Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in short duration U.S. government securities of any credit quality. These securities may include, but are not limited to, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. agency securities, U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities, repurchase agreements and other U.S. government securities.
The fund expects to maintain an average effective duration between 3 months and 1 year. Duration measures a bond or fund’s sensitivity to interest rate or other changes (such as changes in a bond’s yield) and is expressed as a number of years or days. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Under normal circumstances, for example, if a portfolio has a duration of 5 years, its value will change by 5% if yields change by 1%. Shorter duration bonds generally result in lower expected volatility. Individual purchases will generally be limited to securities with an effective duration of less than 5 years.
In selecting securities for purchase and sale, the subadviser attempts to maximize income by identifying securities that offer an acceptable yield for a given maturity. The fund may use U.S. Treasury securities futures as a vehicle to adjust duration and manage its interest rate exposure.
In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as swaps, including credit default swaps, futures and options) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate risk. Depending on market conditions the fund’s investment strategies may result in high portfolio turnover.
|Period
|SIGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|80.79%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|87.83%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|82.33%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|73.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|62.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.6%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|68.92%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|41.67%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|48.08%
|2019
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|81.12%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|38.01%
|Period
|SIGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|67.69%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|82.17%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|81.73%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-10.8%
|2.6%
|73.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|61.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.6%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|68.92%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|41.67%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|48.08%
|2019
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|81.12%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|44.44%
|SIGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIGZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|609 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|64.35%
|Number of Holdings
|129
|1
|3396
|75.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|193 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|48.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.65%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|33.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIGZX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.82%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|10.92%
|Cash
|5.18%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|73.36%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|86.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|86.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|97.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIGZX % Rank
|Securitized
|94.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.37%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.18%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|79.91%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|88.21%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|98.25%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|95.20%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIGZX % Rank
|US
|94.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.55%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|98.25%
|SIGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|69.41%
|Management Fee
|0.19%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|19.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|52.48%
|SIGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SIGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SIGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|28.65%
|SIGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIGZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.00%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|51.09%
|SIGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SIGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIGZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.32%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|64.86%
|SIGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 17, 2014
8.21
8.2%
Perry is a managing director and head of investment grade, where he focuses on corporate, government-related and securitized (residential mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities) asset classes. Perry is responsible for strategic oversight of the firm’s investment grade bond portfolio management activities and is the senior portfolio manager of all investment grade (taxable) portfolios. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining Seix in 1999, Perry was a portfolio manager at GRE Insurance Group, where he was responsible for all North American fixed income assets within the group. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager and analyst at Home Insurance Company, focused primarily on mortgage-backed securities. Perry began his career as an account analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Company. He received a B.S. degree in Economics and Computer Coordinate w/Economics from Trinity College and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 17, 2014
8.21
8.2%
Michael is a seasoned senior portfolio manager focused on the securitized sector. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining Seix, Michael was a portfolio manager at AIG Global Investment, where he managed an ABS portfolio covering the full rating spectrum in addition to non-agency senior residential MBS, adjustable rate senior mortgage portfolio and international AAA residential MBS portfolios. Michael began his investment management career at Aetna Life and Casualty's Portfolio Hedging Group as an analyst. Michael received an A.B. degree (Cum Laude) in Mathematics from Dartmouth College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.6
|7.92
