Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.2%
1 yr return
5.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$39.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.7%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SHLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|45.85%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|52.61%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|71.79%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|SHLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHLDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|39.3 M
|25
|17.4 B
|74.53%
|Number of Holdings
|206
|2
|508
|16.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.9 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|92.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.73%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|68.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHLDX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.00%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|28.63%
|Cash
|2.00%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|66.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|70.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|77.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|70.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|71.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHLDX % Rank
|Technology
|25.15%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|28.99%
|Healthcare
|13.55%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|30.25%
|Financial Services
|13.36%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|82.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.57%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|35.29%
|Communication Services
|9.16%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|60.92%
|Industrials
|8.65%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|30.67%
|Consumer Defense
|6.71%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|28.15%
|Energy
|3.86%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|85.71%
|Real Estate
|2.78%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|65.13%
|Utilities
|2.68%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|37.82%
|Basic Materials
|2.54%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|27.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHLDX % Rank
|US
|96.25%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|34.73%
|Non US
|1.75%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|36.26%
|SHLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|27.57%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|30.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.15%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|SHLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SHLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|75.45%
|SHLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHLDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.65%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|72.49%
|SHLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|SHLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHLDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|24.18%
|SHLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 29, 2016
5.5
5.5%
Kelly Rushing has been a registered representative of the USCA Asset Management since 2016 and has served as a Managing Director of USCA since 2015. At USCA, Mr. Rushing manages approximately Hundreds of million for clients in separate accounts that have a substantially similar investment strategy as the Fund. Prior to joining USCA, from 2006 to 2015, Mr. Rushing served as a portfolio manager in UBS’ “Portfolio Management Program,” which employs a similar strategy as the Fund. Mr. Rushing’s experience with the strategy dates back to his days at the University of Texas where he authored a paper on the subject as part of his graduate work and began managing his first account (his own) utilizing the strategy in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 29, 2016
5.5
5.5%
Davis Rushing has been a registered representative of the Adviser since 2016 and has served as a Managing Director of USCA since 2015. At USCA, Mr. Rushing manages approximately hunderds of million for clients in separate accounts that have a substantially similar investment strategy as the Fund. Prior to joining USCA, from 2011 to 2015, Mr. Rushing served as a portfolio manager in UBS’ “Portfolio Management Program,” which employs a similar strategy as the Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2020
1.44
1.4%
Wiley Angell is the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager for the FAMCO Group at ZCM. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Wiley was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer – Equities and Fixed Income for Fiduciary Asset Management (“FAMCO”) since the firm’s inception in 1994. Prior to that, Wiley served as Portfolio Manager for General Dynamics. He was also Treasurer of Franklin Savings Association where he managed a multi-billion dollar mortgage portfolio and was responsible for the firm’s hedging strategies and balance sheet risk control. He has managed institutional portfolios for over 25 years, specializing in equity, covered call, fixed income and liability driven investing. Wiley received his B.A. in Business and Economics from Ottawa University and has served on boards of university endowments and charitable organizations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Sean Hughes, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the FAMCO Group at ZCM. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Sean was Portfolio Manager for Fiduciary Asset Management (“FAMCO”) since 2010. Mr. Hughes joined FAMCO in 2005 as a Research Analyst for the covered call strategies. Sean received his M.B.A. from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. He is a graduate of the Tuck School of Business Bridge Program and holds a B.A. from Oberlin College. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of CFA Institute, the St. Louis Society of Financial Analysts, and the National Association for Business Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
