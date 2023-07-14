The Fund invests in securities of affiliated and unaffiliated open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund may allocate assets across six categories of Underlying Funds: domestic equities, foreign equities (including emerging markets securities), domestic investment-grade bonds, domestic high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”), foreign investment-grade and high yield bonds, and money market funds.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in Underlying Funds focused on domestic equities, a lesser amount in Underlying Funds focused on large capitalization foreign equities, mid-capitalization foreign equities, emerging markets and domestic investment-grade bonds, and a small amount in Underlying Funds focused on small-capitalization foreign equities, domestic high yield bonds, foreign investment-grade and high yield bonds, and money market funds.

Summit Global Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) attempts to lower the Fund’s market risk by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to lower the overall volatility of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund seeks volatility between 60%-80% as compared to the S&P 500® Index. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index. In addition, the Adviser reviews the idiosyncratic risks associated with each Underlying Fund and if these risks are deemed elevated with increased downside risks the Adviser may make changes to the Underlying Funds. The Adviser selects Underlying Funds for the Fund that it anticipates will produce a portfolio with less volatility with more capital protection and consistent returns. While the Adviser attempts to manage the Fund’s volatility, there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful or that the Fund’s portfolio will not experience periods of higher volatility.

Some Underlying Funds may have processes that include environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) considerations as part of their investment strategy. Not all Underlying Funds will include ESG as part of their investment strategy.

The Adviser may evaluate how an Underlying Fund uses proxy votes and access to corporate management. This process may include interviews with an Underlying Fund’s management and an examination of an Underlying Fund’s proxy voting records, prospectus and other reports. The methods that Underlying Funds use may vary.

The Fund may focus its investments in a particular industry or sector for the purpose of capitalizing on performance momentum in that industry or sector due to significant changes in market conditions or geopolitical conditions.

The Fund may sell an Underlying Fund if the Adviser identifies fundamental, ESG, legal or other risks and/or if the risk/return ranking declines due to increasing risk and/or decreasing return potential. The Fund may also decrease weight in an investment for risk control purposes.