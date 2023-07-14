Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SEI Institutional Investments Trust High Yield Bond Fund

mutual fund
SGYAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.22 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
No Load (SGYAX) Primary
SGYAX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Institutional Investments Trust High Yield Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.22 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
No Load (SGYAX) Primary
SGYAX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Institutional Investments Trust High Yield Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.22 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
No Load (SGYAX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Investments Trust High Yield Bond Fund

SGYAX | Fund

$7.22

$2.26 B

10.65%

$0.77

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

Net Assets

$2.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

6.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Investments Trust High Yield Bond Fund

SGYAX | Fund

$7.22

$2.26 B

10.65%

$0.77

0.55%

SGYAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 5.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 10.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust High Yield Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    281252614
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Aniloff

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the High Yield Bond Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield fixed income securities. The Fund will invest primarily in fixed income securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds), including corporate bonds and debentures, convertible and preferred securities, zero coupon obligations and tranches of collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. In managing the Fund's assets, the Sub-Advisers and, to the extent applicable, SIMC, seek to select securities that offer a high current yield as well as total return potential. The Fund seeks to have a portfolio of securities that is diversified as to issuers and industries. The Fund's average weighted maturity may vary, but will generally not exceed ten years. There is no limit on the maturity or credit quality of any individual security in which the Fund may invest.

As noted above, the Fund will invest primarily in securities rated BB, B, CCC, CC, C and D. However, it may also invest in non-rated securities or securities rated investment grade (AAA, AA, A and BBB). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities directly. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are generally non-investment grade (junk bond) floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in bank loans in the form of participations in the loans (participations) and assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties (assignments).

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures, forwards and swaps are used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives are also used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments. Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities.

Read More

SGYAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -7.1% 10.3% 84.62%
1 Yr -4.4% -9.9% 18.7% 97.83%
3 Yr -3.2%* -11.1% 72.2% 65.30%
5 Yr -4.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 88.96%
10 Yr -3.1%* -9.1% 19.0% 88.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -33.4% 3.6% 94.44%
2021 1.9% -4.3% 5.4% 7.44%
2020 -0.6% -8.4% 70.9% 80.63%
2019 1.5% -1.1% 5.1% 77.13%
2018 -1.8% -4.0% 0.1% 69.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -14.3% 7.8% 81.57%
1 Yr -4.4% -18.1% 22.2% 93.50%
3 Yr -3.2%* -11.1% 72.2% 65.13%
5 Yr -4.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 90.25%
10 Yr -3.1%* -9.1% 19.0% 90.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -33.4% 3.6% 94.44%
2021 1.9% -4.3% 5.4% 7.59%
2020 -0.6% -8.4% 70.9% 80.63%
2019 1.5% -1.0% 5.1% 77.29%
2018 -1.8% -4.0% 0.2% 74.87%

NAV & Total Return History

SGYAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGYAX Category Low Category High SGYAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.26 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 19.91%
Number of Holdings 1310 2 2736 3.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 150 M -492 M 2.55 B 29.54%
Weighting of Top 10 6.66% 3.0% 100.0% 85.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI Government F (SDIT) 2.82%
  2. Newstar Berkeley Fund Clo Llc. 7.87388% 0.56%
  3. Syniverse Holdings Inc. 0.51%
  4. Syniverse Holdings Inc. 0.51%
  5. Syniverse Holdings Inc. 0.51%
  6. Syniverse Holdings Inc. 0.51%
  7. Syniverse Holdings Inc. 0.51%
  8. Syniverse Holdings Inc. 0.51%
  9. Cornerstone Chemical Company 6.75% 0.49%
  10. Occidental Petroleum Corporation 2.7% 0.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGYAX % Rank
Bonds 		93.69% 0.00% 154.38% 58.54%
Cash 		2.82% -52.00% 100.00% 53.60%
Stocks 		1.42% -0.60% 52.82% 26.26%
Convertible Bonds 		1.27% 0.00% 17.89% 44.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.78% 0.00% 14.10% 19.16%
Other 		0.03% -63.70% 32.06% 23.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGYAX % Rank
Energy 		54.96% 0.00% 100.00% 38.86%
Real Estate 		14.32% 0.00% 86.71% 8.03%
Communication Services 		13.54% 0.00% 99.99% 23.58%
Industrials 		12.24% 0.00% 100.00% 9.33%
Technology 		3.75% 0.00% 34.19% 13.47%
Healthcare 		1.19% 0.00% 30.07% 14.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.46%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 85.23%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 83.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.31%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGYAX % Rank
US 		1.39% -0.60% 47.59% 25.94%
Non US 		0.03% -0.01% 5.26% 29.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGYAX % Rank
Corporate 		88.15% 0.00% 129.69% 82.40%
Securitized 		8.98% 0.00% 97.24% 4.33%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.87% 0.00% 99.98% 58.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 85.28%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 82.68%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 89.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGYAX % Rank
US 		81.58% 0.00% 150.64% 44.09%
Non US 		12.11% 0.00% 118.12% 58.21%

SGYAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.03% 18.97% 88.28%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 1.84% 30.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.50% 23.38%

Sales Fees

SGYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SGYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% 73.34%

SGYAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGYAX Category Low Category High SGYAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 10.65% 0.00% 37.22% 10.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGYAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGYAX Category Low Category High SGYAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.61% -2.39% 14.30% 8.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGYAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGYAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Aniloff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2005

16.5

16.5%

Mr. Aniloff, CFA, joined SIMC in 2000 and currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Global High Yield Team. Mr. Aniloff was also a key developer of SIMC's structured credit solutions and currently serves as Co-Portfolio Manager with responsibility for security selection and portfolio construction. In addition, Mr. Aniloff has been integral in the development and implementation of SIMC's proprietary structured credit monitoring technology.

Robert Cook

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2006

15.68

15.7%

Robert L. Cook, managing director, is the global head of the High Yield team in the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group.Based inIndianapolis, he is the lead portfolio manager and is responsible for overseeing high yield total return strategies, sub-advised mutual fund assets and absolute return credit products. Rob is also a member of the Global Fixed Income Macro Strategy Team. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Rob spent ten years at 40|86 Advisors, most recently as co-head of the Fixed Income investment process, responsible for managing high yield total return assets a

Seth Brufsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2007

15.2

15.2%

Mr. Brufsky is a Partner in the Ares Credit Group, Co-Head and Portfolio Manager of Global Liquid Credit and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. Mr. Brufsky also serves as a Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC). Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee and the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee.

Thomas Gahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2014

8.17

8.2%

Tom Gahan is chief executive officer of Benefit Street and is based in the firm’s New York office. Prior to joining Providence Equity Capital Markets LLC in 2008, a partner firm of Benefit Street, and launching Benefit Street in 2011, Mr. Gahan was global head of capital markets of Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and head of corporate and investment banking in the Americas. Before joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Gahan spent eleven years at Merrill Lynch, most recently as global head of credit trading within the fixed income division. Mr. Gahan received a BA degree from Brown University.

Michael Paasche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2014

8.17

8.2%

Mr. Paasche has been a Senior Managing Director of Benefit Street and its affiliates since the firm's formation.

Michael Schafer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Mr. Schafer serves as an Portfolio Manager for the SEI High Yield fixed income strategies within the Investment Management Unit. Prior to joining the Global Fixed Income Team, he was a member of the Portfolio Implementations Team and Liquidity Management Unit. Previously, he was a Supervisor in SEI's fund accounting department.

Paul Karpers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Paul A. Karpers is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division for T. Rowe Price’s U.S. and Global High Yield Strategies. Mr. Karpers is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Karpers has 17 years of investment experience, all of which have been at T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 1994, Mr. Karpers was an analyst with the Vanguard Group in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Mr. Karpers earned a B.S. in finance from LaSalle University and an M.B.A. with concentrations in finance and information systems from the Stern School of Business at New York University. Mr. Karpers has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Baltimore CFA Society.

Douglas Pardon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Douglas C. Pardon joined Brigade in 2007and became involved with the investment decision made with respect to the High Yield Bond Fund in 2017.. Prior to joining Brigade Capital Management, LP. Mr. Pardon was a Vice President/Senior Analyst in the High Yield Group at Lehman Asset Management. Mr. Pardon also served as an Analyst in the Mergers and Acquisitions Group at Merrill Lynch & Co.

Kapil Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Mr. Singh is a Partner and Portfolio Manager of U.S. Liquid Credit in the Ares Credit Group, where he is primarily responsible for managing Ares’ U.S. high yield credit strategies. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee and the Liquid Credit Allocation Committee. Prior to joining Ares in 2018, Mr. Singh was a Portfolio Manager in the Global Developed Credit Group at DoubleLine Capital, where he managed high yield bonds across strategies and portfolios in a variety of investment vehicles. Previously, Mr. Singh was a Senior Analyst at the Post Advisory Group, where he managed high yield bonds and leveraged loans within the energy sector. In addition, Mr. Singh was Co-Portfolio Manager and Senior Credit Analyst at Four Corners Capital, a subsidiary of Macquarie Funds Group. He also held positions at Bradford & Marzec, PPM America and Heller Financial. Mr. Singh holds a B.S. from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign College of Business in Finance and an M.B.A. from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management in Strategy and Finance. Additionally, Mr. Singh is a CFA® charterholder.

Chris Matthewson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×