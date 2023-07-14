Home
American Beacon Shapiro Equity Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
SHXAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.61 -0.1 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (SHXPX) Primary Retirement (SHXIX) Inst (SHXYX) C (SHXCX) A (SHXAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

-2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$225 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SHXAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon Shapiro Equity Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael McCarthy

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity securities. The Fund will invest primarily in U.S. common stocks. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the common stock of companies that the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Shapiro Capital Management LLC (“Shapiro”), believes are priced below intrinsic value. Shapiro defines intrinsic value as the price at which a strategic or financial buyer would be willing to buy the entire company. Shapiro uses several different metrics to arrive at intrinsic value including, but not limited to, price to cash flow, price to sales and free cash flow yield. The Fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations.
Shapiro seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by implementing a research intensive fundamental process to select a focused portfolio of approximately 20 – 35 common stocks. Shapiro uses this investment approach to identify companies with substantial operations, a high return on invested assets, products or services with a minimized chance of obsolescence and franchise-like characteristics with significant barriers to entry, and sound management with equity interest in the company.
The Fund may also invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds managed by the Manager.
The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it is not limited to a percentage of assets that it may invest in any one issuer and may focus its investments in fewer issuers than a fund with a diversified portfolio. In certain cases, when the Fund holds a large percentage of a company’s outstanding shares, it may be difficult, or take time, for the Fund to dispose of its position.
SHXAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -13.6% 215.2% 18.03%
1 Yr -2.4% -58.6% 197.5% 86.07%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% 6.01%
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -65.1% 22.3% 95.97%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -13.6% 215.2% 16.64%
1 Yr -2.4% -58.6% 197.5% 86.30%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% 18.82%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -65.1% 22.3% 95.97%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SHXAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SHXAX Category Low Category High SHXAX % Rank
Net Assets 225 M 1 M 151 B 80.31%
Number of Holdings 27 2 1727 97.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 134 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 60.92%
Weighting of Top 10 50.46% 5.0% 99.2% 5.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Registered Shs -B- Non Vtg 6.11%
  2. Micron Technology Inc 5.30%
  3. Merck & Co Inc 5.30%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 5.24%
  5. Graphic Packaging Holding Co 5.03%
  6. Mandiant Inc 5.02%
  7. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 5.01%
  8. Coca-Cola Co 4.92%
  9. Urban Outfitters Inc 4.90%
  10. AT&T Inc 4.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SHXAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.15% 28.02% 125.26% 71.51%
Cash 		2.85% -88.20% 71.98% 25.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 76.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 73.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 75.02%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 75.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHXAX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		22.74% 0.00% 22.74% 0.41%
Communication Services 		17.26% 0.00% 26.58% 1.65%
Financial Services 		15.01% 0.00% 58.05% 85.15%
Healthcare 		10.75% 0.00% 30.08% 93.56%
Basic Materials 		10.68% 0.00% 21.69% 3.80%
Industrials 		8.54% 0.00% 42.76% 82.01%
Technology 		7.94% 0.00% 54.02% 82.67%
Consumer Defense 		5.14% 0.00% 34.10% 83.66%
Energy 		1.88% 0.00% 54.00% 94.64%
Utilities 		0.03% 0.00% 27.04% 89.36%
Real Estate 		0.03% 0.00% 90.54% 83.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHXAX % Rank
US 		97.14% 24.51% 121.23% 26.03%
Non US 		0.01% 0.00% 41.42% 89.98%

SHXAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SHXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.04% 45.41% 26.05%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 87.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.81%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SHXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 35.23%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SHXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SHXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 488.00% 44.82%

SHXAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SHXAX Category Low Category High SHXAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.64% 0.00% 41.90% 90.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SHXAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SHXAX Category Low Category High SHXAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SHXAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SHXAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Michael A. McCarthy has served as Director of Research of the Company since 1990, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. From 1985 until joining Shapiro in August 1990, he was a portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs in Atlanta. In 1987, he was appointed head portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs, where he was in charge of managing approximately $125 million. Mr. McCarthy has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and a MS in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Louis Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Louis S. Shapiro is the President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was formerly employed from June 1990 through April 1992 as an accountant for Habif, Arogeti and Wynne, PC, a Public Accounting firm. Before his employment as an accountant, he was a Registered Representative for Kidder Peabody in Atlanta. He holds an ABJ from the University of Georgia.

Harry Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Harry B. Shapiro is the Capital Structure Analyst. He joined the firm in 2005, and previously spent 15 years in the investment business at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown from 2002 to 2005, Lehman Brothers from 2001 to 2002, Bear Stearns from 1995 to 2001, and Merrill Lynch from 1990 to 1995. His responsibilities included advising institutional and high net worth clients on various issues regarding equity and fixed income portfolio management. He holds a BBA in International Business from the University of Georgia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

