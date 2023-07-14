Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.5%
1 yr return
6.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$12.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
86.3%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 170.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests in securities of affiliated and unaffiliated open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund may allocate assets across six categories of Underlying Funds: domestic equities, foreign equities (including emerging markets securities), domestic investment-grade bonds, domestic high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”), foreign investment-grade and high yield bonds, and money market funds.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in Underlying Funds focused on domestic equities, a lesser amount in Underlying Funds focused on large capitalization foreign equities, mid-capitalization foreign equities, emerging markets and domestic investment-grade bonds, and a small amount in Underlying Funds focused on small-capitalization foreign equities, domestic high yield bonds, foreign investment-grade and high yield bonds, and money market funds.
Summit Global Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) attempts to lower the Fund’s market risk by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to lower the overall volatility of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund seeks volatility between 60%-80% as compared to the S&P 500® Index. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index. In addition, the Adviser reviews the idiosyncratic risks associated with each Underlying Fund and if these risks are deemed elevated with increased downside risks the Adviser may make changes to the Underlying Funds. The Adviser selects Underlying Funds for the Fund that it anticipates will produce a portfolio with less volatility with more capital protection and consistent returns. While the Adviser attempts to manage the Fund’s volatility, there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful or that the Fund’s portfolio will not experience periods of higher volatility.
Some Underlying Funds may have processes that include environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) considerations as part of their investment strategy. Not all Underlying Funds will include ESG as part of their investment strategy.
The Adviser may evaluate how an Underlying Fund uses proxy votes and access to corporate management. This process may include interviews with an Underlying Fund’s management and an examination of an Underlying Fund’s proxy voting records, prospectus and other reports. The methods that Underlying Funds use may vary.
The Fund may focus its investments in a particular industry or sector for the purpose of capitalizing on performance momentum in that industry or sector due to significant changes in market conditions or geopolitical conditions.
The Fund may sell an Underlying Fund if the Adviser identifies fundamental, ESG, legal or other risks and/or if the risk/return ranking declines due to increasing risk and/or decreasing return potential. The Fund may also decrease weight in an investment for risk control purposes.
|Period
|SGPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|69.06%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|28.55%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SGPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|10.87%
|2021
|0.8%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|75.04%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|SGPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|68.66%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|28.21%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SGPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|10.87%
|2021
|0.8%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|75.04%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|N/A
|SGPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGPGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.9 M
|658 K
|207 B
|97.41%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|2
|15351
|68.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.9 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|94.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|86.31%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|19.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGPGX % Rank
|Stocks
|61.03%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|41.55%
|Bonds
|32.04%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|59.54%
|Cash
|6.06%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|25.07%
|Other
|0.45%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|29.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.42%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|65.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|90.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGPGX % Rank
|Technology
|19.45%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|51.09%
|Financial Services
|15.98%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|29.64%
|Healthcare
|15.94%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|15.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.33%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|44.81%
|Consumer Defense
|9.86%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|12.30%
|Industrials
|9.13%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|70.63%
|Communication Services
|6.87%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|56.56%
|Utilities
|3.45%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|29.92%
|Real Estate
|3.19%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|56.83%
|Energy
|3.14%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|81.28%
|Basic Materials
|2.66%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|77.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGPGX % Rank
|US
|46.24%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|52.18%
|Non US
|14.79%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|37.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGPGX % Rank
|Government
|41.52%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|18.94%
|Corporate
|25.38%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|69.75%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.72%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|19.62%
|Securitized
|14.05%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|57.77%
|Municipal
|0.34%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|37.47%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|82.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGPGX % Rank
|US
|29.08%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|51.50%
|Non US
|2.96%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|61.85%
|SGPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|11.94%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|87.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|94.24%
|SGPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SGPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SGPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|170.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|94.88%
|SGPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGPGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.13%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|92.20%
|SGPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SGPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGPGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.67%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|97.77%
|SGPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 08, 2020
1.98
2.0%
Dave earned a BA from Boston College and an MSCS from Boston University. Over the past 21+ years in investments, Dave has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. Prior to establishing Summit Global Investments, Dave worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments, and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, Dave has focused on managing institutional assets in the low volatility equity space and continues to do so with Summit Global Investments. As Chief Investment Officer, Dave oversees the investment processes and leads the overall investment decisions, including portfolio design, construction, implementation and management. In addition, Dave is directly responsible for SGI's innovative low volatility, managed risk approach to investing. As a leader in the low volatility field, he has developed unique quantitative technologies., tactics and models designed specifically for managing risk while maximizing returns. Dave is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world that has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the low volatility equity space. With the ever-increasing attention givento low volatility investing, Dave's techniques and strategies continue to provide new insight to professional asset management. Throughout Dave's career, he has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. In his spare time, Dave enjoys spending time with his family and supporting the local wrestling community.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 08, 2020
1.98
2.0%
Aash M. Shah, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund since 2020 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2006 to 2019, Mr. Shah was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. He earned an MBA in Finance & Accounting from Carnegie Mellon University and BS Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
