The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProFund Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. The Index is constructed and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The Index is designed to provide a comprehensive measure of small-cap U.S. equity “growth” performance. It is a market capitalization-weighted index comprising of stocks from the S&P SmallCap 600 that have been identified as being on the growth end of the growth-value spectrum as determined by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “SMLG.” The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments. • Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies. • Derivatives — The Fund invests in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), interest rates or indexes. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for investing directly in stocks in order to gain exposure to the Index. These derivatives principally include: ○ Swap Agreements — Contracts entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year. In a standard “swap” transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined investments or instruments. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a “basket” of securities or an ETF representing a particular index. ○ Futures Contracts — Standardized contracts traded on, or subject to the rules of, an exchange that call for the future delivery of a specified quantity and type of asset at a specified time and place or, alternatively, may call for cash settlement. • Money Market Instruments — The Fund invests in short-term cash instruments that have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles, for example: ○ U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. ○ Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as a short-term investment vehicle for cash positions. ProFund Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProFund Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProFund Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProFund Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of July 31, 2022, the Index was not concentrated in an industry group, but was focused in the information technology, financials, industrials, and health care industry groups. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.