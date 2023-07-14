Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$4.63 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.7%
Expense Ratio 1.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SGPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|93.94%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|81.51%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|11.28%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|22.78%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|11.08%
* Annualized
|SGPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.63 M
|183 K
|28 B
|99.00%
|Number of Holdings
|330
|6
|1336
|7.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|595 K
|59 K
|2.7 B
|99.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.69%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|95.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|4.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|75.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|79.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|76.42%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|95.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|74.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGPIX % Rank
|Technology
|16.92%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|88.63%
|Financial Services
|16.57%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|10.37%
|Industrials
|15.10%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|70.40%
|Healthcare
|13.91%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|86.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.90%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|65.22%
|Real Estate
|7.59%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|5.85%
|Energy
|6.04%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|11.04%
|Basic Materials
|4.76%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|15.38%
|Consumer Defense
|3.67%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|53.18%
|Communication Services
|3.17%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|32.61%
|Utilities
|1.37%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|10.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGPIX % Rank
|US
|97.94%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|10.87%
|Non US
|2.06%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|70.57%
|SGPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.60%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|22.88%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|41.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.88%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|26.69%
|SGPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SGPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SGPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|99.83%
|SGPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|77.76%
|SGPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SGPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.81%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|57.46%
|SGPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
