The fund is intended to provide broad exposure to global credit markets. The fund, either directly or through the underlying funds (defined below), may invest in a broad variety of fixed income and other income producing securities and instruments (including derivatives), and will not be limited in terms of type of instrument, geography, credit rating or duration. The fund may invest all or a significant portion of its assets in Virtus Stone Harbor High Yield Bond Fund, Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Virtus Stone Harbor Local Markets Fund and Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Fund and/or one or more other affiliated funds managed substantially similarly to these funds (together, the “underlying funds”). The underlying funds listed above are described elsewhere in this Prospectus. The fund is not required to invest in the underlying funds, and from time to time may not be invested in any underlying fund. The fund will consider the holdings of the underlying funds in which it invests when determining compliance with the 80% policy. In addition to investing in the underlying funds, the fund may invest directly in fixed income securities and in other instruments and transactions. References in this Prospectus to the fund may refer to actions undertaken by the Fund or by an underlying fund.

The types of fixed income securities in which the fund may invest include, but are not limited to, government securities; corporate debt securities; mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities issued or guaranteed by various governmental and non-governmental entities; secured and unsecured senior and subordinated loans and loan participations, including mortgages; Rule 144A securities; municipal securities; debentures, notes (including structured notes and promissory notes), and derivatives related to these types of securities. At any given time, the fund may be entirely or significantly invested in a particular type of fixed income security or underlying fund.

The fund may invest in fixed income securities and derivative instruments rated below investment grade (or, if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the subadviser). These types of securities and debt instruments are commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk bonds” and may include, among other things, bonds, debentures, notes, equipment trust certificates, commercial paper, commercial loans, and other obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. The fund may also invest in preferred securities.

The fund may invest all or a substantial portion of its assets in securities issued by non-U.S. entities. The fund’s investments may be issued by any U.S. or non-U.S. public- or private-sector entity. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in investments that are economically tied to countries with emerging securities markets or whose performance is linked to those countries’ markets, economies or ability to repay loans, such as loans issued by corporations or other business organizations. An investment is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is principally traded on the country’s securities markets or if the issuer is organized or principally operates in the country, derives a majority of its income from its operations within the country or has a majority of its assets within the country. All or a significant portion of the fund’s investments may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The fund considers “emerging market countries” to include countries identified by the World Bank Group as being “low income economies” or which are included in a JPMorgan emerging market bond index.

The fund may invest in derivatives and other instruments for hedging purposes or to otherwise gain or reduce long or short exposure to securities, markets or currencies. Although the fund and the underlying funds are not limited in the types of derivatives that may be used, the fund currently expects that its derivatives investments will consist primarily of the following instruments and transactions: futures, options, swaps, including credit default swaps, and credit linked notes. The fund may use derivatives to a significant extent.

Credit Quality. The fund may invest in securities of any credit rating (including unrated securities) and may invest without limit in higher risk, below-investment grade debt securities. Such securities may include those that are in default with respect to the payment of principal or interest.

Maturity and Duration. The subdviser normally maintains an average portfolio duration of between 2 and 7 years. However, the fund’s average duration may be outside this range, and the fund may invest in securities of any duration and maturity.