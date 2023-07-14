Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SGI Peak Growth Fund

mutual fund
SGPKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.73 -0.02 -0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (SGPKX) Primary
SGPKX (Mutual Fund)

SGI Peak Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.73 -0.02 -0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (SGPKX) Primary
SGPKX (Mutual Fund)

SGI Peak Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.73 -0.02 -0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (SGPKX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SGI Peak Growth Fund

SGPKX | Fund

$10.73

$14.1 M

0.01%

$0.00

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$14.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 178.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SGI Peak Growth Fund

SGPKX | Fund

$10.73

$14.1 M

0.01%

$0.00

1.74%

SGPKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SGI Peak Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Summit Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 08, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    1346689
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Harden

Fund Description

The Fund invests in securities of affiliated and unaffiliated open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund may allocate assets across six categories of Underlying Funds: domestic equities, foreign equities (including emerging markets securities), domestic investment-grade bonds, domestic high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”), foreign investment-grade and high yield bonds, and money market funds.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in Underlying Funds focusing on domestic equities and large capitalization foreign equities, a lesser amount in Underlying Funds focused on small and mid-capitalization foreign equities and emerging markets, and a small amount in Underlying Funds focused on domestic investment-grade bonds, domestic high yield bonds, foreign investment-grade and high yield bonds, and money market funds.

Summit Global Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) attempts to lower the Fund’s market risk by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to lower the overall volatility of the Fund’s portfolio as compared to the S&P 500® Index. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index. In addition, the Adviser reviews the idiosyncratic risks associated with each Underlying Fund and if these risks are deemed elevated with increased downside risks the Adviser may make changes to the Underlying Funds. The Adviser selects Underlying Funds for the Fund that it anticipates will produce a portfolio with less volatility with more capital protection and consistent returns. While the Adviser attempts to manage the Fund’s volatility, there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful or that the Fund’s portfolio will not experience periods of volatility.

Some Underlying Funds may have processes that include environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) considerations as part of their investment strategy. Not all Underlying Funds will include ESG as part of their investment strategy.

The Adviser may evaluate how an Underlying Fund uses proxy votes and access to corporate management. This process may include interviews with an Underlying Fund’s management and an examination of an Underlying Fund’s proxy voting records, prospectus and other reports. The methods that Underlying Funds use may vary.

The Fund may focus its investments in a particular industry or sector for the purpose of capitalizing on performance momentum in that industry or sector due to significant changes in market conditions or geopolitical conditions.

The Fund may sell an Underlying Fund if the Adviser identifies fundamental, ESG, legal or other risks and/or if the risk/return ranking declines due to increasing risk and/or decreasing return potential. The Fund may also decrease weight in an investment for risk control purposes.

Read More

SGPKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -14.3% 35.6% 85.38%
1 Yr 9.0% -55.6% 38.6% 60.48%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -64.5% 28.9% 9.86%
2021 -0.3% -20.5% 152.6% 93.64%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -20.5% 35.6% 76.77%
1 Yr 9.0% -55.6% 40.3% 51.50%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGPKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -64.5% 28.9% 9.94%
2021 -0.3% -20.5% 152.6% 93.64%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SGPKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGPKX Category Low Category High SGPKX % Rank
Net Assets 14.1 M 177 K 1.21 T 97.60%
Number of Holdings 12 2 4154 98.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.9 M 288 K 270 B 92.35%
Weighting of Top 10 98.32% 1.8% 106.2% 0.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SGI Global Equity I 30.36%
  2. SGI Small Cap Core Fund I Shares 21.37%
  3. SGI US Large Cap Equity I 18.25%
  4. SGI US Small Cap Equity I 6.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGPKX % Rank
Stocks 		96.74% 0.00% 130.24% 83.42%
Cash 		2.92% -102.29% 100.00% 17.10%
Other 		0.34% -13.91% 134.98% 4.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 74.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 72.15%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 71.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGPKX % Rank
Technology 		21.63% 0.00% 48.94% 67.20%
Healthcare 		16.34% 0.00% 60.70% 20.32%
Financial Services 		14.96% 0.00% 55.59% 31.20%
Industrials 		10.27% 0.00% 29.90% 33.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.19% 0.00% 30.33% 59.82%
Consumer Defense 		8.87% 0.00% 47.71% 19.33%
Communication Services 		6.72% 0.00% 27.94% 75.42%
Energy 		3.19% 0.00% 41.64% 66.51%
Utilities 		2.72% 0.00% 20.91% 49.54%
Basic Materials 		2.63% 0.00% 25.70% 46.96%
Real Estate 		2.49% 0.00% 31.91% 59.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGPKX % Rank
US 		76.47% 0.00% 127.77% 96.47%
Non US 		20.27% 0.00% 32.38% 2.78%

SGPKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.01% 49.27% 10.88%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 90.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.85% 86.34%

Sales Fees

SGPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SGPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGPKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 178.00% 0.00% 496.00% 96.71%

SGPKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGPKX Category Low Category High SGPKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.01% 0.00% 24.20% 87.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGPKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGPKX Category Low Category High SGPKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.17% -54.00% 6.06% 99.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGPKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGPKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Harden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2020

1.98

2.0%

Dave earned a BA from Boston College and an MSCS from Boston University. Over the past 21+ years in investments, Dave has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. Prior to establishing Summit Global Investments, Dave worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments, and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, Dave has focused on managing institutional assets in the low volatility equity space and continues to do so with Summit Global Investments. As Chief Investment Officer, Dave oversees the investment processes and leads the overall investment decisions, including portfolio design, construction, implementation and management. In addition, Dave is directly responsible for SGI's innovative low volatility, managed risk approach to investing. As a leader in the low volatility field, he has developed unique quantitative technologies., tactics and models designed specifically for managing risk while maximizing returns. Dave is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world that has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the low volatility equity space. With the ever-increasing attention givento low volatility investing, Dave's techniques and strategies continue to provide new insight to professional asset management. Throughout Dave's career, he has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. In his spare time, Dave enjoys spending time with his family and supporting the local wrestling community.

Aash Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2020

1.98

2.0%

Aash M. Shah, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund since 2020 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2006 to 2019, Mr. Shah was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. He earned an MBA in Finance & Accounting from Carnegie Mellon University and BS Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×