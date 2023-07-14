Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
29.4%
1 yr return
12.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
Net Assets
$290 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.2%
Expense Ratio 1.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SGGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|29.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|42.20%
|1 Yr
|12.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|68.20%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|59.27%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|37.84%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|48.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|SGGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|67.64%
|2021
|4.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|46.80%
|2020
|9.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|29.59%
|2019
|6.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|38.41%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|40.86%
|SGGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|290 M
|189 K
|222 B
|71.32%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|2
|3509
|69.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|167 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|70.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.23%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|15.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.66%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|66.15%
|Cash
|2.33%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|30.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|37.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|41.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|33.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|33.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGGCX % Rank
|Technology
|41.17%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|25.33%
|Healthcare
|15.07%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|27.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.99%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|73.36%
|Communication Services
|10.55%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|48.69%
|Financial Services
|9.89%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|44.18%
|Industrials
|7.77%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|27.05%
|Consumer Defense
|3.55%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|53.28%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|52.87%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|78.52%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|68.52%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|80.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGGCX % Rank
|US
|96.20%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|39.75%
|Non US
|1.46%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|68.03%
|SGGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.91%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|7.51%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.20%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|43.56%
|SGGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|30.15%
|SGGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SGGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|24.75%
|SGGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|42.58%
|SGGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SGGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.16%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|91.12%
|SGGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2016
5.66
5.7%
Sebastian P. Werner, PhD, Director and Portfolio Manager, has joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2008. Previously, he served as a Research assistand for the Endowed Chair of Asset Management at the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel while earning his PhD. He hold a MBA in International Management from the Thunderbird School fo Global Management. And he also holds a Masters Degree ("Diplom-Kaufmann") and PhD in Finance ("Dr.rer.pol.") from the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
