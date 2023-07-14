Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.0%
1 yr return
12.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$812 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.0%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SIBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|4.21%
|1 Yr
|12.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|1.49%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|12.83%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|19.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|10.60%
* Annualized
|YTD
|13.0%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|4.21%
|1 Yr
|12.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|1.89%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|13.22%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|26.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|9.56%
* Annualized
|SIBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIBLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|812 M
|658 K
|207 B
|56.75%
|Number of Holdings
|323
|2
|15351
|32.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|285 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|56.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.95%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|61.09%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$2.414
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
Dan Carter focuses on diversified broad market fixed income portfolios. He also serves as an asset specialist for the Government (Treasury/Agency/TIPS) sectors within the fixed income markets. Carter joined the firm in 2000 as a credit analyst. Prior to joining Fort Washington, Carter was an analyst focusing on fixed income with the Ohio Casualty Group and Provident Financial Group. Carter received a BS in Business (Finance and Accounting) from Miami University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
James E. Wilhelm, Jr, is a managing director and senior portfolio manager of the Focused Equity and Large Cap Focused Equity investment strategies and is responsible for the investment process and portfolio construction. He has research sector coverage for consumer staples and consumer discretionary and also manages a team of senior research analysts and a product specialist. Wilhelm joined the firm in 2002 and started the Focused Equity strategy in 2007. Prior to Fort Washington, he served as an equity research analyst for Riggs Investment Management Corp. and First Union Securities. Previously he worked for Evergreen Funds and Salomon Smith Barney. Wilhelm earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wingate University and an MBA in finance from Johns Hopkins University.
Austin Kummer is a vice president and senior portfolio manager, focused on portfolio management and research functions within several strategies, including Total Return Fixed Income, Multi-Strategy, Private Debt, and Dividend Equity. Kummer joined the firm in 2013. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, he was primarily focused on investment grade credit research. Kummer received a BBA from Ohio University in Finance and Business Economics and an MBA in Finance from Xavier University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
