Trending ETFs

Virtus SGA Global Growth Fund

mutual fund
SGAAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.54 +0.1 +0.41%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Retirement (SGARX) Primary A (SGAAX) C (SGACX) Inst (SGAPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

18.8%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

Net Assets

$133 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SGAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus SGA Global Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Oct 04, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gordon Marchand

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund will invest in securities of issuers located throughout the world, including the United States (“U.S.”). Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest primarily in equity securities, with at least 40% of the fund’s net assets in issuers organized, headquartered or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s subadviser, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP (“SGA”), considers an issuer that has at least 50% of its assets or derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the U.S. as doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in the securities of companies located in countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
SGA uses an investment process to identify companies that it believes have a high degree of predictability, strong profitability and above average earnings and cash flow growth. SGA selects investments for the fund’s portfolio that it believes have superior long-term earnings prospects and attractive valuation. To the extent consistent with the fund’s investment objective and strategies, the subadviser will consider as an element of its investment research and decision making processes for the fund any environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) factors that the subadviser believes may influence risks and opportunities of companies under consideration. However, the pursuit of ESG-related goals is not the fund’s investment objective, nor one of its investment strategies. Therefore, ESG factors by themselves are not expected to determine investment decisions for the fund. The fund’s equity investments may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stocks, and depositary receipts. The fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations, but will generally invest in large and medium capitalization companies and convertible securities of any duration. As of the date of this prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers large and medium sized companies to be those with market capitalizations over $25 billion and from $5 billion to $25 billion, respectively, at the time of purchase. The fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries (but no fewer than three non-U.S. countries). From time to time, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in only a few countries and one or a few regions. Although the fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, the fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.
SGA may trade foreign currency forward contracts or currency futures in an attempt to reduce the fund’s risk exposure to adverse fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
SGA will sell a portfolio holding when it believes the security’s fundamentals deteriorate, its valuation is no longer attractive, or a better investment opportunity arises.
Read More

SGAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -35.6% 29.2% 74.16%
1 Yr 15.7% 17.3% 252.4% 49.20%
3 Yr -1.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 9.25%
5 Yr 4.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 6.71%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 7.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -24.3% 957.1% 17.73%
2021 0.2% -38.3% 47.1% 4.55%
2020 8.1% -54.2% 0.6% 8.08%
2019 7.2% -76.0% 54.1% 10.25%
2018 -1.5% -26.1% 47.8% 65.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -35.6% 29.2% 74.27%
1 Yr 15.7% 11.4% 252.4% 71.02%
3 Yr -1.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 16.79%
5 Yr 4.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 13.15%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 10.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -24.3% 957.1% 17.73%
2021 0.2% -33.1% 47.1% 4.55%
2020 8.1% -44.4% 1.8% 17.77%
2019 7.2% -6.5% 54.1% 20.50%
2018 -1.5% -14.4% 47.8% 79.11%

NAV & Total Return History

SGAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGAAX Category Low Category High SGAAX % Rank
Net Assets 133 M 199 K 133 B 66.01%
Number of Holdings 36 1 9075 84.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 53.1 M -18 M 37.6 B 65.97%
Weighting of Top 10 38.68% 9.1% 100.0% 33.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Visa Inc Class A 4.83%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 4.65%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd ADR 4.12%
  4. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 4.01%
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 4.01%
  6. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 4.01%
  7. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 4.01%
  8. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 4.01%
  9. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 4.01%
  10. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 4.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGAAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.29% 61.84% 125.47% 56.28%
Cash 		1.70% -174.70% 23.12% 38.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 35.02%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 43.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 27.09%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 30.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGAAX % Rank
Technology 		26.00% 0.00% 49.87% 26.32%
Healthcare 		21.06% 0.00% 35.42% 34.03%
Financial Services 		19.67% 0.00% 38.42% 54.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.34% 0.00% 40.94% 30.95%
Consumer Defense 		9.34% 0.00% 73.28% 32.27%
Communication Services 		5.01% 0.00% 57.66% 26.76%
Real Estate 		2.80% 0.00% 39.48% 21.04%
Industrials 		2.58% 0.00% 44.06% 80.51%
Basic Materials 		2.20% 0.00% 38.60% 67.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 78.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 74.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGAAX % Rank
US 		54.37% 0.13% 103.82% 24.01%
Non US 		43.92% 0.58% 99.46% 73.35%

SGAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.47% 0.01% 44.27% 39.45%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 71.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 24.39%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

SGAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.50% 5.75% 45.60%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SGAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 63.65%

SGAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGAAX Category Low Category High SGAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 25.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGAAX Category Low Category High SGAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -4.27% 12.65% 90.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gordon Marchand

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Gordon is a Founding Principal, an Analyst, a Portfolio Manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He is also a member of the Advisory Board. Gordon has been with the firm since 2003. Prior to founding Sustainable Growth Advisers with George Fraise and Rob Rohn, Gordon was an executive officer, a member of the Investment Policy Committee and a member of the Board of Directors at Yeager, Wood & Marshall, Inc. since 1984. He was also the firm’s Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Gordon began his career as a management consultant for Price Waterhouse. He is a CFA® charterholder, a Chartered Investment Counselor (CIC) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Gordon is past Chairman, President and a member of the governing Board of the Investment Adviser Association. Gordon has a B.S. from Georgetown University, an M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and completed graduate study at Oxford University.

Robert Rohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Rob has worked in credit research and corporate finance in JP Morgan, equity analysis in Yeager, Wood & Marshall, and has a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard.

Hrishikesh Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Gupta is an Analyst, Portfolio Manager, Principal and a member of the Investment Committee at Sustainable Growth Advisers. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, he was a Senior Analyst at MDR Capital Management and an Investment Banking Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to that, Mr. Gupta spent three years in the industry as a Product and Program Manager at Amazon.com and, as part of their strategic executive division, led the launch of Amazon’s Japanese and German merchant platforms.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

