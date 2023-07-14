Home
Trending ETFs

SIGIX (Mutual Fund)

SIGIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

10.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$1.98 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SIGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Seafarer Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 15, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    140406317
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Foster

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, and debt obligations of foreign companies (which the Fund regards as companies located outside the U.S.), foreign governments and their agencies, where “total assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund seeks to offer investors a relatively stable means of participating in a portion of developing countries’ growth prospects, while providing some downside protection, in comparison to a portfolio that invests only in the common stocks of developing countries. The strategy of owning dividend-paying equities and convertible bonds is intended to help the Fund meet its investment objective while reducing the volatility of the portfolio’s returns.

The Fund can invest without constraint in the securities of companies located in developing countries and territories. The Fund’s investment adviser, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC (“Seafarer” or the “Adviser”), considers that most nations in Africa, East and South Asia, Emerging Europe, Central and South America (“Latin America”), and the Middle East are developing countries. Currently, these nations and territories include, but are not limited to:

Africa: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe

East and South Asia: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam

Emerging Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago

Middle East: Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates

Seafarer identifies developing countries based on its own analysis and measure of industrialization, economic growth, per capita income, and other factors; it may also consider classifications produced by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, and private financial services firms such as FTSE, MSCI, and Morningstar.

The Fund may also invest in the securities of companies located in selected foreign developed nations and territories, which in the Adviser’s opinion have significant economic and financial linkages to developing countries. Currently, these nations and territories include, but are not limited to, Australia, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

The Adviser determines a company’s location based on a number of factors. A company is generally regarded by the Adviser as being located in a particular country if the company: (i) is organized under the laws of, maintains its principal place of business in, or has, as its principal trading market for the company’s securities, the particular country; or (ii) derives 50% or more of its total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced or sales made in the particular country; or (iii) has more than 50% of its assets in the particular country.

Exposure to foreign companies through the Fund’s investments in depositary receipts will be included in the Fund’s percentage of total assets invested in foreign securities.

The Fund may typically invest in convertible securities and debt obligations of any quality or duration. Such debt obligations may include, but are not limited to, investments in below investment grade debt, also known as “junk bonds.” The Fund may allocate among equity and debt investments without limitation.

The Fund may generally invest in companies of any size or capitalization, including smaller companies. The Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $250 million or more at the time of purchase. The securities of certain issuers may from time to time constitute more than five percent (5%) of the Fund’s net assets.

SIGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -11.0% 30.2% 49.17%
1 Yr 10.6% -12.7% 29.2% 40.18%
3 Yr 2.0%* -17.0% 12.8% 20.33%
5 Yr 0.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 30.12%
10 Yr 1.1%* -12.3% 12.5% 41.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -50.1% 7.2% 5.39%
2021 -5.2% -18.2% 13.6% 71.71%
2020 6.0% -7.2% 79.7% 40.09%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 42.75%
2018 -5.5% -7.2% 7.0% 94.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -30.3% 30.2% 47.64%
1 Yr 10.6% -48.9% 29.2% 36.47%
3 Yr 2.0%* -16.3% 12.8% 22.08%
5 Yr 0.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 34.23%
10 Yr 1.1%* -12.3% 12.5% 56.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -50.1% 7.2% 5.39%
2021 -5.2% -18.2% 13.6% 71.71%
2020 6.0% -7.2% 79.7% 40.09%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 42.75%
2018 -5.5% -7.2% 7.0% 96.25%

NAV & Total Return History

SIGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SIGIX Category Low Category High SIGIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.98 B 717 K 102 B 27.72%
Number of Holdings 52 10 6734 88.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 780 M 340 K 19.3 B 23.76%
Weighting of Top 10 39.89% 2.8% 71.7% 24.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 7.12%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SIGIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.92% 0.90% 110.97% 54.44%
Cash 		3.08% -23.67% 20.19% 39.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 28.97%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 22.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 11.59%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 23.73%

SIGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.03% 41.06% 79.55%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 2.00% 24.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 6.82%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 190.00% 50.39%

SIGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SIGIX Category Low Category High SIGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.12% 0.00% 12.61% 61.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SIGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SIGIX Category Low Category High SIGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -1.98% 17.62% 29.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SIGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

SIGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Foster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2012

10.3

10.3%

Andrew Foster is the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund, and has been so since its inception in February 2012. He is the Co-Portfolio Manager of the Seafarer Overseas Value Fund, and has been so since its inception in May 2016. He is also the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC, investment adviser to the Funds.

Paul Espinosa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Before joining Seafarer Capital Partners in 2014, Mr. Espinosa was a London-based equity research analyst at Legg Mason, where he focused on global emerging markets. Prior to joining Legg Mason, Mr. Espinosa performed the same function with the same team at Citigroup Asset Management. His previous experience includes equity research at J.P. Morgan Investment Management. Mr. Espinosa holds an A.B. in Economics with Honors from Brown University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Kate Jaquet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Before joining Seafarer Capital Partners in 2011, Ms. Jaquet was a buy-side high yield research analyst at Seneca Capital Management, LLC. Prior to joining Seneca, she was a sell-side emerging market research analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston. Ms. Jaquet began her career as an economic policy researcher for the Adam Smith Institute in London in 1995. Ms. Jaquet holds a B.Sc. with Honors in Economics and Government and a M.Sc. in Economics and Public Policy, both from the London School of Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

