Saratoga International Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
SIECX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.49 -0.06 -0.63%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SIEPX) Primary C (SIECX) A (SIEYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Saratoga International Equity Portfolio

SIECX | Fund

$9.49

$3.37 M

0.00%

$0.00

3.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

17.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$3.37 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SIECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Saratoga International Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Saratoga
  • Inception Date
    Jan 04, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephanie Jones

Fund Description

SIECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% 2.1% 19.2% 73.59%
1 Yr 17.2% -20.6% 27.8% 52.82%
3 Yr 6.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 17.73%
5 Yr 0.5%* -9.9% 60.8% 61.00%
10 Yr -0.4%* -6.0% 9.9% 91.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -43.6% 71.3% 90.26%
2021 8.5% -15.4% 9.4% 0.73%
2020 1.6% -10.4% 121.9% 85.22%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 56.02%
2018 -5.5% -13.0% 0.0% 91.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -16.4% 19.2% 71.05%
1 Yr 17.2% -27.2% 27.8% 49.30%
3 Yr 6.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 16.67%
5 Yr 0.5%* -9.9% 60.8% 67.83%
10 Yr -0.4%* -2.7% 10.2% 93.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -43.6% 71.3% 90.26%
2021 8.5% -15.4% 9.4% 0.73%
2020 1.6% -10.4% 121.9% 85.22%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 56.02%
2018 -5.5% -13.0% 0.0% 92.86%

NAV & Total Return History

SIECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SIECX Category Low Category High SIECX % Rank
Net Assets 3.37 M 1.02 M 369 B 98.18%
Number of Holdings 46 1 10801 86.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 887 K 0 34.5 B 98.31%
Weighting of Top 10 27.61% 1.9% 101.9% 43.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3.59%
  2. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3.59%
  3. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3.59%
  4. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3.59%
  5. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3.59%
  6. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3.59%
  7. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3.59%
  8. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3.59%
  9. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3.59%
  10. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SIECX % Rank
Stocks 		98.97% 0.00% 122.60% 32.82%
Cash 		1.03% -65.15% 100.00% 63.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 47.53%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 63.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 42.88%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 48.31%

SIECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SIECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.96% 0.02% 26.51% 2.60%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 67.70%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 72.06%

Sales Fees

SIECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 56.67%

Trading Fees

SIECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 12.12%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SIECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 2.00% 247.00% 75.08%

SIECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SIECX Category Low Category High SIECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 74.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SIECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SIECX Category Low Category High SIECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -0.93% 6.38% 98.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SIECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SIECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephanie Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Mrs. Jones joined Smith Group Asset Management in February 2010 and is a member of the portfolio management team.  Prior to joining Smith Group, she was an Equity Analyst for Cimarron Asset Management, LLC from 2006 to 2010.  From 2001 to 2006 she was a Principal for Mercer Human Resource Consulting, subsequent to Mercer’s acquisition of SCA Consulting, where she was a Senior Associate.  From 1997 to 1998 Mrs. Jones interned in the equity research group of Dain Rauscher.  From 1995 to 1997 she was part of the corporate financial reporting group of Halliburton Co., and from 1992 to 1995 she worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse, LLP.  Mrs. Jones graduated with a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University, and earned an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Southern Methodist University.  She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Stephen Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Stephen S. Smith, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and founder of Smith Group. Prior to Smith Group, he held a number of senior investment positions at Bank of America until he departed in 1995 to found Smith Group. Mr. Smith has an engineering degree and an MBA, both from the University of Alabama. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Ft. Worth.

John Brim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

John D. Brim, CFA, Chief Investment Officer,joined Smith Group in March 1998 and is a member of the investment management team.Prior to joining the firm, he was a manager within the institutional investment consulting group of Deloitte & Touche from 1997 to 1998. From 1990 to 1997, Brim held a variety of positions, including senior client manager with NationsBank Asset Management in Dallas. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

