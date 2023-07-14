The Fund seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income and equity securities. The following table details, under normal circumstances, how the Fund generally expects to allocate its assets among equity and fixed-income, as of the date of this prospectus.

Allocations Approximate Target Allocation

Equity 60%

Fixed-Income 40%

With respect to equities, the Fund invests primarily in issuers having a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, above $5 billion. Equity securities include common stock and preferred stock. These securities may be listed on an exchange or traded over-the-counter. Up to 35% of the Fund’s equity sleeve may be invested in securities of foreign issuers through the use of ordinary shares or depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in equity securities of emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are generally countries that are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index.

With respect to fixed-income securities, the Fund will invest primarily in bonds, including mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, government securities (both U.S. government securities and foreign sovereign debt), and corporate debt securities. Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. ("Fort Washington"), the Fund's sub-advisor, investment-grade debt securities rated as low as B by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Non-investment-grade debt securities are often referred to as “junk bonds” and are considered speculative.

The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading as part of its principal investment strategies. Additionally, in order to implement its investment strategy, the Fund may invest in mortgage dollar-roll transactions, and in derivatives, including forwards, futures contracts, interest rate and credit default swap agreements, and options. Mortgage “dollar rolls” are transactions in which mortgage-backed securities are sold for delivery in the current month and the seller simultaneously contracts to repurchase substantially similar securities on a specified future date. These investments may be used to gain or hedge market exposure, to adjust the Fund’s duration, to manage interest rate risk, and for any other purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment strategies and limitations.