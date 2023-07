Director—Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Michael Canter is a Senior Vice President and Director of Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Fixed Income at AB, heading the portfolio-management teams for these strategies. His focus includes his role as the Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Securitized Assets Fund. Canter’s team is responsible for AB’s investments in agency mortgage-backed securities, credit risk–transfer securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and other asset-backed securities. He has particularly extensive expertise in residential mortgages. In 2009, AB was selected by the US Department of the Treasury to manage one of nine Legacy Securities Public-Private Investment Program funds; Canter was the CIO of that AB-managed fund. In addition, he was called upon to give expert testimony to the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in 2013 and the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance in 2017 on how US housing policy should be structured going forward. Prior to joining AB, Canter was the president of ACE Principal Finance, a division of ACE Limited (now Chubb). There, he managed portfolios of credit default swaps, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations. Canter holds a BA in math and economics from Northwestern University and a PhD in finance from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Location: New York