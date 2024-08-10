Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in other SEI funds (which may include exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), each of which has its own investment goal (the Underlying SEI Funds). The Underlying SEI Funds invest, in turn, in securities and other instruments of various asset classes. Each of the Underlying SEI Funds is managed by one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) under the supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), or, in certain circumstances, is managed directly by SIMC.

The Fund's assets may be diversified across Underlying SEI equity funds, bond and money market funds, and real estate funds. The equity funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide investment exposure to U.S. and/or foreign equity securities of companies of various capitalization ranges. The bond funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide exposure to U.S. and/or foreign fixed income securities of varying credit quality (including junk bonds), maturity and duration. The real estate funds provide exposure to the equity securities of real estate companies.

A portion of the U.S. equity component of the Fund's portfolio will be invested in "tax-managed" Underlying SEI Funds. Given this tax-managed strategy, the Fund is intended for investors subject to federal income taxation. Tax-exempt investors may wish to select funds that do not have a tax-managed strategy.

The Fund's assets are allocated among a variety of Underlying SEI Funds within the following percentage ranges: