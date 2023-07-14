Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity securities. The Fund will invest primarily in U.S. common stocks. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the common stock of companies that the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Shapiro Capital Management LLC (“Shapiro”), believes are priced below intrinsic value. Shapiro defines intrinsic value as the price at which a strategic or financial buyer would be willing to buy the entire company. Shapiro uses several different metrics to arrive at intrinsic value including, but not limited to, price to cash flow, price to sales and free cash flow yield. The Fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations.

Shapiro seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by implementing a research intensive fundamental process to select a focused portfolio of approximately 20 – 35 common stocks. Shapiro uses this investment approach to identify companies with substantial operations, a high return on invested assets, products or services with a minimized chance of obsolescence and franchise-like characteristics with significant barriers to entry, and sound management with equity interest in the company.

The Fund may also invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds managed by the Manager .

The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis.