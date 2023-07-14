Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
19.1%
1 yr return
16.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
Net Assets
$133 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.7%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SGARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|16.19%
|2021
|0.6%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|2.40%
|2020
|8.3%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|7.13%
|2019
|7.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|9.08%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|64.75%
|Period
|SGARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|16.19%
|2021
|0.6%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|2.40%
|2020
|8.3%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|4.17%
|2019
|7.5%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|9.52%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|49.92%
|SGARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGARX % Rank
|Net Assets
|133 M
|199 K
|133 B
|65.90%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|1
|9075
|83.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|53.1 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|65.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.68%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|33.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGARX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.29%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|56.17%
|Cash
|1.70%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|38.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|34.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|43.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|26.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|30.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGARX % Rank
|Technology
|26.00%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|26.21%
|Healthcare
|21.06%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|33.92%
|Financial Services
|19.67%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|54.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.34%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|30.84%
|Consumer Defense
|9.34%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|32.16%
|Communication Services
|5.01%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|26.65%
|Real Estate
|2.80%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|20.93%
|Industrials
|2.58%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|80.40%
|Basic Materials
|2.20%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|67.40%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|78.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|74.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGARX % Rank
|US
|54.37%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|23.90%
|Non US
|43.92%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|73.24%
|SGARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|58.95%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|71.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.14%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|61.37%
|SGARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SGARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SGARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|63.53%
|SGARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGARX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|25.16%
|SGARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SGARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGARX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|78.98%
|SGARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Gordon is a Founding Principal, an Analyst, a Portfolio Manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He is also a member of the Advisory Board. Gordon has been with the firm since 2003. Prior to founding Sustainable Growth Advisers with George Fraise and Rob Rohn, Gordon was an executive officer, a member of the Investment Policy Committee and a member of the Board of Directors at Yeager, Wood & Marshall, Inc. since 1984. He was also the firm’s Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Gordon began his career as a management consultant for Price Waterhouse. He is a CFA® charterholder, a Chartered Investment Counselor (CIC) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Gordon is past Chairman, President and a member of the governing Board of the Investment Adviser Association. Gordon has a B.S. from Georgetown University, an M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and completed graduate study at Oxford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Rob has worked in credit research and corporate finance in JP Morgan, equity analysis in Yeager, Wood & Marshall, and has a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Gupta is an Analyst, Portfolio Manager, Principal and a member of the Investment Committee at Sustainable Growth Advisers. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, he was a Senior Analyst at MDR Capital Management and an Investment Banking Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to that, Mr. Gupta spent three years in the industry as a Product and Program Manager at Amazon.com and, as part of their strategic executive division, led the launch of Amazon’s Japanese and German merchant platforms.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
