The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of large-cap companies and secondarily in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in large-cap common stocks. The Fund defines large-cap as companies with market capitalizations in excess of $5 billion. The Fund sells (writes) call options on a majority of the notional value of these stocks and ETFs, or on a representative index, such as the S&P 500, in seeking to shield the Fund from some of the risk associated with these investments and to generate additional returns to the extent of the call option premium received. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and derivatives and other investments that have economic characteristics similar to equity securities.

The Fund also purchases and sells exchange traded put options, employing an option overlay known as a “Put/Spread” strategy in order to provide additional downside protection and risk-reduction. The options may be based on the S&P 500 Index or on ETFs that replicate the S&P 500 Index. A Put/Spread strategy is used to protect the value of an equity portfolio or profit from a decrease in the value of the equity portfolio. In a Put/Spread strategy, the Fund purchases a put on a security, ETF, or representative index and sells a put on the same security, ETF, or representative index. The purchased put benefits if the value of the underlying security, ETF or representative index decreases. The sold put generates income and limits the downside protection of the purchased put. The total option overlay strategy is designed to be near cost neutral. The combination of the diversified portfolio of equity securities, the downside protection from the put spread and the income from the call options is intended to provide the Fund with a portion of the returns associated with equity market investments while exposing investors to less risk than traditional long-only equity strategies (strategies that do not employ call or put option hedges).

Stock selection is designed to closely track the returns of the S&P 500 Index, or similar large-cap index, resulting in minimal tracking error. The stocks are rebalanced monthly utilizing a quantitative portfolio optimization tool, as well as a stock specific ranking process created by USCA Asset Management (“the Sub-Adviser”). The process seeks to limit tracking error relative to the benchmark.

In creating the stock rankings, the Sub-Adviser considers the following: (i) dividend payments, (ii) dividend increases, (iii) payout ratios, (iv) debt coverage ratios, (v) debt levels, (vi) earnings history, (vii) revenue growth, (viii) earnings growth, (ix) stock buybacks, (x) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, (xi) forward-looking P/E ratios, (xii) price-to-book value ratios, (xiii) price-to-sales ratios, (xiv) price-to-cash flow ratios, (xv) Altman Z scores (a bankruptcy predictor), (xvi) P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratios, and (xvii) betas (a measure of relative volatility of a security compared to the market as a whole). Each criterion listed above provides insight into the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of security valuation and outlook. The Fund may use ETFs as a substitute for groups of stocks. The Fund sells stocks and ETFs when it believes they no longer meet the criteria mentioned above and will contemporaneously rebalance into new stocks. As the stock portfolio is designed to closely track the S&P 500 Index, options are not adjusted for stock rebalancing. Instead, the options in the strategy are rebalanced near expiration.

To enhance the potential returns of the Fund, as well as to hedge (by writing calls) against losses should portfolio securities decline, the Fund sells call options against the Fund’s portfolio of stocks and ETFs either individually or on a representative index such as the S&P 500 Index. This part of the Fund’s strategy is commonly referred to as a “covered call” strategy because the Fund owns the underlying security at the time it sells the option. The Fund selects call and put options with various exercise prices and maturities, reflecting the portfolio managers’ views about the capital appreciation potential of each underlying stock and ETF or a representative index, as well as its view about the U.S. equity market as a whole.