Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, significantly (ordinarily at least 40% - unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in non-U.S. companies. The Fund defines non-U.S. companies as companies that (i) are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets or derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside of the United States.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities include, without limitation, common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, and securities convertible into common stock.The Fund’s investments will generally consist of securities, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, and securities convertible into common stock. The Fund purchases equity securities traded on registered exchanges or the over-the-counter market. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers either directly or through depository receipts, including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in or have exposure to companies of any size, but primarily invests in large- and mid- capitalization companies.

The Adviser attempts to lower the Fund’s market risk by investing in equity securities that lower the overall volatility of the Fund’s portfolio as compared to global equity benchmarks. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index. The Fund invests in stocks that exhibit less volatile stock price patterns, strengthening business metrics (i.e., earnings, debt, return on assets, competition, customers, industry, etc.) and quantitative factors such as earnings variability, leverage, volatility, price/book, price/cash flow, etc. In addition, the Adviser reviews the idiosyncratic risks associated with each stock if these risks are deemed elevated with

increased downside risks, due to environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) issues. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund that it anticipates will produce a portfolio with less volatility with more capital protection and consistent returns. While the Adviser attempts to manage the Fund’s volatility, there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful or that the Fund’s portfolio will not experience periods of volatility.

The Fund may sell a stock if the Adviser identifies fundamental, ESG, or legal risks and/or if the risk/return ranking declines due to increasing risk and/or decreasing return potential. The Fund may also decrease weight in an investment for risk control purposes.