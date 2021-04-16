Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
|Period
|SGMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|61.11%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|29.88%
|3 Yr
|10.3%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|47.21%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|35.99%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|73.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|SGMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|57.29%
|2021
|8.3%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|57.26%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|70.97%
|2019
|4.2%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|75.56%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|31.34%
|Period
|SGMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|60.90%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|27.71%
|3 Yr
|10.3%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|46.28%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|42.82%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|94.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|SGMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|57.39%
|2021
|8.3%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|57.26%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|70.97%
|2019
|4.2%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|75.56%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|56.41%
|SGMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|532 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|59.43%
|Number of Holdings
|152
|9
|2354
|20.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|58.4 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|72.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.38%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|89.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.78%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|55.44%
|Cash
|2.23%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|44.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|11.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|12.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|10.36%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|12.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGMCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.07%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|26.17%
|Industrials
|16.75%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|44.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.34%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|57.77%
|Utilities
|8.50%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|21.24%
|Technology
|8.11%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|71.76%
|Real Estate
|7.22%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|59.59%
|Energy
|7.15%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|53.63%
|Healthcare
|7.04%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|76.17%
|Basic Materials
|6.84%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|30.05%
|Consumer Defense
|6.45%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|36.53%
|Communication Services
|1.55%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|68.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGMCX % Rank
|US
|93.84%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|54.15%
|Non US
|3.94%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|46.37%
|SGMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|46.68%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|68.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|35.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|SGMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SGMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SGMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|20.51%
|SGMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.81%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|46.39%
|SGMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SGMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.74%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|51.56%
|SGMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2012
9.48
9.5%
Brooks Taylor is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a portfolio manager of the balanced portfolios of our mutual funds, variable annuities, and institutional accounts. Brooks joined MFS in 1996 as an analyst. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst with Lodestar Group, a subsidiary of Société Générale. He has also held positions as an analyst with Fidelity Management and Research Company and Salomon Brothers. Prior to his current assignment he was a portfolio manager of our large-cap core portfolios. Brooks earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2012
9.48
9.5%
Kevin J. Schmitz is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages the firm's small and mid-cap value portfolios. Kevin assumed his current duties in 2011. He joined MFS in 2002 as an equity research analyst covering financial stocks. In 2009 he took on portfolio comanagement duties in addition to his analyst role. Prior to joining the firm, he was a financial analyst and vice president of business development for Fidelity Investments. Kevin earned a bachelor's of Business Administration degree from of the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Richard L. Offen - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 1 year as an Associate - Investment Banking at Stifel, Nicolaus and Co, Inc.; 3 years as an Associate/Analyst - Investment Banking at FBR Capital Markets. - Experience includes participation in the MFS MBA Internship program in 2010. - University of Virginia, Master of Business Administration - Davidson College, Bachelor of Arts
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
