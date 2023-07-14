Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.75
$3.58 B
4.03%
$0.35
0.32%
YTD Return
1.3%
1 yr return
-3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$3.58 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.2%
Expense Ratio 0.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.75
$3.58 B
4.03%
$0.35
0.32%
Under normal circumstances, the Intermediate Duration Credit Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade US dollar-denominated fixed income instruments. The Fund will primarily invest in (i) US and foreign corporate obligations; (ii) fixed income securities issued by sovereigns or agencies in both developed and emerging foreign markets; (iii) obligations of supranational entities; (iv) debt obligations issued by state, provincial, county, or city
governments or other municipalities, as well as those of public utilities, universities and other quasi-governmental bodies; and (v) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities.
Although the Fund will primarily invest in the instruments described above, it may also invest in futures contracts, options on securities, currencies or indexes and swaps, including interest rate swaps, single security swaps, swaps on an index of securities or credit default swaps. The Fund will primarily use such derivatives for hedging purposes to attempt to manage the Fund's exposure to changes in interest rate duration and related investment risks resulting from the interaction of interest rate changes over time and the current value of fixed income securities. The Fund will typically use options and swaps in an attempt to either mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk or to gain exposure to a particular fixed income security or segment of the fixed income market. Interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps may be used to manage various portfolio exposures including, but not limited to, interest rate risk and credit risk. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or mutual funds to obtain exposure to certain fixed income markets.
Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. For example, if a fixed income security has a five-year duration, it will decrease in value by approximately 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by approximately 5% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility. Although the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund under normal circumstances will seek to maintain an effective average duration between three and ten years.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), allocating its assets among one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) using different investment strategies designed to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.
|Period
|SIDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|55.30%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-14.9%
|190.9%
|88.46%
|3 Yr
|-7.9%*
|-13.2%
|32.9%
|78.13%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|48.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SIDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|40.78%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|75.42%
|2020
|1.7%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|46.98%
|2019
|2.2%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|72.54%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|18.71%
|Period
|SIDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|52.65%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-15.9%
|190.9%
|78.85%
|3 Yr
|-7.9%*
|-13.2%
|32.9%
|79.22%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|46.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SIDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|40.78%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|75.42%
|2020
|1.7%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|46.98%
|2019
|2.2%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|74.61%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|33.33%
|SIDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIDCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.58 B
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|15.61%
|Number of Holdings
|974
|5
|9191
|11.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|268 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|19.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.21%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|80.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIDCX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.75%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|56.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.77%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|47.37%
|Cash
|1.47%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|37.59%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|43.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|53.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|37.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIDCX % Rank
|Corporate
|84.07%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|74.44%
|Government
|10.70%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|20.30%
|Municipal
|3.04%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|1.88%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.55%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|47.74%
|Securitized
|0.65%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|46.99%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|46.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIDCX % Rank
|US
|78.94%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|51.13%
|Non US
|15.81%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|44.36%
|SIDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.02%
|5.60%
|74.52%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|24.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.45%
|39.53%
|SIDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SIDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SIDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|259.00%
|78.54%
|SIDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIDCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.03%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|45.11%
|SIDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SIDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIDCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.62%
|0.38%
|7.58%
|22.66%
|SIDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Tim Bacik, CFA graduated from Wesleyan University with a B.A. in Economics. Mr. Bacik joined LGIMA in 2011 as a Senior Portfolio Manager and has over 23 years of industry experience. Tim serves as an analyst and portfolio manager, with over 14 years of fixed income experience. In 2019, he was promoted to Head of Active Fixed Income. Prior to joining Lee Munder Capital Group in April 2004, he worked at Alliance Capital as a portfolio manager for institutional core/core+ fixed income products. His responsibilities also included generating and executing strategies across all Alliance fixed income credit investors and providing daily commentary to Alliance fixed income personnel, who then communicated these strategies, ideas, and market events.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Jeff Koch, CFA, joined LGIMA as a Senior Portfolio Manager in 2012 and was promoted to Co-Head of Fixed Income in 2013. In 2019, he was promoted to Head of Active Fixed Income. Mr. Koch has over 30 years of investment grade and high yield fixed income experience. Mr. Koch earned a B.S. in Economics from the University of Minnesota, Morris and an M.B.A. with an emphasis in Finance from Washington University. Prior to joining Metropolitan West Asset Management, Mr. Koch had been at Strong Capital Management for over 13 years where he was responsible for building their high yield bond business. Prior to joining Strong, he was employed by Fossett Corporation as a market maker clerk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Bill joined IR+M in September 1994. Prior to IR+M, Bill was a Vice President at Wellington Management Company, LLP. Before joining Wellington in 1989, Bill worked at The Vanguard Group and in Morgan Stanley's Fixed Income Division. Bill has a BA from Amherst College (1984) and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (1989).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Andrew Kronschnabel is a portfolio manager and leads investment grade credit for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Kronschnabel joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. He is responsible for high grade credit across all core-based, corporate and long / short credit strategies. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, he was a member of the portfolio management team at Delaware Investments where he was responsible for core-based and high-grade products from 2000 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Dave Nirtaut joined LGIMA in 2007 as Head of Securitized Assets and Interest Rates and was promoted to Head of Portfolio Management in 2012, and to Co-Head of Fixed Income in 2013. Mr. Nirtaut graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in Finance and Accounting and from the University of Notre Dame with an M.B.A., magna cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Jordan Bond joined LGIMA in 2016 as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Bond joined LGIMA from PIMCO, where he was most recently Vice President and Portfolio Manager of investment grade assets. Prior to PIMCO, Mr. Bond was a Senior Consultant at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Bond is a CFA charterholder and is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM). Mr. Bond earned an M.B.A. with honors in Finance/Investments from University of Southern California — Marshall School of Business. Mr. Bond graduated from University of Colorado Boulder with a B.S. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Patrick Dan joined LGIMA in 2017 as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining LGIMA, Mr. Dan spent the majority of his career at Neuberger Berman, where he was most recently Senior Vice President-Senior Trader for their investment grade credit strategies. Mr. Dan graduated from Villanova University with a B.S. in Finance, cum laude. Mr. Dan holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Jim joined IR+M in March of 2007 as an Analyst and was named Co-Chief Investment Officer in January 2020. As Co-Chief Investment Officer, Jim partners with Bill O’Malley to lead our Investment Professionals and share responsibility for all investment activity and results. Jim is also a member of our Management Committee. Prior to joining IR+M, Jim was a Senior Analyst at Financial Architects Partners. Jim has a BSBA from Boston University School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Jake joined IR+M in July 2005. Prior to IR+M, he was an associate with Lehman Brothers Holdings. Previously, he was a Senior Consultant at Whitelight Systems, Inc. Jake has a BSE from Princeton University (1995) and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (2002).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.22
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...