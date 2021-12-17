Home
SGLOX
SGLOX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(SGLOX) Primary
Payout Change: None
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(SGLOX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$130 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SGLOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, significantly (ordinarily at least 40% - unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in non-U.S. companies. The Fund defines non-U.S. companies as companies that (i) are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets or derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside of the United States.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities include, without limitation, common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, and securities convertible into common stock.The Fund’s investments will generally consist of securities, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, and securities convertible into common stock. The Fund purchases equity securities traded on registered exchanges or the over-the-counter market. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers either directly or through depository receipts, including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in or have exposure to companies of any size, but primarily invests in large- and mid- capitalization companies.

The Adviser attempts to lower the Fund’s market risk by investing in equity securities that lower the overall volatility of the Fund’s portfolio as compared to global equity benchmarks. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index. The Fund invests in stocks that exhibit less volatile stock price patterns, strengthening business metrics (i.e., earnings, debt, return on assets, competition, customers, industry, etc.) and quantitative factors such as earnings variability, leverage, volatility, price/book, price/cash flow, etc. In addition, the Adviser reviews the idiosyncratic risks associated with each stock if these risks are deemed elevated with

increased downside risks, due to environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) issues. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund that it anticipates will produce a portfolio with less volatility with more capital protection and consistent returns. While the Adviser attempts to manage the Fund’s volatility, there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful or that the Fund’s portfolio will not experience periods of volatility.

The Fund may sell a stock if the Adviser identifies fundamental, ESG, or legal risks and/or if the risk/return ranking declines due to increasing risk and/or decreasing return potential. The Fund may also decrease weight in an investment for risk control purposes.

SGLOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGLOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SGLOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGLOX Category Low Category High SGLOX % Rank
Net Assets 130 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 91 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 41.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 32.16% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TSMC 3.76%
  2. T-Mobile US Inc 3.71%
  3. Incyte Corp 3.50%
  4. Microsoft Corp 3.23%
  5. Houlihan Lokey Inc 3.22%
  6. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.20%
  7. Royal Bank of Canada 3.17%
  8. Credicorp Ltd 3.06%
  9. U.S. Bank Money Market Deposit Account 2.78%
  10. Thomson Reuters Corp 2.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGLOX % Rank
Stocks 		97.06% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.94% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGLOX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGLOX % Rank
US 		97.05% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.01% N/A N/A N/A

SGLOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SGLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SGLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGLOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SGLOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGLOX Category Low Category High SGLOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGLOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGLOX Category Low Category High SGLOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGLOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

SGLOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

