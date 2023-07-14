Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Investments Trust Intermediate Duration Credit Fund

SIDCX | Fund

$8.75

$3.58 B

4.03%

$0.35

0.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$3.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SIDCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust Intermediate Duration Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    386947443
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Bacik

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Intermediate Duration Credit Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade US dollar-denominated fixed income instruments. The Fund will primarily invest in (i) US and foreign corporate obligations; (ii) fixed income securities issued by sovereigns or agencies in both developed and emerging foreign markets; (iii) obligations of supranational entities; (iv) debt obligations issued by state, provincial, county, or city

governments or other municipalities, as well as those of public utilities, universities and other quasi-governmental bodies; and (v) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities.

Although the Fund will primarily invest in the instruments described above, it may also invest in futures contracts, options on securities, currencies or indexes and swaps, including interest rate swaps, single security swaps, swaps on an index of securities or credit default swaps. The Fund will primarily use such derivatives for hedging purposes to attempt to manage the Fund's exposure to changes in interest rate duration and related investment risks resulting from the interaction of interest rate changes over time and the current value of fixed income securities. The Fund will typically use options and swaps in an attempt to either mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk or to gain exposure to a particular fixed income security or segment of the fixed income market. Interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps may be used to manage various portfolio exposures including, but not limited to, interest rate risk and credit risk. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or mutual funds to obtain exposure to certain fixed income markets.

Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. For example, if a fixed income security has a five-year duration, it will decrease in value by approximately 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by approximately 5% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility. Although the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund under normal circumstances will seek to maintain an effective average duration between three and ten years.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), allocating its assets among one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) using different investment strategies designed to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

Read More

SIDCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -27.3% 2.9% 55.30%
1 Yr -3.6% -14.9% 190.9% 88.46%
3 Yr -7.9%* -13.2% 32.9% 78.13%
5 Yr -2.1%* -10.4% 21.9% 48.66%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -26.5% 144.0% 40.78%
2021 -2.6% -15.7% 13.1% 75.42%
2020 1.7% -13.0% 5.1% 46.98%
2019 2.2% -3.3% 4.1% 72.54%
2018 -0.9% -3.1% 1.3% 18.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -27.3% 2.9% 52.65%
1 Yr -3.6% -15.9% 190.9% 78.85%
3 Yr -7.9%* -13.2% 32.9% 79.22%
5 Yr -2.1%* -10.4% 21.9% 46.59%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -26.5% 144.0% 40.78%
2021 -2.6% -15.7% 13.1% 75.42%
2020 1.7% -13.0% 5.1% 46.98%
2019 2.2% -3.3% 4.1% 74.61%
2018 -0.9% -3.1% 1.3% 33.33%

NAV & Total Return History

SIDCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SIDCX Category Low Category High SIDCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.58 B 2.7 M 44.4 B 15.61%
Number of Holdings 974 5 9191 11.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 268 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 19.17%
Weighting of Top 10 9.21% 1.8% 100.0% 80.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 2.03%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 1.62%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 2.375% 1.60%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 1.50%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 1.49%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 1.46%
  7. United States Treasury Bonds 2.375% 1.39%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 1.37%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 1.32%
  10. United States Treasury Bonds 3.25% 1.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SIDCX % Rank
Bonds 		94.75% 15.65% 141.47% 56.77%
Convertible Bonds 		3.77% 0.00% 78.47% 47.37%
Cash 		1.47% -49.09% 10.75% 37.59%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 43.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 53.76%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 37.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIDCX % Rank
Corporate 		84.07% 41.80% 100.00% 74.44%
Government 		10.70% 0.00% 25.63% 20.30%
Municipal 		3.04% 0.00% 3.62% 1.88%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.55% 0.00% 11.30% 47.74%
Securitized 		0.65% 0.00% 23.18% 46.99%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 46.99%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIDCX % Rank
US 		78.94% 15.65% 108.09% 51.13%
Non US 		15.81% 0.00% 47.05% 44.36%

SIDCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SIDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.02% 5.60% 74.52%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.35% 24.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.02% 0.45% 39.53%

Sales Fees

SIDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SIDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SIDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 259.00% 78.54%

SIDCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SIDCX Category Low Category High SIDCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.03% 0.00% 7.33% 45.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SIDCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SIDCX Category Low Category High SIDCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.62% 0.38% 7.58% 22.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SIDCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SIDCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Bacik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Tim Bacik, CFA graduated from Wesleyan University with a B.A. in Economics. Mr. Bacik joined LGIMA in 2011 as a Senior Portfolio Manager and has over 23 years of industry experience. Tim serves as an analyst and portfolio manager, with over 14 years of fixed income experience. In 2019, he was promoted to Head of Active Fixed Income. Prior to joining Lee Munder Capital Group in April 2004, he worked at Alliance Capital as a portfolio manager for institutional core/core+ fixed income products. His responsibilities also included generating and executing strategies across all Alliance fixed income credit investors and providing daily commentary to Alliance fixed income personnel, who then communicated these strategies, ideas, and market events.

Jeffrey Koch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Jeff Koch, CFA, joined LGIMA as a Senior Portfolio Manager in 2012 and was promoted to Co-Head of Fixed Income in 2013. In 2019, he was promoted to Head of Active Fixed Income. Mr. Koch has over 30 years of investment grade and high yield fixed income experience. Mr. Koch earned a B.S. in Economics from the University of Minnesota, Morris and an M.B.A. with an emphasis in Finance from Washington University. Prior to joining Metropolitan West Asset Management, Mr. Koch had been at Strong Capital Management for over 13 years where he was responsible for building their high yield bond business. Prior to joining Strong, he was employed by Fossett Corporation as a market maker clerk.

William O'Malley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Bill joined IR+M in September 1994. Prior to IR+M, Bill was a Vice President at Wellington Management Company, LLP. Before joining Wellington in 1989, Bill worked at The Vanguard Group and in Morgan Stanley's Fixed Income Division. Bill has a BA from Amherst College (1984) and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (1989).

Andrew Kronschnabel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Andrew Kronschnabel is a portfolio manager and leads investment grade credit for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Kronschnabel joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. He is responsible for high grade credit across all core-based, corporate and long / short credit strategies. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, he was a member of the portfolio management team at Delaware Investments where he was responsible for core-based and high-grade products from 2000 to 2007.

Dave Nirtaut

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Dave Nirtaut joined LGIMA in 2007 as Head of Securitized Assets and Interest Rates and was promoted to Head of Portfolio Management in 2012, and to Co-Head of Fixed Income in 2013. Mr. Nirtaut graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in Finance and Accounting and from the University of Notre Dame with an M.B.A., magna cum laude.

Richard Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Jordan Bond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Jordan Bond joined LGIMA in 2016 as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Bond joined LGIMA from PIMCO, where he was most recently Vice President and Portfolio Manager of investment grade assets. Prior to PIMCO, Mr. Bond was a Senior Consultant at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Bond is a CFA charterholder and is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM). Mr. Bond earned an M.B.A. with honors in Finance/Investments from University of Southern California — Marshall School of Business. Mr. Bond graduated from University of Colorado Boulder with a B.S. in Economics.

Patrick Dan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Patrick Dan joined LGIMA in 2017 as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining LGIMA, Mr. Dan spent the majority of his career at Neuberger Berman, where he was most recently Senior Vice President-Senior Trader for their investment grade credit strategies. Mr. Dan graduated from Villanova University with a B.S. in Finance, cum laude. Mr. Dan holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Jim Gubitosi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Jim joined IR+M in March of 2007 as an Analyst and was named Co-Chief Investment Officer in January 2020. As Co-Chief Investment Officer, Jim partners with Bill O’Malley to lead our Investment Professionals and share responsibility for all investment activity and results. Jim is also a member of our Management Committee. Prior to joining IR+M, Jim was a Senior Analyst at Financial Architects Partners. Jim has a BSBA from Boston University School of Management.

Jake Remley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Jake joined IR+M in July 2005. Prior to IR+M, he was an associate with Lehman Brothers Holdings. Previously, he was a Senior Consultant at Whitelight Systems, Inc. Jake has a BSE from Princeton University (1995) and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (2002).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

