Trending ETFs

SISAX (Mutual Fund)

SISAX (Mutual Fund)

SAAT TAX-MANAGED AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY FUND

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.84 +0.06 +0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
F (SISAX)

Vitals

YTD Return

12.9%

1 yr return

24.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

Net Assets

$78.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SISAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SAAT TAX-MANAGED AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    3111187
  • Share Class
    F
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ryan Schneck

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in other SEI funds (which may include exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), each of which has its own investment goal (the Underlying SEI Funds). The Underlying SEI Funds invest, in turn, in securities and other instruments of various asset classes. Each of the Underlying SEI Funds is managed by one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) under the supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), or, in certain circumstances, is managed directly by SIMC.

The Fund's assets may be diversified across Underlying SEI equity funds, bond and money market funds, and real estate funds. The equity funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide investment exposure to U.S. and/or foreign equity securities of companies of various capitalization ranges. The bond funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide exposure to U.S. and/or foreign fixed income securities of varying credit quality (including junk bonds), maturity and duration. The real estate funds provide exposure to the equity securities of real estate companies.

A portion of the U.S. equity component of the Fund's portfolio will be invested in "tax-managed" Underlying SEI Funds. Given this tax-managed strategy, the Fund is intended for investors subject to federal income taxation. Tax-exempt investors may wish to select funds that do not have a tax-managed strategy.

The Fund's assets are allocated among a variety of Underlying SEI Funds within the following percentage ranges:

Underlying SEI Fund Type

 Investment Range(Percentage of the Fund's Assets)

U.S. Equity Funds

  

40-100

%

International Equity Funds

  

0-40

%

Non-Investment Grade Bond Funds

  

0-40

%

Investment Grade Bond & Money Market Funds

  

0-25

%

Real Estate Funds

  

0-20

%
Read More

SISAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% 9.3% 19.8% 70.81%
1 Yr 24.7% 17.9% 51.5% 72.43%
3 Yr 5.4%* -7.8% 7.3% 26.23%
5 Yr 10.4%* 2.3% 14.9% 63.03%
10 Yr 8.5%* 1.2% 13.0% 49.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 9.9% -6.6% 33.6% 89.73%
2022 -23.2% -44.4% -9.8% 44.26%
2021 16.7% -24.1% 18.9% 10.98%
2020 6.7% -10.9% 60.4% 76.36%
2019 21.0% 5.9% 36.4% 28.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% 9.3% 19.8% 70.81%
1 Yr 24.7% 17.9% 51.5% 72.43%
3 Yr 5.4%* -7.8% 7.3% 26.23%
5 Yr 10.4%* 2.3% 14.9% 63.03%
10 Yr 8.5%* 1.2% 13.0% 49.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SISAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 16.1% 1.4% 34.9% 77.84%
2022 -14.3% -43.2% -3.8% 12.02%
2021 19.5% -24.1% 26.7% 20.81%
2020 11.3% -5.3% 62.8% 86.06%
2019 24.4% 12.4% 52.6% 77.71%

NAV & Total Return History

SISAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SISAX Category Low Category High SISAX % Rank
Net Assets 78.4 M 13.3 M 126 B 87.57%
Number of Holdings 6 5 8215 97.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 80 M 7.47 M 27.1 B 84.86%
Weighting of Top 10 99.95% 21.5% 106.4% 19.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI TAX-MANAGED LARGE CAP-Y MUTUAL FUND 56.72%
  2. SEI INTERNATIONAL EQUITY-Y MUTUAL FUND 15.82%
  3. SEI TAX MGD SM MID CAP-Y MUTUAL FUND 13.88%
  4. SEI HIGH YIELD BOND-Y MUTUAL FUND 7.70%
  5. SEI INST INST EMG MKT DEBT-Y MUTUAL FUND 3.84%
  6. SEI EMERGING MARKETS EQ-Y MUTUAL FUND 2.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SISAX % Rank
Stocks 		92.26% 0.00% 100.03% 73.51%
Cash 		7.74% 0.00% 34.87% 6.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.10% 0.00% 3.88% 40.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 10.07% 96.22%
Other 		0.00% -48.65% 10.21% 87.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 161.60% 96.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SISAX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.85% 9.56% 42.24% 10.87%
Technology 		16.67% 1.75% 32.38% 77.17%
Healthcare 		14.96% 2.06% 19.02% 15.76%
Industrials 		11.23% 1.80% 14.87% 36.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.89% 1.15% 24.72% 79.89%
Consumer Defense 		8.55% 0.47% 14.80% 9.78%
Basic Materials 		5.93% 0.00% 8.62% 9.78%
Communication Services 		5.20% 1.90% 13.69% 94.02%
Energy 		4.96% 0.00% 31.98% 35.33%
Real Estate 		2.55% 0.00% 28.04% 67.39%
Utilities 		2.20% 0.00% 15.29% 65.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SISAX % Rank
US 		92.26% 0.00% 100.03% 69.19%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.25% 96.76%

SISAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.39% 0.23% 3.92% 30.27%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.30% 48.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.28% 81.58%

Sales Fees

SISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SISAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.18% 300.02% 16.67%

SISAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SISAX Category Low Category High SISAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.75% 0.00% 8.81% 11.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SISAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annual Annual Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SISAX Category Low Category High SISAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% -0.65% 5.31% 17.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SISAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SISAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Schneck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Ryan Schneck has served as Portfolio Manager for SEI Investments Management Corporation since 2006. Prior to joining SIMC, Mr. Schneck was part of the global fixed-income research team at Standard & Poor's responsible for credit and default research.

James Smigiel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Jim Smigiel is Chief Investment Officer of Non-Traditional Strategies. He oversees alternative, hedge fund, property and multi-asset strategies. Previously, he oversaw SEI’s Portfolio Strategies Group and the Global Fixed Income team. Prior to joining SEI, Smigiel served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Officer at PNC Advisors/BlackRock Financial Management, where he managed institutional fixed-income portfolios. Smigiel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Drexel University.

Bryan Hoffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2016

5.84

5.8%

Bryan Hoffman is SEI’s head of Strategic Asset Allocation, the team within the Portfolio Strategies Group responsible for constructing long-term policy portfolios that span the risk/return spectrum for both institutional and retail clients across the globe. He also conducts asset-class and strategy research, participates in SEI’s active asset-allocation program, and authors white papers. Prior to his current role, Bryan led SEI’s process for creating and maintaining capital-market assumptions and asset-class simulations. Bryan earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame, with majors in finance and economics as well as a supplementary major in philosophy. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.51 2.41

