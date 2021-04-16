Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS® VIT III Mid Cap Value Portfolio

SGMCX | Fund

$9.97

$532 M

0.81%

$0.08

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

10.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$532 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS® VIT III Mid Cap Value Portfolio

SGMCX | Fund

$9.97

$532 M

0.81%

$0.08

1.05%

SGMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS® VIT III Mid Cap Value Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Mar 07, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brooks Taylor

Fund Description

SGMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -10.8% 26.2% 61.11%
1 Yr N/A -29.4% 26.4% 29.88%
3 Yr 10.3%* -14.4% 93.1% 47.21%
5 Yr 1.7%* -15.0% 42.1% 35.99%
10 Yr -0.7%* -8.0% 20.5% 73.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -41.6% 42.6% 57.29%
2021 8.3% -23.5% 23.2% 57.26%
2020 -0.6% -8.6% 93.7% 70.97%
2019 4.2% -2.6% 7.8% 75.56%
2018 -3.8% -8.8% 3.8% 31.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -19.1% 22.1% 60.90%
1 Yr N/A -29.4% 36.6% 27.71%
3 Yr 10.3%* -14.4% 93.1% 46.28%
5 Yr 1.7%* -13.5% 42.1% 42.82%
10 Yr -0.7%* -3.7% 21.6% 94.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -41.6% 42.6% 57.39%
2021 8.3% -23.5% 23.2% 57.26%
2020 -0.6% -8.6% 93.7% 70.97%
2019 4.2% -2.6% 7.8% 75.56%
2018 -3.8% -7.6% 3.8% 56.41%

NAV & Total Return History

SGMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGMCX Category Low Category High SGMCX % Rank
Net Assets 532 M 504 K 30.4 B 59.43%
Number of Holdings 152 9 2354 20.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 58.4 M 129 K 9.16 B 72.80%
Weighting of Top 10 11.38% 5.3% 99.9% 89.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Zebra Technologies Corp Class A 1.34%
  2. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc 1.28%
  3. Toll Brothers Inc 1.16%
  4. KBR Inc 1.15%
  5. Life Storage Inc 1.15%
  6. Devon Energy Corp 1.14%
  7. Dollar Tree Inc 1.12%
  8. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co 1.12%
  9. L3Harris Technologies Inc 1.12%
  10. LKQ Corp 1.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGMCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.78% 85.69% 100.65% 55.44%
Cash 		2.23% -0.65% 14.30% 44.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 11.40%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 12.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 10.36%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 12.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGMCX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.07% 0.00% 60.11% 26.17%
Industrials 		16.75% 0.00% 29.02% 44.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.34% 0.00% 29.62% 57.77%
Utilities 		8.50% 0.00% 24.69% 21.24%
Technology 		8.11% 0.00% 30.07% 71.76%
Real Estate 		7.22% 0.00% 40.74% 59.59%
Energy 		7.15% 0.00% 29.17% 53.63%
Healthcare 		7.04% 0.00% 32.47% 76.17%
Basic Materials 		6.84% 0.00% 23.88% 30.05%
Consumer Defense 		6.45% 0.00% 33.79% 36.53%
Communication Services 		1.55% 0.00% 19.80% 68.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGMCX % Rank
US 		93.84% 55.79% 100.30% 54.15%
Non US 		3.94% 0.00% 36.04% 46.37%

SGMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.01% 16.27% 46.68%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.20% 68.22%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 35.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

SGMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SGMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 227.00% 20.51%

SGMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGMCX Category Low Category High SGMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.81% 0.00% 8.88% 46.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGMCX Category Low Category High SGMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.74% -1.84% 4.73% 51.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brooks Taylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2012

9.48

9.5%

Brooks Taylor is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a portfolio manager of the balanced portfolios of our mutual funds, variable annuities, and institutional accounts. Brooks joined MFS in 1996 as an analyst. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst with Lodestar Group, a subsidiary of Société Générale. He has also held positions as an analyst with Fidelity Management and Research Company and Salomon Brothers. Prior to his current assignment he was a portfolio manager of our large-cap core portfolios. Brooks earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Yale University.

Kevin Schmitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2012

9.48

9.5%

Kevin J. Schmitz is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages the firm's small and mid-cap value portfolios. Kevin assumed his current duties in 2011. He joined MFS in 2002 as an equity research analyst covering financial stocks. In 2009 he took on portfolio comanagement duties in addition to his analyst role. Prior to joining the firm, he was a financial analyst and vice president of business development for Fidelity Investments. Kevin earned a bachelor's of Business Administration degree from of the University of Michigan.

Richard Offen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Richard L. Offen - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 1 year as an Associate - Investment Banking at Stifel, Nicolaus and Co, Inc.; 3 years as an Associate/Analyst - Investment Banking at FBR Capital Markets. - Experience includes participation in the MFS MBA Internship program in 2010. - University of Virginia, Master of Business Administration - Davidson College, Bachelor of Arts

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

