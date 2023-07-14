Under normal circumstances, the fund invests, either directly or through the underlying funds (defined below), at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Debt Investments. “Emerging Markets Debt Investments” include fixed income securities and derivative instruments (including, but not limited to, spot and currency contracts, futures, options and swaps) that economically are tied to an emerging market country or whose performance is linked to those countries’ currencies, markets, economies or ability to repay loans. A security or instrument is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is principally traded on the country’s securities markets or the issuer is organized or principally operates in the country, derives a majority of its income from its operations within the country or has a majority of its assets within the country. Emerging Markets Debt Investments may be denominated in the U.S. Dollar or the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country (an “Emerging Markets Currency”). Emerging Markets Debt Investments also include Emerging Markets Currencies and derivatives and other instruments used to hedge or gain exposure to emerging securities markets or Emerging Markets Currencies (for example, futures or other derivatives whose return is based on specific emerging markets securities, emerging markets indices or Emerging Markets Currencies). The fund may use derivatives to a significant extent. Derivatives included in the 80% calculation are those that have economic characteristics of emerging markets fixed income securities.

The fund may invest all or a significant portion of its assets in the Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Debt Fund and Virtus Stone Harbor Local Markets Fund (together, the “underlying funds”). The fund expects that under normal circumstances approximately 50% of the fund’s assets will be invested in the Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Debt Fund and approximately 50% of the fund’s assets will be invested in the Virtus Stone Harbor Local Markets Fund. The fund is not required to invest in the underlying funds. The allocations in the underlying funds listed above may vary from time to time depending on market conditions and there may be times the fund is not invested in any underlying fund. The fund will consider the holdings of the underlying funds in which it invests when determining compliance with the 80% policy. In addition to investing in the underlying funds, the fund may invest directly in fixed income securities and other instruments and transactions. References in this Prospectus to the fund may refer to actions undertaken or investments held by the fund or by an underlying fund. The underlying funds listed above are described elsewhere in this Prospectus.

The subadviser has broad discretion to identify and invest in countries that it considers to qualify as emerging securities markets. The subadviser generally considers “emerging market countries” to include countries identified by the World Bank Group as being “low income economies” or which are included in a JPMorgan emerging market bond index. It is anticipated that the fund will focus most of its investments in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and/or the developing countries of Europe. The fund’s investments may include, among other things, sovereign debt securities, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, securitized loan participations, Rule 144A securities, non-U.S. currencies, forward currency contracts and other foreign currency transactions and derivatives related to these types of investments. The fund seeks capital appreciation through country selection, sector selection, security selection and currency selection.

In selecting Emerging Markets Debt Investments for investment, the subadviser will apply a market risk analysis contemplating the assessment of various factors, such as liquidity, volatility, tax implications, interest rate sensitivity, counterparty risks, economic factors, currency exchange rates and technical market conditions.

Credit Quality. The fund may invest in securities of any credit rating (including unrated securities) and may invest without limit in higher risk, below-investment grade debt securities, commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk bonds.”

Maturity and Duration. The subadviser normally maintains an average portfolio duration of between 2 and 7 years. However, the fund’s average duration may be outside this range, and the fund may invest in securities of any duration and maturity.