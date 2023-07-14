Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in short duration U.S. government securities of any credit quality. These securities may include, but are not limited to, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. agency securities, U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities, repurchase agreements and other U.S. government securities.

The fund expects to maintain an average effective duration between 3 months and 1 year. Duration measures a bond or fund’s sensitivity to interest rate or other changes (such as changes in a bond’s yield) and is expressed as a number of years or days. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Under normal circumstances, for example, if a portfolio has a duration of 5 years, its value will change by 5% if yields change by 1%. Shorter duration bonds generally result in lower expected volatility. Individual purchases will generally be limited to securities with an effective duration of less than 5 years.

In selecting securities for purchase and sale, the subadviser attempts to maximize income by identifying securities that offer an acceptable yield for a given maturity. The fund may use U.S. Treasury securities futures as a vehicle to adjust duration and manage its interest rate exposure.

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as swaps, including credit default swaps, futures and options) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate risk. Depending on market conditions the fund’s investment strategies may result in high portfolio turnover.