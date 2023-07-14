Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.3%
1 yr return
17.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$3.37 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.6%
Expense Ratio 3.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SIECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|73.59%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|52.82%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|17.73%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|61.00%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|91.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|90.26%
|2021
|8.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|0.73%
|2020
|1.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|85.22%
|2019
|4.4%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|56.02%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|91.29%
|Period
|SIECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|71.05%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|49.30%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|16.67%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|67.83%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|93.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|90.26%
|2021
|8.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|0.73%
|2020
|1.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|85.22%
|2019
|4.4%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|56.02%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|92.86%
|SIECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIECX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.37 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|98.18%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|1
|10801
|86.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|887 K
|0
|34.5 B
|98.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.61%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|43.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIECX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.97%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|32.82%
|Cash
|1.03%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|63.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|47.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|63.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|42.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|48.31%
|SIECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.96%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|2.60%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|67.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.76%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|72.06%
|SIECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|56.67%
|SIECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|12.12%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SIECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|75.08%
|SIECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIECX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|74.93%
|SIECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SIECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIECX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|98.70%
|SIECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 1999
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 20, 2018
4.28
4.3%
Mrs. Jones joined Smith Group Asset Management in February 2010 and is a member of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining Smith Group, she was an Equity Analyst for Cimarron Asset Management, LLC from 2006 to 2010. From 2001 to 2006 she was a Principal for Mercer Human Resource Consulting, subsequent to Mercer’s acquisition of SCA Consulting, where she was a Senior Associate. From 1997 to 1998 Mrs. Jones interned in the equity research group of Dain Rauscher. From 1995 to 1997 she was part of the corporate financial reporting group of Halliburton Co., and from 1992 to 1995 she worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse, LLP. Mrs. Jones graduated with a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University, and earned an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Southern Methodist University. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 20, 2018
4.28
4.3%
Stephen S. Smith, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and founder of Smith Group. Prior to Smith Group, he held a number of senior investment positions at Bank of America until he departed in 1995 to found Smith Group. Mr. Smith has an engineering degree and an MBA, both from the University of Alabama. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Ft. Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 20, 2018
4.28
4.3%
John D. Brim, CFA, Chief Investment Officer,joined Smith Group in March 1998 and is a member of the investment management team.Prior to joining the firm, he was a manager within the institutional investment consulting group of Deloitte & Touche from 1997 to 1998. From 1990 to 1997, Brim held a variety of positions, including senior client manager with NationsBank Asset Management in Dallas. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...