Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
6.5%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
28.4%
Net Assets
$300 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.2%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
An investment universe is created comprised of U.S. exchange-traded, dividend-paying domestic and international stocks with market capitalizations greater than $1 billion.
A quantitative screen is applied to the universe that identifies various positive attributes such as securities having higher dividend yields within their sectors, positive dividend growth and favorable relative earnings growth.
A quantitative validation process is then applied to each company in the remaining universe with respect to current available information focusing on trends and news that may impact the company. Any security that fails the review is removed from investment consideration.
A relative risk controlled portfolio is constructed versus a targeted benchmark using the remaining universe of companies available for investment. The remaining universe is then screened in accordance with the Fund’s values-based screening policies and those companies failing to meet these criteria are removed.
|Period
|SGIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|14.88%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|43.86%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|54.50%
|5 Yr
|28.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|51.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|34.32%
* Annualized
|2022
|-18.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|0.12%
|2021
|0.5%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|99.75%
|2020
|119.5%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|99.87%
|2019
|-9.6%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-11.1%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|YTD
|6.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|15.21%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|40.00%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|51.46%
|5 Yr
|28.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|50.47%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|33.21%
|2022
|-18.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|0.12%
|2021
|0.5%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|100.00%
|2020
|119.5%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|100.00%
|2019
|-9.6%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-11.1%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|300 M
|199 K
|133 B
|57.02%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|1
|9075
|52.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|66.5 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|58.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.19%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|73.57%
|Stocks
|98.04%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|50.33%
|Cash
|1.96%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|44.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|45.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|51.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|39.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|42.29%
|Technology
|25.11%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|18.72%
|Financial Services
|13.39%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|55.95%
|Healthcare
|12.83%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|70.04%
|Industrials
|10.73%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|58.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.75%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|67.73%
|Consumer Defense
|6.46%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|62.11%
|Communication Services
|6.35%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|38.99%
|Basic Materials
|4.76%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|59.80%
|Utilities
|4.35%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|17.95%
|Energy
|4.09%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|23.13%
|Real Estate
|3.19%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|40.20%
|US
|57.00%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|20.59%
|Non US
|41.04%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|78.19%
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|73.20%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|32.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|43.00%
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|62.61%
|Dividend Yield
|2.34%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|38.73%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|2.03%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|21.36%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2021
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2021
|$0.329
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2020
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$18.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$1.793
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.848
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
Apr 03, 2008
14.17
14.2%
Mr. Wolf is a Managing Director and Head of Equity Investments at Crossmark Global Investments, Inc. Mr. Wolf began his career in 1983 with the Dreyfus Corporation and in 1987 joined Oppenheimer Capital as an accounting manager supervising both equity and fixed income mutual funds. In 1992, Mr. Wolf joined New Castle Advisers, which managed fixed income portfolios and mutual funds. In 1996, New Castle Advisers was acquired by Capstone where Mr. Wolf served in his current capacity. Mr. Wolf received his Bachelor’s Degree from Hofstra University and his Master’s Degree from Manhattan College.
Mar 15, 2021
1.21
1.2%
Brent Lium joined Crossmark in November of 2019 as Managing Director with over 24 years of industry experience. His primary role is co-managing the Steward Enhanced Index Funds and the Large Cap Core Growth product. Brent started his investment career in 1995 with Dean Witter in Dallas. Following business school in 2001, he joined Invesco Ltd as an equity analyst on a growth mutual fund team. There he developed his extensive bottoms-up fundamental equity research abilities. He rounded out his top down strategy skills after being promoted to portfolio manager a few years later. Brent earned a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas - Austin. He is also a CFA Charterholder. He lives in West University Place, TX with his wife Carrie and three children. When he is not at one of his kid’s sporting events or activities, he loves to travel and do any outdoor activity.
