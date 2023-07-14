Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$38.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
89.5%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund is intended to provide broad exposure to global credit markets. The fund, either directly or through the underlying funds (defined below), may invest in a broad variety of fixed income and other income producing securities and instruments (including derivatives), and will not be limited in terms of type of instrument, geography, credit rating or duration. The fund may invest all or a significant portion of its assets in Virtus Stone Harbor High Yield Bond Fund, Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Virtus Stone Harbor Local Markets Fund and Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Fund and/or one or more other affiliated funds managed substantially similarly to these funds (together, the “underlying funds”). The underlying funds listed above are described elsewhere in this Prospectus. The fund is not required to invest in the underlying funds, and from time to time may not be invested in any underlying fund. The fund will consider the holdings of the underlying funds in which it invests when determining compliance with the 80% policy. In addition to investing in the underlying funds, the fund may invest directly in fixed income securities and in other instruments and transactions. References in this Prospectus to the fund may refer to actions undertaken by the Fund or by an underlying fund.
The types of fixed income securities in which the fund may invest include, but are not limited to, government securities; corporate debt securities; mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities issued or guaranteed by various governmental and non-governmental entities; secured and unsecured senior and subordinated loans and loan participations, including mortgages; Rule 144A securities; municipal securities; debentures, notes (including structured notes and promissory notes), and derivatives related to these types of securities. At any given time, the fund may be entirely or significantly invested in a particular type of fixed income security or underlying fund.
The fund may invest in fixed income securities and derivative instruments rated below investment grade (or, if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the subadviser). These types of securities and debt instruments are commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk bonds” and may include, among other things, bonds, debentures, notes, equipment trust certificates, commercial paper, commercial loans, and other obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. The fund may also invest in preferred securities.
The fund may invest all or a substantial portion of its assets in securities issued by non-U.S. entities. The fund’s investments may be issued by any U.S. or non-U.S. public- or private-sector entity. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in investments that are economically tied to countries with emerging securities markets or whose performance is linked to those countries’ markets, economies or ability to repay loans, such as loans issued by corporations or other business organizations. An investment is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is principally traded on the country’s securities markets or if the issuer is organized or principally operates in the country, derives a majority of its income from its operations within the country or has a majority of its assets within the country. All or a significant portion of the fund’s investments may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The fund considers “emerging market countries” to include countries identified by the World Bank Group as being “low income economies” or which are included in a JPMorgan emerging market bond index.
The fund may invest in derivatives and other instruments for hedging purposes or to otherwise gain or reduce long or short exposure to securities, markets or currencies. Although the fund and the underlying funds are not limited in the types of derivatives that may be used, the fund currently expects that its derivatives investments will consist primarily of the following instruments and transactions: futures, options, swaps, including credit default swaps, and credit linked notes. The fund may use derivatives to a significant extent.
Credit Quality. The fund may invest in securities of any credit rating (including unrated securities) and may invest without limit in higher risk, below-investment grade debt securities. Such securities may include those that are in default with respect to the payment of principal or interest.
Maturity and Duration. The subdviser normally maintains an average portfolio duration of between 2 and 7 years. However, the fund’s average duration may be outside this range, and the fund may invest in securities of any duration and maturity.
|Period
|SHSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|6.18%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|8.56%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|60.97%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|61.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SHSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|66.43%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|71.56%
|2020
|0.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|62.62%
|2019
|1.5%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|29.09%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|71.73%
|Period
|SHSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|6.18%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|7.70%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|61.07%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|64.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SHSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|66.28%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|71.41%
|2020
|0.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|62.62%
|2019
|1.5%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|33.56%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|78.75%
|SHSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|38.6 M
|100
|124 B
|93.16%
|Number of Holdings
|151
|2
|8175
|79.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|74.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|89.51%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|7.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHSIX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.03%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|63.69%
|Cash
|14.70%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|26.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.12%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|51.30%
|Stocks
|0.11%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|54.32%
|Other
|0.04%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|27.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|96.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHSIX % Rank
|Corporate
|46.82%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|37.77%
|Government
|21.30%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|28.51%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.86%
|Securitized
|8.72%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|64.54%
|Derivative
|4.64%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|30.20%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|95.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHSIX % Rank
|US
|51.31%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|73.78%
|Non US
|32.72%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|21.04%
|SHSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|50.15%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|36.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|SHSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SHSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|3.38%
|SHSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.60%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|1.95%
|SHSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SHSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.84%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|20.92%
|SHSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2022
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2019
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.080
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 16, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.069
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 17, 2017
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2017
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.089
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 18, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2015
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2015
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2015
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2015
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2014
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2014
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2014
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2013
8.45
8.5%
James E. Craige, Since December 2018, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Stone Harbor; From April 2006 to December 2018, Portfolio Manager of Stone Harbor; Prior to April 2006, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for emerging markets debt portfolios at Salomon Brothers Asset Management Inc.; Joined Salomon Brothers Asset Management Inc. in 1992. Craige holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2013
8.45
8.5%
Peter founded the team in 1989. Prior to founding Stone Harbor in 2006, Peter was Chief Investment Officer of North American Fixed Income at Citigroup Asset Management, as well as a member of Citigroup Asset Management’s Executive Committee. Additionally, he served as Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for directing investment policy and strategy for all Emerging Markets Debt and High Yield portfolios. Peter was the Head of Fixed Income, a Senior Portfolio Manager for Emerging Markets Debt and High Yield, and a member of the Investment Policy Committee at Salomon Brothers Asset Management. Earlier in his career Peter was at Prudential Investment Co. where he was a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager specializing in High Yield Debt securities and also Director of the Credit Research Unit, responsible for all Corporate and Sovereign Credit Research. He began his career at Deloitte, Haskin & Sells where he served in the Audit and Tax Department. He is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society New York, and the Council on Foreign Relations. He attained a BBA and MBA in Accounting from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2013
8.45
8.5%
Roger joined the team in 1990. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, he served as a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for US Governments, Mortgages and Asset-Backed Securities at Citigroup Asset Management. Roger served as an Investment Policy Committee Member at Salomon Brothers Asset Management and as a research analyst for Institutional Investment Grade Fixed Income for Salomon Brothers Inc. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society New York. Roger attained a BS in Management from the State University of New York at Geneseo and an MBA from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2013
8.45
8.5%
David joined the team in 1990. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, David served as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for directing investment policy and strategy for all Investment Grade U.S. Fixed Income Portfolios at Citigroup Asset Management. David served as an Investment Policy Committee Member at Salomon Brothers Asset Management and as a Manager of Structured Portfolios for the Bond Portfolio Analysis Group at Salomon Brothers Inc. He attained a BS in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA in Finance from Lehigh University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2013
8.45
8.5%
David joined the team in 1994. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, David served as a Managing Director, Investment Policy Committee member and Head of the Traditional Investment Group responsible for the traditional bond product at Salomon Brothers Asset Management. Prior to his time with Salomon Brothers, David served as a Global Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Investment Management. Earlier in his career, he served as a US Dollar Portfolio Manager at Mercury Asset Management and served as a Consultant Actuary for the Wyatt Company. David attained a BSc in Mathematics and Economics from Nottingham University, England.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
