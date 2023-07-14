Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.8%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$1.66 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.2%
Expense Ratio 1.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.45%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SHRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-40.8%
|42.4%
|48.65%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-61.1%
|43.0%
|54.05%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-52.1%
|23.1%
|74.29%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-33.1%
|25.4%
|88.24%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-3.3%
|14.1%
|93.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|SHRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.9%
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|24.32%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|54.29%
|2020
|0.1%
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|82.35%
|2019
|-0.1%
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|92.86%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-13.7%
|3.1%
|37.50%
|Period
|SHRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-46.5%
|21.0%
|10.81%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-77.0%
|12.4%
|27.03%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-36.2%
|44.2%
|86.67%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-21.4%
|31.8%
|88.00%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-1.3%
|21.4%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|SHRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.9%
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|24.32%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|54.29%
|2020
|0.1%
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|82.35%
|2019
|-0.1%
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|92.86%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-12.2%
|3.1%
|37.50%
|SHRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.66 B
|4.4 M
|31.2 B
|24.24%
|Number of Holdings
|221
|21
|389
|10.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|282 M
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|43.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.19%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|89.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHRIX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.23%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|5.13%
|Stocks
|4.45%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|94.87%
|Cash
|3.91%
|-0.34%
|100.00%
|35.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.80%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|12.82%
|Other
|0.61%
|0.00%
|91.95%
|28.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|51.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHRIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.14%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.56%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.54%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.47%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.29%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.51%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.10%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.38%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.44%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHRIX % Rank
|US
|4.45%
|0.00%
|85.31%
|94.87%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.64%
|94.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHRIX % Rank
|Corporate
|90.98%
|0.00%
|90.98%
|6.06%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.59%
|Government
|2.55%
|0.00%
|34.13%
|15.15%
|Securitized
|0.18%
|0.00%
|5.53%
|9.09%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|40.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|39.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHRIX % Rank
|Non US
|56.23%
|0.00%
|56.23%
|5.13%
|US
|32.00%
|0.00%
|32.00%
|5.13%
|SHRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.73%
|0.22%
|4.04%
|28.89%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|90.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.19%
|N/A
|SHRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|SHRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.45%
|0.00%
|124.00%
|72.41%
|SHRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.73%
|0.00%
|6.47%
|15.56%
|SHRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SHRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.77%
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|4.65%
|SHRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.030
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.551
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2016
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 13, 2015
|$0.419
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2015
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2014
|$0.720
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2014
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Portfolio Manager of the Fund, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund and its investments jointly with Mr. Robbins and Mr. Stevens. Prior to joining Stone Ridge in 2013, Mr. Nyren was in the insurance practice of Oliver Wyman since 2010, where he was a Principal. Mr. Nyren received an MPhil in Economics from the University of Cambridge and a BA with highest honors in Applied Mathematics from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2014
8.04
8.0%
Portfolio Manager of the Fund, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund and its investments jointly with Mr. Nyren and Mr. Stevens. Prior to joining Stone Ridge in 2014, Mr. Robbins was a Director at Deutsche Bank, where he worked from 2006 to 2014 and managed a trading book of insurance-linked securities. Mr. Robbins holds a BA, magna cum laude, in Physics from Harvard University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Paul Germain, Portfolio Manager of Stone Ridge. Prior to joining Stone Ridge in 2015, Mr. Germain was the Global Head of Prime Services at Credit Suisse, where he worked from 2010 to 2015. Mr. Germain received his MBA from Harvard Business School and his BSE in Management from University of Pennsylvania (Wharton).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Igor Zhitnitsky, Portfolio Manager of the Fund, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund and its investments jointly with Mr. Germain, Mr. Nyren, Mr. Robbins and Mr. Stevens. Prior to joining Stone Ridge in 2016, Mr. Zhitnitsky was a risk manager at SCOR SE, where he oversaw reinsurance planning and capital management. Mr. Zhitnitsky holds an MS in Mathematics from New York University (Courant) and a BS, summa cum laude, in Mathematics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Ross Stevens, Portfolio Manager of Stone Ridge Funds, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds and its investments jointly with Mr. Nyren and Mr. Robbins. Mr. Stevens founded Stone Ridge in 2012. Mr. Stevens received his PhD in Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago (Booth) and his BSE in Finance from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|6.84
|3.29
