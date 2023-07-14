Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
359.0%
1 yr return
340.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
44.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
22.2%
Net Assets
$1.48 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 4.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SHPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|359.0%
|-84.7%
|722.5%
|3.03%
|1 Yr
|340.1%
|-91.9%
|585.8%
|3.03%
|3 Yr
|44.3%*
|-87.9%
|118.8%
|8.33%
|5 Yr
|22.2%*
|-76.2%
|46.4%
|9.30%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-69.3%
|8.2%
|8.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|SHPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|15.3%
|-91.3%
|117.2%
|59.09%
|2021
|-11.0%
|-65.2%
|39.6%
|31.06%
|2020
|-12.2%
|-65.7%
|102.0%
|46.21%
|2019
|-5.9%
|-36.6%
|30.0%
|21.88%
|2018
|1.7%
|-11.7%
|8.4%
|42.74%
|SHPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHPSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.48 M
|304 K
|4.68 B
|87.88%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|3
|602
|62.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.31 M
|-7.43 B
|447 M
|53.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|7.7%
|133.3%
|78.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHPSX % Rank
|Cash
|112.76%
|0.00%
|361.39%
|51.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.47%
|75.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-95.77%
|114.58%
|73.48%
|Other
|-5.06%
|-89.70%
|100.00%
|78.79%
|Stocks
|-7.70%
|-300.04%
|101.15%
|54.55%
|SHPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.63%
|0.59%
|9.91%
|9.30%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.35%
|1.50%
|43.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|87.34%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.45%
|25.37%
|SHPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SHPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|459.00%
|N/A
|SHPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHPSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|84.85%
|SHPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SHPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHPSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.77%
|-7.24%
|3.75%
|84.75%
|SHPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2007
|$2.972
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|23.76
|8.98
|14.22
