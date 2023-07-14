Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$2.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
5.9%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Intermediate-Term Municipal Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax, including, but not limited to, municipal bonds, notes and commercial paper. The principal issuers of these securities are state and
local governments and their agencies located in any of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). To a limited extent, SIMC may also directly manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio. The Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC select securities based on their views on the future direction of interest rates and the shape of the yield curve, as well as their views on credit quality and sector allocation issues. Where possible, the Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC will attempt to acquire securities that are underpriced relative to other eligible securities. The Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC will strive to maintain an average dollar-weighted portfolio maturity of three to ten years for the Fund's entire portfolio. The Fund may, to a limited extent, invest in securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal income tax. The Fund may also invest in municipal securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds) or unrated municipal securities.
|Period
|SINYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|49.77%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|51.97%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|43.66%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|36.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|41.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|SINYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.5%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|43.60%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|61.62%
|2020
|0.8%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|19.79%
|2019
|1.1%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|34.74%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|39.34%
|SINYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SINYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.02 B
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|18.77%
|Number of Holdings
|1005
|1
|14000
|11.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|119 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|34.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.89%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|95.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SINYX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.52%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|39.19%
|Cash
|0.48%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|60.01%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|86.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|85.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|85.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|85.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SINYX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.52%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|35.71%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.48%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|63.43%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|85.71%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|86.00%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|87.33%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|86.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SINYX % Rank
|US
|95.96%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|58.74%
|Non US
|3.56%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|23.03%
|SINYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|69.11%
|Management Fee
|0.33%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|22.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|89.96%
|SINYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SINYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SINYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|28.48%
|SINYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SINYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.84%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|29.15%
|SINYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SINYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SINYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.40%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|24.24%
|SINYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1999
22.43
22.4%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2007
14.42
14.4%
Stephen J. Czepiel Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Bonds Portfolio Management, Senior Portfolio Manager Stephen J. Czepiel leads the portfolio management of the firm’s municipal bonds strategies, a role he assumed in February 2019. He is a co-portfolio manager of the firm’s municipal bond funds and client accounts, a role he has held since August 2007. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in July 2004 as a senior bond trader. Previously, he was vice president at both Mesirow Financial and Loop Capital Markets. He began his career in the securities industry in 1982 as a municipal bond trader at Kidder Peabody and now has more than 20 years of experience in the municipal securities industry. Czepiel earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Duquesne University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Dan is the head of municipal bonds at Mellon Investments Corp, overseeing and guiding the investment management process for the firm’s tax-exempt strategies. Previously, he was the head of trading for tax-exempt bonds, responsible for managing the municipal bond trading desk. Before joining the firm, Dan directed the municipal bond group at Fleet where he was responsible for managing mutual fund, common trust fund and high net worth client assets. Previously, he was a portfolio manager at Evergreen Investments, where he managed national and state-specific mutual funds. His other responsibilities included hospital and high yield credit analysis. Dan began his career as a municipal analyst at Liberty Insurance Company. Dan has been in the investment industry since 1987. Dan holds a BA from Boston College and an MBA from Suffolk University. Dan has served as a member of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's Investor Advisory Group (2004-2008). He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Gregory A. Gizzi Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Bonds, Senior Portfolio Manager Gregory A. Gizzi is head of municipal bonds in the Americas, a role he assumed in February 2019. In this role, he is responsible for the overall operation of the strategy and is team lead on several of the tax-exempt strategies. Additionally, Gizzi continues to be responsible for the taxable municipal business and the marketing efforts for the municipal product. Previously, Gizzi was co-portfolio manager of the firm’s municipal bond funds and several client accounts, a role he held since November 2011. Before joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in January 2008 as head of municipal bond trading, he spent six years as a vice president at Lehman Brothers for the firm’s tax-exempt institutional sales effort. Prior to that, he spent two years trading corporate bonds for UBS before joining Lehman Brothers in a sales capacity. Gizzi has more than 20 years of trading experience in the municipal securities industry, beginning at Kidder Peabody in 1984, where he started as a municipal bond trader and worked his way up to institutional block trading desk manager. He later worked in the same capacity at Dillon Read. Gizzi earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 19, 2019
2.87
2.9%
Brad W. Libby, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager/Credit Analyst of Wellington Management. Mr. Libby joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2010. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Mr. Libby is Senior Vice President and Tax Exempt Specialist on the Tax Exempt Fixed Income team. He is a Portfolio Member of Putnam's tax-exempt fixed income funds. He originally joined Putnam in 1996 as an Investment Associate in the Tax Exempt Fixed Income Group before leaving to pursue an M.B.A.; he returned as a Tax Exempt Bond Analyst in 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Delaware Management Company Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Trading, Portfolio Manager Jake van Roden is head of Macquarie’s municipal trading team. He is also a portfolio manager for the firm’s nine open-end state-specific municipal bond funds, as well as for several municipal bond client accounts, a role he assumed in December 2017. In February 2019, his portfolio management role expanded to include the closed-end municipal bond funds and the three national municipal open-end funds.He joined the municipal department in July 2004 as a generalist and became head of municipal trading in December 2012. Before that, van Roden interned at Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in the client services department. He received a bachelor’s degree in American studies with a minor in government from Franklin & Marshall College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
