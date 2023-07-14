Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Tax Exempt Trust Intermediate-Term Municipal Fund

SINYX | Fund

$10.98

$2.02 B

2.84%

$0.31

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$2.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Tax Exempt Trust Intermediate-Term Municipal Fund

SINYX | Fund

$10.98

$2.02 B

2.84%

$0.31

0.55%

SINYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Tax Exempt Trust Intermediate-Term Municipal Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    16607586
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Bamford

Fund Description

The Intermediate-Term Municipal Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax, including, but not limited to, municipal bonds, notes and commercial paper. The principal issuers of these securities are state and

local governments and their agencies located in any of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). To a limited extent, SIMC may also directly manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio. The Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC select securities based on their views on the future direction of interest rates and the shape of the yield curve, as well as their views on credit quality and sector allocation issues. Where possible, the Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC will attempt to acquire securities that are underpriced relative to other eligible securities. The Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC will strive to maintain an average dollar-weighted portfolio maturity of three to ten years for the Fund's entire portfolio. The Fund may, to a limited extent, invest in securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal income tax. The Fund may also invest in municipal securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds) or unrated municipal securities.

Read More

SINYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SINYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 31.9% 49.77%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.3% 51.97%
3 Yr -3.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 43.66%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.2% 36.93%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 41.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SINYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -76.8% 4.7% 43.60%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 61.62%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 19.79%
2019 1.1% -57.4% 18.9% 34.74%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 39.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SINYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -60.4% 31.9% 49.13%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.1% 48.70%
3 Yr -3.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 44.44%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.3% 38.94%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 39.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SINYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -76.8% 4.7% 43.48%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 61.62%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 19.85%
2019 1.1% -57.4% 18.9% 35.75%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 41.94%

NAV & Total Return History

SINYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SINYX Category Low Category High SINYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.02 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 18.77%
Number of Holdings 1005 1 14000 11.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 119 M -317 M 8.64 B 34.66%
Weighting of Top 10 5.89% 2.4% 101.7% 95.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KENTUCKY INC KY PUB ENERGY AUTH GAS SUPLLY REV 4% 0.80%
  2. CITIZENS PPTY INS CORP FLA 5% 0.79%
  3. KENTUCKY INC KY PUB ENERGY AUTH GAS SUPLLY REV 4% 0.77%
  4. NEW MEXICO ST SEVERANCE TAX 5% 0.62%
  5. TOBACCO SETTLEMENT FING CORP N J 5% 0.53%
  6. TOBACCO SETTLEMENT FING CORP VA 0% 0.52%
  7. DENVER COLO CITY & CNTY ARPT REV 5.5% 0.51%
  8. CONNECTICUT ST 5% 0.51%
  9. DENTON TEX UTIL SYS REV 5% 0.47%
  10. PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 4.329% 0.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SINYX % Rank
Bonds 		99.52% 65.51% 150.86% 39.19%
Cash 		0.48% -50.86% 33.96% 60.01%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 86.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 85.65%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 85.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 85.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SINYX % Rank
Municipal 		99.52% 44.39% 100.00% 35.71%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.48% 0.00% 33.95% 63.43%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 85.71%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 86.00%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 87.33%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 86.69%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SINYX % Rank
US 		95.96% 37.86% 142.23% 58.74%
Non US 		3.56% 0.00% 62.14% 23.03%

SINYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SINYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.02% 6.50% 69.11%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.10% 22.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.44% 89.96%

Sales Fees

SINYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SINYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SINYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 283.00% 28.48%

SINYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SINYX Category Low Category High SINYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.84% 0.00% 4.45% 29.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SINYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SINYX Category Low Category High SINYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.40% -0.53% 5.33% 24.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SINYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

SINYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Stephen Czepiel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Stephen J. Czepiel Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Bonds Portfolio Management, Senior Portfolio Manager Stephen J. Czepiel leads the portfolio management of the firm’s municipal bonds strategies, a role he assumed in February 2019. He is a co-portfolio manager of the firm’s municipal bond funds and client accounts, a role he has held since August 2007. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in July 2004 as a senior bond trader. Previously, he was vice president at both Mesirow Financial and Loop Capital Markets. He began his career in the securities industry in 1982 as a municipal bond trader at Kidder Peabody and now has more than 20 years of experience in the municipal securities industry. Czepiel earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Duquesne University.

Daniel Rabasco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Dan is the head of municipal bonds at Mellon Investments Corp, overseeing and guiding the investment management process for the firm’s tax-exempt strategies. Previously, he was the head of trading for tax-exempt bonds, responsible for managing the municipal bond trading desk. Before joining the firm, Dan directed the municipal bond group at Fleet where he was responsible for managing mutual fund, common trust fund and high net worth client assets. Previously, he was a portfolio manager at Evergreen Investments, where he managed national and state-specific mutual funds. His other responsibilities included hospital and high yield credit analysis. Dan began his career as a municipal analyst at Liberty Insurance Company. Dan has been in the investment industry since 1987. Dan holds a BA from Boston College and an MBA from Suffolk University. Dan has served as a member of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's Investor Advisory Group (2004-2008). He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Gregory Gizzi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Gregory A. Gizzi Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Bonds, Senior Portfolio Manager Gregory A. Gizzi is head of municipal bonds in the Americas, a role he assumed in February 2019. In this role, he is responsible for the overall operation of the strategy and is team lead on several of the tax-exempt strategies. Additionally, Gizzi continues to be responsible for the taxable municipal business and the marketing efforts for the municipal product. Previously, Gizzi was co-portfolio manager of the firm’s municipal bond funds and several client accounts, a role he held since November 2011. Before joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in January 2008 as head of municipal bond trading, he spent six years as a vice president at Lehman Brothers for the firm’s tax-exempt institutional sales effort. Prior to that, he spent two years trading corporate bonds for UBS before joining Lehman Brothers in a sales capacity. Gizzi has more than 20 years of trading experience in the municipal securities industry, beginning at Kidder Peabody in 1984, where he started as a municipal bond trader and worked his way up to institutional block trading desk manager. He later worked in the same capacity at Dillon Read. Gizzi earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University.

Brad Libby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2019

2.87

2.9%

Brad W. Libby, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager/Credit Analyst of Wellington Management. Mr. Libby joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2010. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Mr. Libby is Senior Vice President and Tax Exempt Specialist on the Tax Exempt Fixed Income team. He is a Portfolio Member of Putnam's tax-exempt fixed income funds. He originally joined Putnam in 1996 as an Investment Associate in the Tax Exempt Fixed Income Group before leaving to pursue an M.B.A.; he returned as a Tax Exempt Bond Analyst in 2001.

Jake van Roden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Delaware Management Company Senior Vice President, Head of Municipal Trading, Portfolio Manager Jake van Roden is head of Macquarie’s municipal trading team. He is also a portfolio manager for the firm’s nine open-end state-specific municipal bond funds, as well as for several municipal bond client accounts, a role he assumed in December 2017. In February 2019, his portfolio management role expanded to include the closed-end municipal bond funds and the three national municipal open-end funds.He joined the municipal department in July 2004 as a generalist and became head of municipal trading in December 2012. Before that, van Roden interned at Macquarie Investment Management (MIM), which includes the former Delaware Investments, in the client services department. He received a bachelor’s degree in American studies with a minor in government from Franklin & Marshall College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

