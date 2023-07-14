The Fund pursues its investment objective through investment in U.S. and non‑U.S. dividend-paying stocks that have demonstrated above-median yield and a positive trend in dividend payouts and favorable earnings growth, subject to the limitations of the Fund’s values-based screening policies (see “Values-based Screens” below).

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that represent a broad spectrum of the global economy and a range of market capitalizations, including large‑cap, mid‑cap and small‑cap. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies and real estate investment trusts. The Fund will invest in dividend-paying securities of issuers throughout the world. The Fund seeks to diversify its investments across a number of different countries throughout the world, and, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least five different countries (including the U.S.). The Fund will invest in at least five different countries at all times, unless the Fund adopts a temporary defensive position in an attempt to respond to adverse market, economic and political conditions. While the Fund will invest in at least five different countries, the Fund expects that its investments will be allocated across 7 to 15 different countries. The Fund’s investments in large capitalization companies (i.e., companies with market capitalizations greater than $10 billion) also contribute to the Fund’s global diversification as large capitalization companies generally market their products and services both domestically and internationally. The Fund invests at least 50% of its net assets in large capitalization companies throughout the world. The Fund will generally seek to have 30% to 50% of its net assets, and, under normal market conditions, no less than 30% of its net assets, invested in securities of non‑U.S. issuers.

The Fund’s non‑U.S. investments will be primarily in the form of depositary receipts (“DRs”) or dual listed securities, or U.S. dollar-denominated instruments representing securities of non‑U.S. issuers that are traded in the U.S. or in non‑U.S. markets. The Fund’s DR investments will primarily be sponsored, but the Fund may, on occasion, invest in unsponsored DRs when appropriate sponsored DRs are not available.

In managing the Fund, portfolio management employs a four-step process that combines this dividend income style with relative risk-controlled portfolio construction and the Fund’s values-based screening policies:

• An investment universe is created comprised of U.S. exchange-traded, dividend-paying domestic and international stocks with market capitalizations greater than $1 billion.

• A quantitative screen is applied to the universe that identifies various positive attributes such as securities having higher dividend yields within their sectors, positive dividend growth and favorable relative earnings growth.

• A quantitative validation process is then applied to each company in the remaining universe with respect to current available information focusing on trends and news that may impact the company. Any security that fails the review is removed from investment consideration.

• A relative risk controlled portfolio is constructed versus a targeted benchmark using the remaining universe of companies available for investment. The remaining universe is then screened in accordance with the Fund’s values-based screening policies and those companies failing to meet these criteria are removed.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% (measured at the time of investment) of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, either directly or through other investment companies, in dividend-paying securities. The Fund will also, under normal market conditions, invest at least 80% (measured at the time of investment) of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, either directly or through other investment companies, in equity securities. (Any such other investment company will also have similar policies to invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in (a) dividend-paying securities and (b) equity securities.) The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in these policies.

The Fund may invest up to 80% of its total assets in securities of non‑U.S. issuers and no more than 40% of its total assets in securities of companies in emerging market countries.

Values-based Screens. As noted above, in implementing its investment strategies, the Fund applies a set of values-based screens to use its best efforts to avoid investing in companies that are determined by Crossmark, pursuant to screening guidelines approved by the Fund’s Board of Directors, to be: (1) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of alcohol or related products; (2) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of tobacco or related products (to include vaping and other alternative smoking products); (3) materially involved in gambling (to include the manufacture, distribution and operation of facilities and equipment whose intended use is gambling); (4) directly participating in providing abortions and/or the production of drugs that are used to terminate pregnancy; (5) leasing real estate to facilities providing abortions; (6) directly engaged in scientific research using stem cells derived from human embryos, fetal tissue or human embryo cloning techniques; (7) directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment; or (8) directly involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of psychoactive recreational cannabis or derivative products. Because the Fund uses its best efforts to avoid investments in companies that do not pass the values-based screening criteria, it will divest itself, in a timely manner, of securities of companies that are subsequently added to the list of prohibited companies, although the sale may be delayed if such securities are illiquid or if Crossmark determines that an immediate sale would have a negative tax or other effect on the Fund. However, the Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in certain collective investment vehicles or derivatives that may hold or derive value from securities issued by otherwise excluded companies.

For purposes of the alcohol, tobacco and gambling screens, material involvement means that a company derives 10% or more of its revenues from the screened activities. For purposes of the adult entertainment screen, companies directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment (defined as media and materials intended to appeal exclusively to the prurient interest)

and companies that derive 2% or more of their revenues from the screened activities are screened. For purposes of the abortion, abortion facilities, stem cell research and cannabis screens, there is no revenue threshold; any direct involvement in the screened activities will cause a company to be screened out of the investment universe. For purposes of the abortion and abortion facilities screens, a company that is not itself directly involved in the screened activities will be screened out of the investment universe if (a) it owns 20% or more of another company that is directly participating in the screened activities, or (b) it is 50% or more owned by another company that is directly participating in the screened activities.