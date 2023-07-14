Under normal circumstances, the Emerging Markets Debt Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities of emerging market issuers. The Fund will invest in debt securities of government, government-related, supranational entities, and corporate issuers in emerging market countries, as well as debt securities of entities

organized to restructure the outstanding debt of any such issuers. The Fund may obtain its exposures by investing directly (e.g., in fixed income securities and other instruments) or indirectly/synthetically (e.g., through the use of derivative instruments, principally futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps and structured securities, such as credit-linked and inflation-linked notes). The Fund may invest in swaps based on a single security or an index of securities, including interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, currency swaps and fully-funded total return swaps. Emerging market countries are those countries that: (i) are characterized as developing or emerging by any of the World Bank, the United Nations, the International Finance Corporation, or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; (ii) are included in an emerging markets index by a recognized index provider; or (iii) have similar developing or emerging characteristics as countries classified as emerging market countries pursuant to sub-paragraph (i) and (ii) above, in each case determined at the time of purchase.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), the Fund's adviser. The Sub-Advisers will spread the Fund's holdings across a number of countries and industries to limit its exposure to any single emerging market economy and may not invest more than 25% of its assets in any single country. There are no restrictions on the Fund's average portfolio maturity or on the maturity of any specific security. There is no minimum rating standard for the Fund's securities, and the Fund's securities will generally be in the lower or lowest rating categories (including those below the fourth highest rating category by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO), commonly referred to as junk bonds).

The Sub-Advisers may seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using derivatives, principally futures, foreign currency forward contracts, options on foreign currencies and currency swaps. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase its exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps are used to synthetically obtain exposure to the securities identified above or baskets of such securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives are also used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments. Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities.

The Fund may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities or other instruments directly.