SafeGuard Asset Management (the “Adviser”) takes a risk managed approach in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective by employing a proprietary investment model to allocate the Fund’s assets among three principal investment strategies: S&P 500 Strategy, Futures Overlay Strategy, and Protection Strategy. In doing so, the Fund seeks to deliver equity returns higher than those of the S&P 500® Index with less volatility.

In addition, in an effort to hedge against equity volatility, enhance returns, or for liquidity purposes, the Adviser will invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in cash or cash equivalents including, but not limited to, short-term investment funds, obligations issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and/or bonds, notes, or similar debt obligations issued by U.S. or foreign corporations or special-purpose entities backed by corporate debt obligations. These cash and cash equivalents may be utilized outside of or within the Fund’s three principal strategies, or both.

The Adviser anticipates that, based upon its analysis of long-term historical returns and volatility of various asset classes, the Fund will allocate approximately 15-30% of its assets, in the aggregate, to the S&P 500 and Protection Strategies, and approximately 15-25% of its assets to the Futures Overlay Strategy, with the balance of the Fund’s assets being allocated to cash and cash equivalents. However, as market conditions change the allocations may be higher or lower.

The strategies employed by the Fund are:

The S&P 500 Strategy seeks to correspond generally with the returns of the S&P 500 Index through use of S&P 500 Index futures contracts. The index futures contracts are expected to represent, in aggregate, up to 120% of the value of the Fund’s net assets.

Under the Protection Strategy, which seeks to provide downside protection in declining markets, the Fund purchases long dated put options on the S&P 500 Index. The put options are expected to cover 100% of the Fund’s net asset value and will be rolled 2-4 months before expiration in order to establish longer dated protection and to mitigate the time decay (theta) associated with owning the options. The strike levels for the put options are expected to be at or near the money.

The Futures Overlay Strategy is designed to produce capital appreciation and diversification. The Fund executes its Futures Overlay Strategy by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of purchase) in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary transacts in a swap or option contract that provides exposure to a private investment vehicle organized under Delaware law (the “Commodity Fund”). The Commodity Fund, in turn, invests in a variety of commodity-based sub-strategies. The sub-strategies in which the Commodity Fund invests employ a combination of futures, forwards, options, spot contracts, or swaps, each of which may be tied to stock indices, precious metals, industrial metals, energy resources, currencies, interest rates, or agricultural products. The swap or option contract entered into by the Subsidiary may also be used as a substitute for direct exposure to commodities and for hedging. By utilizing a swap or option contract to gain exposure to the Commodity Fund, such transaction will generally have payments linked to commodity or financial derivatives that are designed to produce returns similar to those of the Commodity Fund. The Futures Overlay Strategy is designed to be diversified and the commodity-based sub-strategies underlying the Commodity Fund are not expected to have returns

that are highly correlated to each other or the equity markets. The Fund’s Adviser also serves as the investment adviser of the Subsidiary, and the Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund. The Fund does not utilize more than 25% of its assets in contracts with any one counterparty.

The overall investment strategy of the Fund acknowledges a broad range of economic outcomes and is designed to outperform the S&P 500 Index over a full market cycle. In summary, the S&P 500 Strategy seeks to correspond generally with the returns of the S&P 500 Index through use of index futures contracts. The Futures Overlay strategy seeks to provide capital appreciation and reduce volatility through exposure to one or more diversified baskets of investment strategies, which may include a variety of derivative instruments and other investments. The Protection Strategy seeks to provide downside protection in declining markets by using long dated index put options. Together, the strategies seek to provide equity-like returns with less volatility than the overall market. Additionally, the remainder of the Fund’s assets will be held in cash or cash equivalent investments for liquidity purposes, for hedging purposes, or to enhance returns. The Adviser's intended result is dynamic equity exposure in the Fund, allowing for equity returns in appreciating markets and capital protection in declining markets.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that the Fund may hold larger positions in fewer securities than other funds.