Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in non-U.S. equity securities. These securities may include common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs) of all capitalization ranges. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in securities of issuers that are

located in at least three countries outside of the U.S., but will typically invest much more broadly. The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in developed countries.

The Fund seeks to construct, in a tax-sensitive manner, a portfolio of equity securities with lower volatility than the broad international developed equity markets (International Market). Each Sub-Adviser (as defined below) and SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser), seeks to achieve lower volatility by constructing a portfolio of securities that primarily exhibit a more stable historical or predicted price and earnings behavior (i.e. absolute risk), but also take into consideration low correlation attributes and expected returns. Generally, the Fund is likely to underperform in a steeply rising International Market, but seeks to mitigate losses in a falling International Market.

The Fund expects that over the long-term, a lower volatility portfolio will provide returns similar to those of the International Market. Over shorter periods of time, however, due to its focus on absolute risk, the portfolio's country, sector and market capitalization exposures will typically vary from the International Market and it may experience significant performance deviations from the International Market.

The Fund uses a "multi-manager" approach to investing. This means that SIMC selects and oversees a number of third-party investment advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio. Sub-Advisers typically have differing investment philosophies and strategies that they use in managing the portion of the Fund's assets allocated to them by SIMC. Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC.

The Fund implements the investment recommendations of the Sub-Advisers through the use of an overlay manager appointed by SIMC. Each Sub-Adviser and SIMC provides a model portfolio to the overlay manager on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub-Adviser's or SIMC's recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub-Advisers, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by SIMC. Pursuant to direction from SIMC, the overlay manager has limited authority to vary from the models, primarily for the purpose of tax management of the Fund's securities transactions. The overlay manager seeks to manage the impact of taxes by, among other things, selling stocks with the highest tax cost first, opportunistically harvesting losses and deferring recognition of taxable gains, where possible.

The Fund considers the security of an issuer to be "non-U.S." if the issuer is domiciled, incorporated, located and/or principally traded in a country other than the U.S. Developed market countries are those countries that are included in a developed markets index by a recognized index provider, or have similar developed characteristics, in each case determined at the time of purchase.

The Fund may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities or other instruments directly.