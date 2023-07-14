Under normal circumstances, the Emerging Markets Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of emerging market issuers. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stock, warrants, participation notes and depositary receipts of all capitalization ranges. The Fund normally maintains investments in at least six emerging market countries, however, it may invest a substantial amount of its assets in issuers located in a single country or a limited number of countries. Due to the size of its economy relative to other emerging market countries, it is expected that China will generally constitute a significant exposure in the Fund. Emerging market countries are those countries that: (i) are characterized as developing or emerging by any of the World Bank, the United Nations, the International Finance Corporation, or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; (ii) are included in an emerging markets index by a recognized index provider; or (iii) have similar developing or emerging characteristics as countries classified as emerging market countries pursuant to sub-paragraph (i) and (ii) above, in each case determined at the time of purchase. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), the Fund's adviser. One or more Sub-Advisers may apply a quantitative investment style, which generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors.

The Fund may invest in swaps based on a single security or an index of securities, futures contracts, forward contracts and options to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities or for hedging purposes, including seeking to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk. Swaps may be used to obtain exposure to different foreign equity markets.

The Fund may purchase futures contracts or shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities or other instruments directly. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of companies located in developed foreign countries.