of interest. Although the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in investment grade fixed-income securities, such securities (especially those in the lowest of the top four long-term rating categories) may have speculative characteristics. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests through a variety of investment vehicles, principally closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in preferred stock. While the Fund will principally invest in securities listed, traded or dealt in developed markets countries globally, it may also invest without limitation in securities listed, traded or dealt in other countries, including emerging markets countries. Such securities may be denominated in foreign currencies. The Investment Manager may attempt to reduce foreign currency exchange rate risk by entering into contracts with banks, brokers or dealers to purchase or sell securities or foreign currencies at a future date. Consistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategies, the Fund also may invest in debt securities or loans that are not investment grade (also known as “high yield/high risk securities” or “junk bonds”). The Fund also may seek exposures through derivative transactions, principally foreign exchange forward contracts, futures on securities, indices, currencies and other investments, Eurodollar futures, options, interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps, which may also create economic leverage in the Fund. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions for speculative purposes to enhance total return, to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency rates, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks, as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies and/or to obtain or replicate market exposure. The Fund may use leverage to the extent permitted by applicable law by entering into reverse repurchase agreements and transactions equivalent to a borrowing for investment purposes. The Fund also may engage, without limitation, in repurchase agreements. The Fund may also seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as “To Be Announced” (“TBA”) transactions and/or dollar rolls). The Fund employs a diversified, multi-sector strategy focused on under-researched areas of the fixed-income universe, including sectors not typically included in benchmark indices. Through its actively managed approach, the Fund seeks to potentially capitalize on changing relative values in fixed-income sectors. The Investment Manager selects securities and other investments for purchase and sale based on intensive credit research involving extensive due diligence on each issuer, region and sector. The Investment Manager also considers macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical issues. The Investment Manager may employ a tactical asset or sector allocation strategy to seek to capitalize on total return potential created by changing market and economic conditions. The Investment Manager may determine to sell a security for several reasons, including but not limited to the following: (1) to adjust the portfolio’s average maturity or duration, or to shift assets into or out of higher-yielding securities; (2) if a security’s credit rating has been changed, the Investment Manager's credit outlook has changed, or for other similar reasons; (3) to meet redemption requests; (4) to take gains; or (5) due to relative value. Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances (for example, in the event of credit events, where it is deemed opportune to preserve gains, or to preserve the relative value of investments or in the case of large cash inflows or anticipated large redemptions), the Fund can make temporary investments and may not be able to pursue or achieve its investment objective.