Brooks Taylor is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a portfolio manager of the balanced portfolios of our mutual funds, variable annuities, and institutional accounts. Brooks joined MFS in 1996 as an analyst. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst with Lodestar Group, a subsidiary of Société Générale. He has also held positions as an analyst with Fidelity Management and Research Company and Salomon Brothers. Prior to his current assignment he was a portfolio manager of our large-cap core portfolios. Brooks earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Yale University.