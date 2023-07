Christopher Kauffman is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Christopher joined WFAM from Tattersall Advisory Group, where he served in a similar role. Before that, he was an investment officer for NISA Investment Advisors, where he was responsible for MBS analysis, risk assessment, and trading. He began his investment industry career in 1997. Christopher earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Washington University in St. Louis. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute.