p id="xdx_A82_err--StrategyNarrativeTextBlock_zQRAvUkWdC5k" style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund is a “fund of funds”. To access a wide variety of underlying asset classes and strategies, the Adviser (defined below) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by investing in (1) open-end investment companies (mutual funds), (2) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and (3) closed-end investment companies (collectively “Underlying Funds”) using the Adviser’s multi-asset diversification strategy. The Adviser constructs the Fund’s broadly-diversified investment portfolio by investing at various times in a wide range of Underlying Funds that invest in various security and investment categories (each an “Asset Class”)./span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"Underlying Funds include those that invest in:/span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 100%; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt"tr style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"/td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"●/span/tdtd style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"equity securities (common and preferred stock) of both domestic and foreign companies of various sizes;/span/td/tr/table p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin-right: 0; margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 100%; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt"tr style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"/td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"●/span/tdtd style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"fixed-income securities of domestic and foreign corporate and government issuers, without restriction as to maturity or credit quality, including “high yield” securities;/span/td/tr/table p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin-right: 0; margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 100%; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt"tr style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"/td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"●/span/tdtd style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"physical commodities, such as crude oil, copper and wheat, through mutual funds and ETFs that invest in commodity-linked derivatives;/span/td/tr/table p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin-right: 0; margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 100%; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt"tr style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"/td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"●/span/tdtd style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"currencies and the Dollar Index, and its inverse;/span/td/tr/table p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin-right: 0; margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 100%; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt"tr style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"/td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"●/span/tdtd style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"funds that rise in value when interest rates rise; and/span/td/tr/table p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin-right: 0; margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 100%; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt"tr style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"/td style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; width: 0.25in"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"●/span/tdtd style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"money-market instruments./span/td/tr/table p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin-right: 0; margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The Fund defines high yield securities, also known as “junk bonds,” as fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (rated BB+ or lower by Samp;P or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO)), and if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality./span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The Adviser’s multi-asset diversification strategy employs unusually broad diversification across Asset Classes (investment categories), markets, industries and issuers in an effort to limit downside risk as well as to seek opportunities to enhance return. The Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio in the following manner: First, the Adviser selects Asset Classes that it believes will respond differently to a variety of economic forces. Second, the Adviser identifies diversified Underlying Funds through which the Fund can participate in each chosen Asset Class. Third, within many Asset Classes, the Adviser attempts to identify Underlying Funds with managers whose history demonstrates an ability to add positive Alpha (above-peer-group-average total return after adjusting for volatility). Where available, the Fund invests in institutional share classes, those with the lowest internal fees for those Underlying Funds. Fourth, the Adviser monitors each Underlying Fund daily, and sells or hedges the Underlying Fund whenever it declines “substantially”, as defined by the Adviser’s proprietary studies of the historic behavior of the Asset Class represented by the Underlying Fund./span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The Adviser does not employ a passive, “buy and hold,” strategy. As part of its integrated risk-management disciplines, the Adviser monitors the Fund’s holdings daily and applies a trailing stop discipline to each Underlying Fund within the Fund’s portfolio, based on the proprietary approach (“Sell disciplines”) which the portfolio managers have used since 1987 with their managed separate accounts, in order to limit the impact on the overall Fund portfolio of any sustained decline in a given Asset Class or Underlying Fund./span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify; text-indent: -0.35pt"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The Sell disciplines used by the portfolio managers for the past 32 years are not designed to attempt to buy at lows or to sell at highs, but to participate in a substantial part of any sustained uptrend in a selected Asset Class, as well as to step aside during most of any sustained downtrend. The Adviser employs a “reactive” approach as distinct from a “predictive” approach. The Adviser does not consider its approach to be a “trading” style in terms of frequency, and does not expect to average more than two Sell signals per year in each Asset Class./span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify; text-indent: -0.35pt"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify; text-indent: -0.35pt"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The overall asset allocation of the Fund is not fixed. It can and does change significantly over time as the Adviser decides to re-allocate portions of the portfolio in response to trend changes in the U.S. and global economy and in various investment markets. The Adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives./span/p