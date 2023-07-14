Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$7.77
$946 M
12.33%
$0.96
1.36%
YTD Return
-3.5%
1 yr return
-12.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$946 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.1%
Expense Ratio 1.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$7.77
$946 M
12.33%
$0.96
1.36%
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate "real return" (i.e., total returns that exceed the rate of inflation over a full market cycle, regardless of market conditions) by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes, including fixed income and equity securities and commodity investments. The asset classes used and the Fund's allocations among asset classes will be determined based on SEI Investments Management Corporation's (SIMC's) or the sub-advisers' (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) views of fundamental, technical or valuation measures. The Fund's allocations among asset classes may be adjusted over short periods of time. At any point in time, the Fund may be diversified across many asset classes or concentrated in a limited number of asset classes. The Fund may obtain its exposures to the asset classes by investing directly in securities and other investments or indirectly through the use of other pooled investment vehicles and derivative instruments.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SIMC, allocating its assets among one or more Sub-Advisers using different investment strategies. SIMC may also directly manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.
Equity securities may include common or preferred stocks, warrants, rights, depositary receipts, equity-linked securities and other equity interests. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization and may invest in both foreign and domestic equity securities. In addition to direct investment in securities and other instruments, the Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated funds, including open-end funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies.
In addition to direct investment in securities and other instruments, the Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated funds, subject to the limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). Such investment may include open-end funds, money market funds, closed-end funds and ETFs (including leveraged and inverse ETFs). The Fund may also invest in REITs and securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies.
The Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment or non-investment grade (also known as junk bonds), U.S.- or foreign-issued (including emerging markets), and corporate- or government-issued. The Fund may invest in a wide range of fixed income investments, including obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks, such as certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances and bank notes, obligations of foreign governments, U.S. and foreign corporate debt securities, including commercial paper, and fully collateralized repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements with highly rated counterparties (those rated A or better) and securitized issues such as mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). The Fund's fixed income investments may also include U.S. Treasury obligations, obligations issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government (including obligations not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury), such as obligations issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities,
Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and other inflation-linked debt securities, and municipal bonds and debentures. The Fund may invest in fixed, variable and floating rate fixed income instruments. The Fund's portfolio and the Fund's investments in particular fixed income securities are not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions. The Fund may also enter into repurchase or reverse repurchase agreements with respect to its investment in the fixed income securities listed above and may use the cash received to enter into a short position on U.S. Treasury bonds.
A portion of the Fund's assets may also be invested in commodity investments to provide exposure to the investment returns of the commodities markets. Commodity investments include notes with interest payments that are tied to an underlying commodity or commodity index, ETFs or other exchange-traded products that are tied to the performance of a commodity or commodity index or other types of investment vehicles or instruments that provide returns that are tied to commodities or commodity indexes. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of issuers in commodity-related industries.
The Fund may also seek to gain exposure to the commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (Subsidiary). The Subsidiary, unlike the Fund, may invest to a significant extent in commodities, commodity contracts and commodity investments (including through derivative instruments). The Subsidiary may also invest in other instruments in which the Fund is permitted to invest, either as investments or to serve as margin or collateral for its derivative positions. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by SIMC.
The Fund, either directly or through its investment in the Subsidiary, may also purchase or sell futures contracts, options, forward contracts and swaps to obtain the Fund's desired exposure to an asset class or for return enhancement or hedging purposes. Interest rate futures contracts are primarily used to hedge interest rate risk in the Fund's U.S. bond holdings. Commodity futures contracts are primarily used to obtain exposure to a diversified set of commodity markets. Interest rate swaps and swaps on indexes may further be used to manage the Fund's interest rate risk or may be used to manage the inflation-adjusted return of the Fund. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer, and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities. Options may be used to gain exposure to or hedge exposures in the equity and commodity markets. Foreign currency forward rate agreements may be used to hedge all or a portion of the currency risk resulting from investments in non-U.S. equity and fixed income securities.
The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Sub-Advisers may also seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using futures and foreign currency forward contracts. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase its exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.
The Sub-Advisers may engage in short sales in an attempt to capitalize on equity securities that it believes will underperform the market or their peers. When a Sub-Adviser sells securities short, it may
invest the proceeds from the short sales in an attempt to enhance returns. This strategy may effectively result in the Fund having a leveraged investment portfolio, which results in greater potential for loss.
