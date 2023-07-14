Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.6%
1 yr return
-2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$225 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.5%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SHXYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|17.37%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|83.92%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|30.15%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|38.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SHXYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|95.81%
|2021
|7.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|50.65%
|2020
|5.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|1.68%
|2019
|5.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|22.50%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|23.18%
|SHXYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHXYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|225 M
|1 M
|151 B
|80.15%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|2
|1727
|97.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|134 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|60.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.46%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|5.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHXYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.15%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|70.94%
|Cash
|2.85%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|25.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|20.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|13.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|14.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|16.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHXYX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|22.74%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|0.25%
|Communication Services
|17.26%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|1.49%
|Financial Services
|15.01%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|84.98%
|Healthcare
|10.75%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|93.40%
|Basic Materials
|10.68%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|3.63%
|Industrials
|8.54%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|81.52%
|Technology
|7.94%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|82.18%
|Consumer Defense
|5.14%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|83.42%
|Energy
|1.88%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|94.39%
|Utilities
|0.03%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|89.19%
|Real Estate
|0.03%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|83.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHXYX % Rank
|US
|97.14%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|25.86%
|Non US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|89.49%
|SHXYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|47.69%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|75.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.05%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SHXYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SHXYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHXYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|43.66%
|SHXYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHXYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.56%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|62.60%
|SHXYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SHXYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHXYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.83%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|76.86%
|SHXYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2017
4.72
4.7%
Louis S. Shapiro is the President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was formerly employed from June 1990 through April 1992 as an accountant for Habif, Arogeti and Wynne, PC, a Public Accounting firm. Before his employment as an accountant, he was a Registered Representative for Kidder Peabody in Atlanta. He holds an ABJ from the University of Georgia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2017
4.72
4.7%
Harry B. Shapiro is the Capital Structure Analyst. He joined the firm in 2005, and previously spent 15 years in the investment business at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown from 2002 to 2005, Lehman Brothers from 2001 to 2002, Bear Stearns from 1995 to 2001, and Merrill Lynch from 1990 to 1995. His responsibilities included advising institutional and high net worth clients on various issues regarding equity and fixed income portfolio management. He holds a BBA in International Business from the University of Georgia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2017
4.72
4.7%
Michael A. McCarthy has served as Director of Research of the Company since 1990, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. From 1985 until joining Shapiro in August 1990, he was a portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs in Atlanta. In 1987, he was appointed head portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs, where he was in charge of managing approximately $125 million. Mr. McCarthy has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and a MS in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
