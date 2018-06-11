The Fund will normally invest, either directly or through the underlying funds (defined below), at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Investments, including Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Investments. “Emerging Markets Investments” include fixed income securities, loans and derivative instruments (including, but not limited to, spot and currency contracts, futures, options and swaps) that economically are tied to an emerging market country or whose performance is linked to those countries’ currencies, markets, economies or ability to repay loans. A security or instrument is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is principally traded on the country’s securities markets or the issuer is organized or principally operates in the country, derives a majority of its income from its operations within the country or has a majority of its assets within the country. Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Investments are Emerging Markets Investments issued by corporations or other business organizations. Emerging Markets Investments and Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Investments may be denominated in the U.S. Dollar or the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country (an “Emerging Markets Currency”). Emerging Markets Investments and Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Investments also include Emerging Markets Currencies and derivatives and other instruments used to hedge or gain exposure to emerging securities markets or Emerging Markets Currencies (for example, futures or other derivatives whose return is based on specific emerging markets securities, emerging markets indices or Emerging Markets Currencies). The Fund may use derivatives to a significant extent.

The Fund may invest all or a significant portion of its assets in the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Stone Harbor Local Markets Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Fund (together, the “underlying funds”). The Fund expects that under normal circumstances

approximately 50% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in the Stone Harbor Local Markets Fund, approximately 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Debt Fund and approximately 10% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Fund. The Fund is not required to invest in the underlying funds. The allocations in the underlying funds listed above may vary from time to time depending on market conditions and there may be times the Fund is not invested in any underlying fund. In addition to investing in the underlying funds, the Fund may invest directly in fixed income securities and other instruments and transactions. References in this Prospectus to the Fund may refer to actions undertaken or investments held by the Fund or by an underlying fund. The underlying funds listed above are described elsewhere in this Prospectus.

The Adviser has broad discretion to identify and invest in countries that it considers to qualify as emerging securities markets. The Adviser generally considers “emerging market countries” to include countries identified by the World Bank Group as being “low income economies” or which are included in a JPMorgan emerging market bond index. It is anticipated that the Fund will focus most of its investments in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and/or the developing countries of Europe. The Fund’s investments may include, among other things, sovereign debt securities, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, fixed and floating rate commercial loans, loan participations and assignments, private placements, Rule 144A securities, non-U.S. currencies, forward currency contracts and other foreign currency transactions and derivatives related to these types of investments. The Fund seeks capital appreciation through country selection, sector selection, security selection, issuer selection and currency selection.

In selecting Emerging Markets Investments for investment, the Adviser will apply a market risk analysis contemplating the assessment of various factors, such as liquidity, volatility, tax implications, interest rate sensitivity, counterparty risks, economic factors, currency exchange rates and technical market conditions.

The Adviser also incorporates relevant environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment analysis.

Credit Quality. The Fund may invest in securities of any credit rating (including unrated securities) and may invest without limit in higher risk, below-investment grade debt securities, commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk bonds.” Such securities may include those that are in default with respect to the payment of principal or interest.

Maturity and Duration. The Adviser normally maintains an average portfolio duration of between 2 and 7 years. However, the Fund’s average duration may be outside this range, and the Fund may invest in securities of any duration and maturity.