|Period
|SIFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.5%
|-5.1%
|5.7%
|99.28%
|1 Yr
|-12.1%
|-12.2%
|3.7%
|99.28%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-10.6%
|1.0%
|3.79%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.3%
|3.5%
|39.20%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-2.8%
|1.0%
|86.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.0%
|-39.5%
|-1.5%
|1.45%
|2021
|1.4%
|-4.4%
|4.2%
|3.70%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-5.7%
|4.1%
|97.64%
|2019
|1.0%
|0.8%
|4.1%
|98.43%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-3.1%
|-0.2%
|20.97%
|Period
|SIFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.5%
|-11.4%
|5.6%
|97.84%
|1 Yr
|-12.1%
|-12.2%
|3.7%
|99.28%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-10.6%
|5.7%
|3.79%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.3%
|3.8%
|42.74%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-2.7%
|2.4%
|92.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.0%
|-39.5%
|-1.5%
|1.45%
|2021
|1.4%
|-4.4%
|4.2%
|3.70%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-5.7%
|4.1%
|97.64%
|2019
|1.0%
|0.8%
|4.1%
|98.43%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-3.1%
|0.1%
|54.84%
|SIFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|946 M
|9 M
|6.08 B
|31.65%
|Number of Holdings
|1480
|3
|7774
|10.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|398 M
|-56 M
|5.07 B
|33.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.06%
|10.9%
|102.4%
|87.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIFAX % Rank
|Bonds
|67.62%
|0.00%
|130.40%
|56.83%
|Other
|20.64%
|-3.09%
|22.34%
|3.60%
|Stocks
|14.66%
|-1.95%
|57.00%
|77.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.94%
|0.00%
|3.97%
|69.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|3.63%
|61.15%
|Cash
|-3.89%
|-54.98%
|76.00%
|90.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIFAX % Rank
|Energy
|27.98%
|0.00%
|27.98%
|1.44%
|Consumer Defense
|22.77%
|0.00%
|22.77%
|1.44%
|Healthcare
|19.76%
|0.00%
|19.76%
|1.44%
|Real Estate
|9.19%
|0.00%
|78.69%
|21.58%
|Communication Services
|8.33%
|0.00%
|11.71%
|20.14%
|Technology
|5.41%
|0.00%
|25.62%
|94.96%
|Utilities
|4.96%
|0.00%
|91.26%
|18.71%
|Financial Services
|1.10%
|0.00%
|20.10%
|97.12%
|Industrials
|0.26%
|0.00%
|29.86%
|97.84%
|Basic Materials
|0.13%
|0.00%
|8.71%
|94.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.12%
|0.00%
|12.36%
|97.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIFAX % Rank
|US
|16.64%
|-1.96%
|56.43%
|38.85%
|Non US
|-1.98%
|-2.14%
|14.08%
|97.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIFAX % Rank
|Government
|62.10%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|1.44%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.55%
|1.69%
|100.00%
|15.83%
|Corporate
|10.28%
|0.00%
|73.91%
|95.68%
|Securitized
|9.89%
|0.00%
|61.25%
|86.33%
|Municipal
|0.18%
|0.00%
|20.03%
|46.76%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.66%
|92.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIFAX % Rank
|US
|63.63%
|0.00%
|130.40%
|23.74%
|Non US
|3.99%
|-1.54%
|27.51%
|92.81%
|SIFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.36%
|0.07%
|3.13%
|17.04%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|91.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|91.38%
|SIFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SIFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SIFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|318.00%
|45.71%
|SIFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|12.33%
|0.00%
|4.22%
|92.81%
|SIFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SIFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.84%
|-1.30%
|3.99%
|7.30%
|SIFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.655
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2012
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2012
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Steven Treftz, CFA, joined SIMC in 2012, and is responsible for the oversight, monitoring and manager selection for the Investment Management Unit's Multi Asset and Short Duration strategies. Prior to his employment at SEI, Mr. Treftz was employed by Citi Private Bank where he was responsible for maintaining the firm's research opinions on third party international, global and emerging market equity managers. Prior to his employment at Citi Private Bank Mr. Treftz was employed by Lockwood Advisors, Inc. where he was responsible for the management of one of the firm's mutual fund/ETF wrap portfolio programs. Mr. Treftz earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Risk Management from Temple University. Mr. Treftz is also a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2014
8.33
8.3%
Mr. Shtern, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at QS Investors and has been the head of equity portfolio management implementation at QS since 2010. Mr. Shtern was formerly a portfolio manager for Diversification Based Investing Equity and Tax Managed Equity for Deutsche Asset Management’s Quantitative Strategies Group, from 2003 to 2010. Prior to this, he spent three years at Deutsche Bank Securities supporting equity derivatives and global program trading desks. He has a B.B.A. from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Jim Smigiel is Chief Investment Officer of Non-Traditional Strategies. He oversees alternative, hedge fund, property and multi-asset strategies. Previously, he oversaw SEI’s Portfolio Strategies Group and the Global Fixed Income team. Prior to joining SEI, Smigiel served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Officer at PNC Advisors/BlackRock Financial Management, where he managed institutional fixed-income portfolios. Smigiel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Drexel University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Jacqueline Hurley, CFA, Portfolio Manager, has been in this role since 2010. Ms. Hurley was formerly at Deutsche Asset Management from 2008 to 2010. Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, Ms. Hurley had four years of experience as a consultant at Bearing Point and Accenture.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Director—Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Michael Canter is a Senior Vice President and Director of Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Fixed Income at AB, heading the portfolio-management teams for these strategies. His focus includes his role as the Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Securitized Assets Fund. Canter’s team is responsible for AB’s investments in agency mortgage-backed securities, credit risk–transfer securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and other asset-backed securities. He has particularly extensive expertise in residential mortgages. In 2009, AB was selected by the US Department of the Treasury to manage one of nine Legacy Securities Public-Private Investment Program funds; Canter was the CIO of that AB-managed fund. In addition, he was called upon to give expert testimony to the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in 2013 and the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance in 2017 on how US housing policy should be structured going forward. Prior to joining AB, Canter was the president of ACE Principal Finance, a division of ACE Limited (now Chubb). There, he managed portfolios of credit default swaps, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations. Canter holds a BA in math and economics from Northwestern University and a PhD in finance from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Portfolio Manager and Head—Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research Janaki Rao is a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research, where he oversees agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) research, including fundamental and relative-value research. He brings decades of experience to AB, with a focus on MBS and US interest-rate strategies. Before joining the firm, Rao spent seven years in the US Interest Rate Strategy Group at Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for covering the agency MBS market, including publishing for the flagship weekly publication, and generating ad hoc reports on breaking news, in-depth analysis of emerging trends and product primers. He also engaged with policymakers on various issues related to housing finance. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Rao ran the advance pricing, debt and derivatives trading desk at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. He holds a BA in economics from Delhi University and an MBA in finance from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|26.96
|6.1
|1.92
