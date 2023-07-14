The Intermediate-Term Municipal Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax, including, but not limited to, municipal bonds, notes and commercial paper. The principal issuers of these securities are state and

local governments and their agencies located in any of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). To a limited extent, SIMC may also directly manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio. The Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC select securities based on their views on the future direction of interest rates and the shape of the yield curve, as well as their views on credit quality and sector allocation issues. Where possible, the Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC will attempt to acquire securities that are underpriced relative to other eligible securities. The Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC will strive to maintain an average dollar-weighted portfolio maturity of three to ten years for the Fund's entire portfolio. The Fund may, to a limited extent, invest in securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal income tax. The Fund may also invest in municipal securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds) or unrated municipal securities.