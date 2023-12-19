Home
Name

As of 12/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Virtus Stone Harbor Strategic Income Fund

SHSIX | Fund

$8.46

$42.9 M

14.89%

$1.26

1.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.2%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$42.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

80.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SHSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 14.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Stone Harbor Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    I
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund is intended to provide broad exposure to global credit markets. The fund, either directly or through the underlying funds (defined below), may invest in a broad variety of fixed income and other income producing securities and instruments (including derivatives), and will not be limited in terms of type of instrument, geography, credit rating or duration. The fund may invest all or a significant portion of its assets in Virtus Stone Harbor High Yield Bond Fund, Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Debt Income Fund, Virtus Stone Harbor Local Markets Fund and Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Bond Debt Fund and/or one or more other affiliated funds managed substantially similarly to these funds (together, the “underlying funds”). The underlying funds listed above are described elsewhere in this Prospectus. The fund is not required to invest in the underlying funds, and from time to time may not be invested in any underlying fund. The fund will consider the holdings of the underlying funds in which it invests when determining compliance with the 80% policy. In addition to investing in the underlying funds, the fund may invest directly in fixed income securities and in other instruments and transactions. References in this Prospectus to the fund may refer to actions undertaken by the Fund or by an underlying fund.

The types of fixed income securities in which the fund may invest include, but are not limited to, government securities; corporate debt securities; mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities issued or guaranteed by various governmental and non-governmental entities; secured and unsecured senior and subordinated loans and loan participations, including mortgages; Rule 144A securities; municipal securities; debentures, notes (including structured notes and promissory notes), and derivatives related to these types of securities. At any given time, the fund may be entirely or significantly invested in a particular type of fixed income security or underlying fund.

The fund may invest in fixed income securities and derivative instruments rated below investment grade (or, if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the subadviser). These types of securities and debt instruments are commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk bonds” and may include, among other things, bonds, debentures, notes, equipment trust certificates, commercial paper, commercial loans, and other obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. The fund may also invest in preferred securities.

The fund may invest all or a substantial portion of its assets in securities issued by non-U.S. entities. The fund’s investments may be issued by any U.S. or non-U.S. public- or private-sector entity. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in investments that are economically tied to countries with emerging securities markets or whose performance is linked to those countries’ markets, economies or ability to repay loans, such as loans issued by corporations or other business organizations. An investment is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is principally traded on the country’s securities markets or if the issuer is organized or principally operates in the country, derives a majority of its income from its operations within the country or has a majority of its assets within the country. All or a significant portion of the fund’s investments may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The fund considers “emerging market countries” to include countries identified by the World Bank Group as being “low income economies” or which are included in a JPMorgan emerging market bond index.

The fund may invest in derivatives and other instruments for hedging purposes or to otherwise gain or reduce long or short exposure to securities, markets or currencies. Although the fund and the underlying funds are not limited in the types of derivatives that may be used, the fund currently expects that its derivatives investments will consist primarily of the following instruments and transactions: futures, options, swaps, including credit default swaps, and credit linked notes. The fund may use derivatives to a significant extent.

Credit Quality. The fund may invest in securities of any credit rating (including unrated securities) and may invest without limit in higher risk, below-investment grade debt securities. Such securities may include those that are in default with respect to the payment of principal or interest.

Maturity and Duration. The subdviser normally maintains an average portfolio duration of between 2 and 7 years. However, the fund’s average duration may be outside this range, and the fund may invest in securities of any duration and maturity.

Read More

SHSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 6.3% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -1.5%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 1.8%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 2.1%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -2.8% N/A N/A N/A
2020 0.3% N/A N/A N/A
2019 6.2% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -6.5% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 6.3% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -1.5%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 1.8%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 2.1%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 0.8% N/A N/A N/A
2020 3.9% N/A N/A N/A
2019 9.4% N/A N/A N/A
2018 -2.9% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SHSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SHSIX Category Low Category High SHSIX % Rank
Net Assets 42.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 155 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 34.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 80.04% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Virtus Stone Harbor High Yield Bond Fund 30.49%
  2. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Debt Income Fund 24.56%
  3. Dreyfus Government Cash Management 7.56%
  4. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 5.72%
  5. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Bond Fund 4.92%
  6. Virtus Stone Harbor Local Markets Fund 2.60%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.35%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.09%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.05%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SHSIX % Rank
Stocks 		62.57% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		29.50% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		7.85% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.07% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHSIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHSIX % Rank
US 		62.57% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHSIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		7.56% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.26% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHSIX % Rank
US 		29.50% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SHSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SHSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.55% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SHSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SHSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SHSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SHSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SHSIX Category Low Category High SHSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 14.89% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SHSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SHSIX Category Low Category High SHSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SHSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SHSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

