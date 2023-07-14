Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
33.8%
1 yr return
20.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.3%
Net Assets
$1.78 B
Holdings in Top 10
39.6%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SHGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.8%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|61.37%
|1 Yr
|20.7%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|50.64%
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|23.66%
|5 Yr
|8.3%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|30.88%
|10 Yr
|10.4%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|32.79%
* Annualized
|YTD
|33.8%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|47.64%
|1 Yr
|20.7%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|34.19%
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|-40.5%
|36.7%
|28.50%
|5 Yr
|8.3%*
|-30.6%
|29.2%
|36.79%
|10 Yr
|10.4%*
|-15.1%
|25.4%
|55.56%
* Annualized
|SHGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHGTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.78 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|29.06%
|Number of Holdings
|72
|10
|397
|36.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|700 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|35.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.64%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|69.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHGTX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.13%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|43.64%
|Cash
|0.87%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|55.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|31.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|36.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|30.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|29.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHGTX % Rank
|Technology
|82.40%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|23.73%
|Communication Services
|8.46%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|61.86%
|Industrials
|3.81%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|20.34%
|Financial Services
|2.65%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|64.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.25%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|69.49%
|Healthcare
|0.42%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|44.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|27.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|48.31%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|26.69%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|35.17%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|32.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHGTX % Rank
|US
|94.09%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|23.73%
|Non US
|5.04%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|76.27%
|SHGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|31.60%
|Management Fee
|0.91%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|85.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|21.74%
|SHGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|30.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SHGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|26.63%
|SHGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHGTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|42.80%
|SHGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SHGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHGTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.29%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|39.13%
|SHGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 23, 1994
28.04
28.0%
Paul Wick is team leader and portfolio manager for technology at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role, he covers semiconductors (capital equipment) and alternative energy technology. Prior to his current role, Mr. Wick managed several technology funds. Mr. Wick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1987 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Wick received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and an MBA in finance from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 14, 2014
8.22
8.2%
Sanjay Devgan is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Devgan joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. He is responsible for a broad array of semiconductors companies including communication ICs, analog ICs, CPUs and PLDs. Previously, Mr. Devgan was a vice president at Morgan Stanley providing equity research on the semiconductor industry. Prior to that, Mr. Devgan was a senior financial business analyst at Cisco Systems covering operations finance, and worldwide sales finance. He has been a member of the investment community since 1995. Mr. Devgan received a B.S. in psychobiology from University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA in finance and information systems from Santa Clara University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 14, 2014
8.22
8.2%
Shekhar Pramanick is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Dr. Pramanick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2012. Previously, he was a principal at Elemental Capital Partners, focusing on global semiconductor devices, memory, capital equipment and disk drives. Prior to that, Dr. Pramanick was a semiconductor analyst at Seasons Capital Management. Dr. Pramanick received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, an M.S. in physics from the University of Oregon and a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from North Carolina State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2016
6.28
6.3%
Chris Boova is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Boova currently follows financial technology, IT services, software and defense. Prior to joining the Seligman Technology Group, he followed the technology sector for the growth and core teams for 8 years. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2000 and has been a member of the investment community since 1995. Previously, he was a vice president in the investment banking department at Morgan Stanley from 1995 to 2000, where he provided corporate finance and merger and acquisition advice to public and private technology clients. Mr. Boova received a B.S. in chemical engineering and a B.S. in economics, both with Highest Distinction, from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.A. in national security affairs from Georgetown University. He also received an MBA in finance and strategic management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Vimal Patel is a senior portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Patel focuses on consumer electronics, telematics, and computers & peripherals companies. Prior to joining one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2014, he was a vice president covering technology and business services for Bertram Capital. Before that, Mr. Patel was a principal at Sierra Ventures, a technology venture capital firm, where he covered consumer technologies, mobile, hardware, advanced materials and cleantech. Mr. Patel received a B.A. in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University, an M.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Mr. Wadhwani joined Columbia Management Investment Advisers in 2016. Mr. Wadhwani began his investment career in 1998 and earned a B.S. from the University of Bombay and an M.B.A. from the University of Iowa.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
