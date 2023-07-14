The Short Duration Municipal Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax, including, but not limited to, municipal bonds, notes, variable rate demand notes and commercial paper. The principal issuers of these securities are

state and local governments and their agencies located in any of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.

The Fund uses one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). The Sub-Advisers select securities based on their views on the future direction of interest rates and the shape of the yield curve, as well as their views on credit quality and sector allocation issues. Where possible, the Sub-Advisers will attempt to acquire securities that are underpriced relative to other eligible securities. The Sub-Advisers will strive to maintain a portfolio duration of three years or less. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. For example, if a fixed income security has a three-year duration, it will decrease in value by approximately 3% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by approximately 3% if interest rates fall 1%. The Fund may, to a limited extent, invest in securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal income tax.