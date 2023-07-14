Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$609 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SIGZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Seix U.S. Government Securities Ultra-Short Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Perry Troisi

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in short duration U.S. government securities of any credit quality. These securities may include, but are not limited to, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. agency securities, U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities, repurchase agreements and other U.S. government securities.

The fund expects to maintain an average effective duration between 3 months and 1 year. Duration measures a bond or fund’s sensitivity to interest rate or other changes (such as changes in a bond’s yield) and is expressed as a number of years or days. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Under normal circumstances, for example, if a portfolio has a duration of 5 years, its value will change by 5% if yields change by 1%. Shorter duration bonds generally result in lower expected volatility. Individual purchases will generally be limited to securities with an effective duration of less than 5 years.

In selecting securities for purchase and sale, the subadviser attempts to maximize income by identifying securities that offer an acceptable yield for a given maturity. The fund may use U.S. Treasury securities futures as a vehicle to adjust duration and manage its interest rate exposure.

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as swaps, including credit default swaps, futures and options) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate risk. Depending on market conditions the fund’s investment strategies may result in high portfolio turnover.

Read More

SIGZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -1.1% 3.6% 80.79%
1 Yr -0.8% -5.2% 7.0% 87.83%
3 Yr -0.9%* -3.0% 10.0% 82.33%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.3% 2.3% 73.33%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% 62.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.6% -6.4% 2.3% 68.92%
2021 -0.1% -1.1% 21.9% 41.67%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 48.08%
2019 0.0% -0.3% 2.6% 81.12%
2018 -0.1% -12.9% 1.0% 38.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -3.2% 2.9% 67.69%
1 Yr -0.8% -5.2% 3.0% 82.17%
3 Yr -0.9%* -3.0% 10.0% 81.73%
5 Yr -0.5%* -10.8% 2.6% 73.37%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% 61.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.6% -6.4% 2.3% 68.92%
2021 -0.1% -1.1% 21.9% 41.67%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 48.08%
2019 0.0% -0.3% 2.6% 81.12%
2018 -0.1% -12.9% 1.0% 44.44%

NAV & Total Return History

SIGZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SIGZX Category Low Category High SIGZX % Rank
Net Assets 609 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 64.35%
Number of Holdings 129 1 3396 75.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 193 M -200 M 16.1 B 48.47%
Weighting of Top 10 31.65% 2.6% 103.2% 33.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 4.51%
  2. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2.807% 4.35%
  3. Fnma Pass-Thru I 0.47% 4.08%
  4. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 1.25329% 3.52%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.173% 3.44%
  6. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3.274% 3.23%
  7. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 1.27329% 3.14%
  8. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 0.86703% 2.85%
  9. .BX MHC SARM 2.59%
  10. .BX MHC SARM 2.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SIGZX % Rank
Bonds 		94.82% 0.00% 123.41% 10.92%
Cash 		5.18% -24.02% 100.00% 73.36%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 86.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.59%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 86.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 15.25% 97.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIGZX % Rank
Securitized 		94.82% 0.00% 100.00% 4.37%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.18% 0.00% 100.00% 79.91%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 88.21%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.91% 98.25%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 95.20%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.82%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIGZX % Rank
US 		94.82% 0.00% 100.00% 6.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 49.76% 98.25%

SIGZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SIGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.08% 18.10% 69.41%
Management Fee 0.19% 0.00% 1.19% 19.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 52.48%

Sales Fees

SIGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SIGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SIGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 0.00% 369.54% 28.65%

SIGZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SIGZX Category Low Category High SIGZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.00% 0.00% 5.90% 51.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SIGZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SIGZX Category Low Category High SIGZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.32% -1.30% 14.86% 64.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SIGZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SIGZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Perry Troisi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 17, 2014

8.21

8.2%

Perry is a managing director and head of investment grade, where he focuses on corporate, government-related and securitized (residential mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities) asset classes. Perry is responsible for strategic oversight of the firm’s investment grade bond portfolio management activities and is the senior portfolio manager of all investment grade (taxable) portfolios. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining Seix in 1999, Perry was a portfolio manager at GRE Insurance Group, where he was responsible for all North American fixed income assets within the group. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager and analyst at Home Insurance Company, focused primarily on mortgage-backed securities. Perry began his career as an account analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Company. He received a B.S. degree in Economics and Computer Coordinate w/Economics from Trinity College and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from New York University.

Michael Rieger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 17, 2014

8.21

8.2%

Michael is a seasoned senior portfolio manager focused on the securitized sector. He is a member of the Seix Investment Policy Group. Before joining Seix, Michael was a portfolio manager at AIG Global Investment, where he managed an ABS portfolio covering the full rating spectrum in addition to non-agency senior residential MBS, adjustable rate senior mortgage portfolio and international AAA residential MBS portfolios. Michael began his investment management career at Aetna Life and Casualty's Portfolio Hedging Group as an analyst. Michael received an A.B. degree (Cum Laude) in Mathematics from Dartmouth College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

