Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DWS Large Cap Focus Growth Fund

mutual fund
SGGCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$48.55 +0.16 +0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (SCQGX) Primary A (SGGAX) Inst (SGGIX) C (SGGCX)
SGGCX (Mutual Fund)

DWS Large Cap Focus Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$48.55 +0.16 +0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (SCQGX) Primary A (SGGAX) Inst (SGGIX) C (SGGCX)
SGGCX (Mutual Fund)

DWS Large Cap Focus Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$48.55 +0.16 +0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (SCQGX) Primary A (SGGAX) Inst (SGGIX) C (SGGCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Large Cap Focus Growth Fund

SGGCX | Fund

$48.55

$290 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

29.4%

1 yr return

12.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

Net Assets

$290 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Large Cap Focus Growth Fund

SGGCX | Fund

$48.55

$290 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.91%

SGGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Large Cap Focus Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sebastian Werner

Fund Description

SGGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.4% -41.7% 64.0% 42.20%
1 Yr 12.0% -46.2% 77.9% 68.20%
3 Yr -0.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 59.27%
5 Yr 3.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 37.84%
10 Yr 3.9%* -16.9% 19.6% 48.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.2% -85.9% 81.6% 67.64%
2021 4.6% -31.0% 26.7% 46.80%
2020 9.7% -13.0% 34.8% 29.59%
2019 6.1% -6.0% 10.6% 38.41%
2018 -2.0% -15.9% 2.0% 40.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.4% -41.7% 64.0% 40.31%
1 Yr 12.0% -46.2% 77.9% 64.18%
3 Yr -0.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 58.91%
5 Yr 3.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 43.12%
10 Yr 3.9%* -16.9% 19.6% 77.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.2% -85.9% 81.6% 67.64%
2021 4.6% -31.0% 26.7% 46.80%
2020 9.7% -13.0% 34.8% 29.59%
2019 6.1% -6.0% 10.6% 38.60%
2018 -2.0% -15.9% 3.1% 61.52%

NAV & Total Return History

SGGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGGCX Category Low Category High SGGCX % Rank
Net Assets 290 M 189 K 222 B 71.32%
Number of Holdings 48 2 3509 69.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 167 M -1.37 M 104 B 70.74%
Weighting of Top 10 55.23% 11.4% 116.5% 15.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 11.65%
  2. Microsoft Corp 10.41%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.22%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.67%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.39%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 4.26%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.38%
  8. Progressive Corp 3.22%
  9. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.05%
  10. ServiceNow Inc 2.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGGCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.66% 50.26% 104.50% 66.15%
Cash 		2.33% -10.83% 49.73% 30.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 37.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 41.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 33.93%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 33.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGGCX % Rank
Technology 		41.17% 0.00% 65.70% 25.33%
Healthcare 		15.07% 0.00% 39.76% 27.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.99% 0.00% 62.57% 73.36%
Communication Services 		10.55% 0.00% 66.40% 48.69%
Financial Services 		9.89% 0.00% 43.06% 44.18%
Industrials 		7.77% 0.00% 30.65% 27.05%
Consumer Defense 		3.55% 0.00% 25.50% 53.28%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 52.87%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 78.52%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 68.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 80.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGGCX % Rank
US 		96.20% 34.69% 100.00% 39.75%
Non US 		1.46% 0.00% 54.22% 68.03%

SGGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.91% 0.01% 20.29% 7.51%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.50% 50.33%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.20%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.02% 43.56%

Sales Fees

SGGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 30.15%

Trading Fees

SGGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 316.74% 24.75%

SGGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGGCX Category Low Category High SGGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 42.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGGCX Category Low Category High SGGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.16% -6.13% 1.75% 91.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sebastian Werner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2016

5.66

5.7%

Sebastian P. Werner, PhD, Director and Portfolio Manager, has joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2008. Previously, he served as a Research assistand for the Endowed Chair of Asset Management at the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel while earning his PhD. He hold a MBA in International Management from the Thunderbird School fo Global Management. And he also holds a Masters Degree ("Diplom-Kaufmann") and PhD in Finance ("Dr.rer.pol.") from the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×