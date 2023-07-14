Goshen Rock Capital, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks undervalued investments and endeavors to identify overlooked factors that lead to price appreciation. The Sub-Advisor uses a fundamental, research driven approach to detect market inefficiencies and to identify what it perceives to be attractive risk-adjusted return potential. The Sub-Advisor’s analytic framework typically incorporates a “bottom up,” value-oriented evaluation of an investment’s potential. For fixed income securities, analysis is focused on understanding credit risks as well as structural nuances that could affect value. For equity securities, the focus revolves around asset-based analysis to uncover overlooked sources of value. The Sub-Advisor endeavors to purchase securities at a discount to their actual value based on the Sub-Advisor’s assessment of quantitative and qualitative factors (i.e., “intrinsic value”). The Sub-Adviser generally sells a security when it is at or near its intrinsic value or to facilitate the purchase of a security with a more attractive risk-adjusted return potential. Ultimately, investment decisions rely on the judgement and experience of the Sub-Advisor.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in interest-bearing fixed income securities and dividend paying equity securities. The Fund focuses its investments in agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including MBS secured by sub-prime mortgages; and debt and equity securities of companies engaged in real estate and mortgage related businesses, including, but not limited to, mortgage originators, mortgage servicers and real estate investment trusts (mortgage and equity) (“REITs”). The Fund may also invest in senior and subordinate collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), and the senior and subordinate debt securities and equity securities of businesses unrelated to real estate and mortgages. The Fund’s CDO or CLO investments will be concentrated in debt tranches, a portion of which could be subordinate debt tranches rated below investment grade. The Fund may invest in domestic and foreign entities.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its net assets) in securities of real estate industry companies. Real estate industry companies are defined by the Fund as REITs, MBS and companies that derive a majority of their revenue from real estate or mortgage related businesses or have a majority of their assets invested in real estate or mortgages.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The more sensitive a security is to changes in interest rates, the higher its volatility risk. The Fund may invest in distressed asset backed securities and other below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “junk”) without limitation. Below investment grade securities are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization as well as non-rated securities. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include the common stock, preferred stock and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) of companies of any capitalization. The Fund may hold up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments. The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes. The Fund may hedge against rising interest rates through interest rate swaps, interest rate-linked futures and options. The Fund may hedge against rising default rates through credit default swaps, total return swaps linked to an asset or asset class that is representative of the default risks faced by the Fund, and credit spread options.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies that could be in the same or related economic sectors.

Distribution Policy: The Fund’s distribution policy is to make monthly distributions to shareholders. The Fund may, at the discretion of management, target a specific level of monthly distributions (including any return of capital) from time to time. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks – Principal Investment Strategies – AlphaCentric Strategic Income Fund Distribution Policy and Goals” section in the Fund’s Prospectus.