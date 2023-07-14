Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$879 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.69%
Front Load 3.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 159.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SIRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|90.50%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|73.97%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|69.33%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|58.04%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|62.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.2%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|7.47%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|77.50%
|2020
|1.1%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|67.11%
|2019
|1.3%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|82.19%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|24.39%
|Period
|SIRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|87.60%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|71.49%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|68.53%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|64.49%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|84.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.2%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|7.47%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|77.08%
|2020
|1.1%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|67.11%
|2019
|1.3%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|82.19%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|38.05%
|SIRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIRAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|879 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|20.16%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|2
|3255
|54.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|907 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|16.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|22.2%
|100.0%
|60.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIRAX % Rank
|Cash
|49.48%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|8.64%
|Bonds
|32.56%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|41.98%
|Stocks
|8.47%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|85.19%
|Other
|4.95%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|30.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|4.47%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|2.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.08%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|43.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIRAX % Rank
|Energy
|60.89%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|0.49%
|Financial Services
|9.19%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|66.50%
|Healthcare
|7.17%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|78.16%
|Utilities
|5.88%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|21.36%
|Communication Services
|5.58%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|50.49%
|Technology
|3.17%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|86.41%
|Industrials
|2.83%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|81.55%
|Basic Materials
|2.06%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|75.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.89%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|83.01%
|Consumer Defense
|0.93%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|86.41%
|Real Estate
|0.40%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|81.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIRAX % Rank
|US
|6.66%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|84.36%
|Non US
|1.81%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|56.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIRAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|61.61%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|34.57%
|Government
|17.44%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|62.96%
|Municipal
|8.01%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|1.65%
|Derivative
|6.45%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|20.99%
|Corporate
|6.01%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|44.03%
|Securitized
|0.47%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|39.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIRAX % Rank
|US
|28.86%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|34.98%
|Non US
|3.70%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|47.33%
|SIRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.69%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|35.71%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|92.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|33.54%
|SIRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|92.31%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SIRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SIRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|159.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|68.37%
|SIRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIRAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.80%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|40.34%
|SIRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SIRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIRAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.66%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|9.05%
|SIRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2010
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2010
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2010
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2009
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2009
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2007
14.44
14.4%
Dr. Kenneth L. Sleeper, MBA, PhD is Co-Founder, Managing Director, and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sierra Investment Management, the parent company of the Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park Asset Management and has over 31 years of industry experience. He jointly oversees all aspects of the organization’s activities, including asset management, research, and client relationships. With an extensive background in statistical and computer applications, Ken previously focused on advanced risk management, developing and refining computerized techniques for reducing downside risk, before co-founding Sierra in 1987 with David C. Wright. Kenneth earned MBA and PhD degrees from the University of Southern California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2007
14.44
14.4%
David C. Wright, JD, is Co-Founder, Managing Director, and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sierra Investment Management, the parent company of the Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park Asset Management and has over 31 years of industry experience. He jointly oversees all aspects of the organization’s activities, including portfolio management, research, and client relationships. After 13 years with major Los Angeles law firms, Dave served several years as Director of Technical Research for Bateman Eichler, Hill Richards, Inc., then the largest investment banking firm west of Chicago, before co-founding Sierra in 1987 with Dr. Kenneth L. Sleeper. David earned a JD from University of Chicago and a BS, Civil Engineering, from Swarthmore College. Mr. Wright has served on the Board of the Los Angeles Chapter of AAII since 1984. He has often spoken for AAII and other investor groups, as well as several other professional organizations. Mr. Wright has also been quoted in the national press, such as in Mutual Funds magazine, and on television and radio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Doug oversees the operations of the Investment Management team and related trading, contributes to portfolio decisions, and supervises analytic research. Doug earned a BA in Economics at Washington State University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA and CAIA charterholder. Doug has been active in investment management full-time since 1988.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
